Karyna Shuliak wasn't just Epstein's girlfriend, she was his primary domestic operations manager, the last person to speak with him right before his death, and the largest single beneficiary of his $600 million estate. The newly released DOJ files on Epstein reveal that Karyna’s name appears 46,991 times, placing her at the operational heart of Epstein's criminal enterprise from 2010 to 2019. That’s nine consecutive years, Karyna was on the plane with Epstein when he was arrested, and the fact that she never spoke to investigators, never saw the inside of a cell, and is currently living freely in 2026? That raises questions.

In one email on the DOJ’s website, Karyna mentions that Epstein will be doing “terrible things” to women again ( Source )

“Behind Every Great Fortune is a Crime” — French novelist Honoré de Balzac, 1834.

Who Is Karyna, and How Did They Meet?

Karyna Shuliak was born in May 1989 near Minsk, Belarus. Three years before that, Chernobyl exploded and 60% of the fallout landed on Belarus, while the Soviet government hid it. Two years after she was born, the Soviet Union collapsed. By the time she was five, Lukashenko was in power.

That was in 1994, and Lukashenko is still in power today. Belarus has never had a free election, has never had a free press, and is considered the last dictatorship in Europe. That is the country she grew up in, and this shaped who she became. In 2009, Karyna was a student studying dentistry at Belarusian State Medical University (BSMU) in her homeland. She had no idea what was coming.

She was only twenty years old when she met Epstein in 2009 or early 2010 shortly after his release from a 13-month Florida prison sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

It wasn't a stranger who put Karyna in front of Epstein. It was someone she trusted. A childhood friend named Katya.

“’Little Katya,’ as Epstein called her had been in his world for some time. Emails show multiple “appointments” between the two in 2011. But what Epstein really had his eye on was her friend Karyna.

Emails from 2010 show him reaching out to Karyna under a fake name, Vassily, promising her a housekeeping job and a visa to come to the U.S.

On March 20th, 2011, Irina Chernova emailed Epstein a photo of Katya alongside her friend Karyna. “Katya is free tomorrow after 3pm,” Irina wrote. “Karina will probably want more than 300 to do what you like.”

Eight days later, in a separate email to Irina, Epstein explicitly told her, “I started talking to Katya about her pretty friend Karina. I think she’s 80 percent agrees to help.”

Irina Chernova, now going by Irina Cher-Gjoni, photographed on the website of her California wellness business.

So, let’s go back to a name from up there: Irina Chernova.

She appears to have functioned as Epstein’s “madame” for several years, sitting between him and the women he wanted access to.

Her method mirrored what Epstein had already perfected in Palm Beach: have the girls recruit their own friends, people they trusted, people who wouldn’t ask too many questions.

Once a new girl was in the pipeline, Irina would vet her and arrange what she called a “meeting” with Epstein. Email after email show her coordinating these encounters directly with him, managing a steady rotation of girls and young women like Dasha, Natalie, Jenya, and even ‘Little Katya’ was among them. Irina met Karyna in April 2011.

In one email Irina sends Epstein a video of herself interviewing Henry Jarecki — a psychiatrist who moved in Epstein's circles and allegedly "treated” Epstein’s victims. Jane Doe 11, an anonymous victim, actually sued Jarecki in June 2024. She alleged he controlled her, a young foreign model, and repeatedly forced her into sex with other men between 2011 and 2014.

Irina had dreams of becoming a famous news anchor, and it appears she was using Epstein to make that happen by managing all of it, feeding a steady stream of young, foreign models directly to him. Just like Jean-Luc. The only difference is Jean-Luc is dead, and Irina — well Irina is running a wellness spa.

The Early Years

Karyna formally met with Irina on April 17th, 2011. Within 30 minutes of their meeting, Karyna sent Epstein an email telling him that she thought he was remarkable, she appreciates his help, but she simply couldn’t accept his help. Epstein forwarded Karyna’s email to Irina. He wrote, ‘I guess she read the press.’

It didn’t take much convincing because by late April, Epstein and his assistant Lesley Groff were booking flights for Karyna. When Karyna finally came to New York, Epstein took her and little Katya out to fancy dinners and to see The Lion King.

This appears to be some kind of ritual because Epstein did this for other girls, and emails show that his associate Jean-Luc Brunel — a French modeling scout who used his agency as a pipeline to funnel young girls to Epstein — was in on it because back in 2009 he even bought his own tickets.

