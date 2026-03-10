Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

For some reason, I could not edit my previous comment, so I will add separately. This is typically how women become involved in trafficking. The predator men go after naive young women and girls. It could be those raised in a "bubble" like some religious familles in the US, or "foreign girls", especially if they are from countries that are restrictive like many former soviet states. Like any abusive relationship, it starts out with "love bombing" with the abuser showering the victim with "gifts". The victim becomes ever more "indebted" to their benefactor. Then the threats begin. With epstein, those were likely death and deportation threats to victims and their families, who are expected to show "gratitude". They are so fearful of consequences, they choose to "go along" with whatever is asked. paolo zampolli, another trafficker who brought melania and other Eastern European "models" to the US, unofficially "married" an epstein "girl" in 2002. She was deported last year. Outspoken victim Virginia Giuffre is dead.

Get her under oath. Holy fuck US 😡