At the beginning, Epstein spoiled Karyna. He paid for her visa and flights to New York, took her to the movie set of EDGE (although the DOJ has since deleted those photos) got her admitted into Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine through his personal dentist Dr. Thomas Magnani and dean Ira Lamster — after she had already been rejected once — by having dinner parties with the two and donating $100,000 to smooth the process while dangling the promise of a $5 to $10 million gift. He wired tens of thousands of dollars to her parents back in Belarus, arranged their trips to visit her in the U.S., and even covered her mother’s breast cancer treatment at Mt. Sinai. He even bought her a cat named Blueberry.

Karyna and her mother even had their own credit cards under Epstein. She was also interacting with some of the wealthiest people in the world on his behalf, discussing stays at luxury resorts with banker Ariane de Rothschild.

Epstein even committed immigration fraud for her.

See, Karyna originally got into the U.S. on a student visa. At the same time, she had filed for asylum, claiming persecution under Belarus's authoritarian government. The problem is those two things don't add up legally you're either a student or you're fleeing for your life.

By 2013, Karyna’s visa had long expired and she was at risk of deportation. So Epstein did what he always did… he called in favors. He reached out to British investor Ian Osborne for immigration lawyer recommendations, specifically wanting to keep Karyna off his official records. He didn’t want the public to know about their connection.

Osborne told him he knew someone with connections at the very top of U.S. immigration: Greg Craig, former White House Counsel under Obama, who reportedly had a direct line to Alejandro Mayorkas, then the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and later Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security.

The solution was a sham marriage. On October 9, 2013, Karyna married Jennifer Kalin, a U.S. citizen in Epstein’s circle, and both women listed the same address — a building majority-owned by Epstein’s brother Mark (and at one point by Epstein) that housed more than a dozen Epstein-connected women and even Karyna’s own parents at some point.

Karyna got her green card in 2015, citizenship in May 2018, and filed for divorce from Jennifer just five months later. On her naturalization day, her immigration attorney Arda Beskardes messaged Epstein: "now that she's an american you should throw her a big ole party."

Jennifer Kalin’s attorney would later describe her as having been enslaved within Epstein’s sex-trafficking organization for 13 years. She was a victim. Epstein used her as a tool to keep Karyna in the country. Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, was connected to her through Epstein, with Boris Nikolic (Bill Gates's former ‘science adviser’), warning Kimbal to treat Karyna well because "Jeffrey goes crazy when someone mistreats his girls."

Shuliak's position placed her adjacent to Epstein's network of powerful contacts. A February 2013 email she authored confirmed a private flight: "no security people are flying on the plane with Gates tomorrow, so it will just be JE, Gates and Karyna."

By 2018, Karyna was a U.S. citizen and a practicing dentist.

And her position in Epstein’s network has grown over the years. Epstein wanted to make Karyna his wife, and he needed to teach her how to act in his world. So in the fall of 2018, Epstein and Karyna had begun to coordinate Karyna attending a 6-week-long course at a “finishing school” in Switzerland named Institut Villa Pierrefeu (IVP). Epstein, of course, paid for Karyna to attend the wealthy-etiquette school.

When asked who recommended the program, Karyna named Ariane de Rothschild — the same woman Epstein had been purchasing expensive gifts for the year prior, according to emails.

The application also shows that by this point Karyna had her own dental practice near Little St. James, Epstein's private island, called LSJ Dental, LLC. She was licensed as a dentist in Little St James, Florida, and California when Epstein died in 2019.

We can see a pattern of him using his money to buy influence for Karyna’s success from Columbia Dental School to Ariane Rothschild.

When asked on the application what she planned to get out of it, she wrote "the ability to hold salons in New York" meaning the kind of exclusive, high society gatherings that old money families have been hosting for centuries. A salon is an old European concept where a wealthy, sophisticated woman hosts regular gatherings of powerful, intellectual, or influential people in her home.

Think less “dinner party” and more “curated networking event for the elite.”

Step back and the picture becomes clear. Karyna's dental school, her practice, her visa, her marriage, her social connections — Epstein's fingerprints are on all of it. But perhaps the most concerning detail is this: they were planning a family. Emails show them ordering home sperm-count kits and researching sperm freezing. That was something Epstein had already done in 2012 in California.

Things Were Not Always Good

As we know, by 2013, Epstein and Karyna had a romantic relationship. She had genuine feelings for him, felt jealous, wanted his attention and affection. They often had arguments about sex and how he neglected her for girls in his massage rooms. She didn’t see victims; she saw competitors. Especially since it appears that Epstein slept with the very friend who introduced them (remember, Epstein was already sleeping with Little Katya before he met Karyna. But was under the impression it was once). It became so much of an issue that Jeffrey and Karyna made a formal agreement that she would not accuse him or confront him about the "massage room" without first asking him directly. In another email he implies she is “auditing” him about the massage room.

We see a trend of narcissistic abuse in how Epstein treated Karyna. In one 2013 email, he explicitly tells her, “do you mean a nicer way to respond to the same complaint over and over and over, though when i propose a solution the only one I know you either ignore it, or tell me you have your own opinions about how to deal with it. or is there a nicer way to respond to you feeling it is your prerogative to monitor who goes in and out of my massage room and when . ? or is there a nicer way to respond to you suggesting things that never happened, in violation of a repeated understanding. I am trying as much as i can to be understanding of your concerns. Age, my preferring to look at younger women, what happens in ten years. your crying as opposed to making a commitment to try harder,, your crying instead of being thankful for our love for each other, your crying and then sending me a note to tell me what damage i have done to your day.”

But whatever was happening behind closed doors, Karyna wasn't just a girlfriend. Somewhere along the way, she became something else entirely.. an operational manager.

By 2015, she was placing bulk Amazon orders for baby items shipped directly to 49 Zorro Ranch Road. This was Zorro Ranch, Epstein's sprawling New Mexico property where it’s said he wanted to ‘breed’ with 20 women at a time. By 2016, controlled prescriptions were being delivered to the property through the "Zorro Management Group."

It's worth noting that when Karyna got her dental license, she was also given a DEA number, which allowed her to prescribe controlled substances like opioids, sedatives, and benzodiazepines.

A photo of Karyna’s dental chair located on Little St. James.

What makes this significant is the timeline. Epstein’s flight logs show he hadn’t officially flown to New Mexico since 2006. On paper, the ranch was dormant. But ranch manager Brice Gordon was still rescheduling appointments with Epstein as late as 2013, and Karyna was keeping the property fully operational years after that. Someone was running it. That someone was her.

By 2017, she was emailing housekeeping staff about four apartments at 301 East 66th Street, instructing them that 'Mr. Epstein was clear that the girls' apartments should be cleaned once a week.' She was booking the girls herself. She was finding girls for Epstein and his friends.

Note to readers: There are many, many emails where Karyna references “the girls” and manages them in the files. I will touch on that more in a future article.

She was even researching massage parlors that offered sexual 'happy endings' and sending links about 'fertility massages.' The same woman who was crying to Epstein about who walked in and out of his massage room was now the one filling it. Karyna was ordering the supplies for the “massage rooms” and was getting massages herself at some point.

She had, in effect, stepped into the role Ghislaine Maxwell once held managing properties, managing people, and keeping the operation running in the background. Over an eleven month stretch in 2014 alone, she spent nearly $295,000 on a single credit card. Two days before Epstein died, he signed her into a trust leaving her $100 million, all of his loose diamonds, and property rights. He didn’t leave that to a girlfriend. He left it to someone who knew where everything was buried.

So, let’s summarize.

Karyna Shuliak's story doesn't fit neatly into any box. She came to America at 20, recruited by a predator using a fake name. She became financially dependent on a man who controlled her immigration, her education, her housing, her career, and her family's finances back in Belarus. By any measure, she was a victim. But the DOJ documents tell another story too. Emails show her directing the movement of girls, managing their apartments, arranging massage appointments, working alongside Jean-Luc Brunel, and knowingly participating in a sham marriage. She effectively replaced Ghislaine Maxwell both as Epstein's closest companion and as the person running his day-to-day operation.

But Karyna's story is just one thread. What the DOJ files actually reveal — and what they’ve tried to hide by removing people quietly — is something much larger… a sophisticated, multi-layered recruitment network that stretched from the modeling agencies of Eastern Europe all the way to the most powerful circles in America. In the next piece, we're going to follow that network. The madames, the scouts, the middlemen, the visa schemes, and the corridors of power that kept it all running. Karyna didn't just fall into Epstein's world. She was delivered to it. And she wasn't alone

