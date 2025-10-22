Mark Bray didn’t start a revolution. He wrote a book about recognizing and resisting fascism. He never imagined he would receive death threats for it.

Nearly a decade ago, he released a book named Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. Bray is a the Rutgers University historian and professor. The book is a dense but human explanation of how ordinary people throughout history have fought back against fascism.

It’s part history lesson, part moral argument, and part warning. It not call to arms. Simply knowledge based on what history has taught us. But fascists don’t want you to understand how they rise to power.

Bray’s thesis is simple: fascism never disappears quietly. It has to be confronted before it metastasizes. He wrote that people have a moral duty to resist it early, even when that resistance makes them unpopular. It wasn’t a call to arms.

And when he wrote this, he probably didn’t imagine he’d end up living inside his own lesson.

But when Trump and his allies started dusting off the same propaganda tactics once used in Nazi Germany — especially in the chaos after Charlie Kirk’s death — they didn’t want historians like Bray pulling back the curtain.

That is when Turning Point USA of Rutgers University lit the match with a petition against Bray. Fox News fanned the flames. Jack Poesbnic (a known white nationalist and domestic terrorist) built the rage up further by labeling Bray a “domestic terrorist professor.”

And the mob did what mobs always do.

His home address appeared online, the threats followed, and he took his family and ran before the story ended in an obituary.

But not before something strange happened.

Their flight out of the country was suddenly canceled after they reached boarding. On the exact day Trump was on stage promising a crackdown on “ANTIFA.”

Thankfully, he was able to get out on a different flight. He is not the first expert on fascism to flee this country this year. First it was Jason Stanley, Marci Shore & Timothy Snyder. All educators who taught about fascism and authoritarianism at Yale.

And now educators like them, like Bray?

They’re being actively targeted. So, yes, I can see why they’re fleeing. They’re watching their lessons happen in real time. And in a country where fascists have already murdered their critics this year, who can really call any of them paranoid?

Lawmakers like Melissa Hortman have been gunned down. There were the church shootings, the attack on ICE detainees — all carried out by men who swore loyalty to MAGA or the alt-right ideologies.

But you’re not supposed to mention that. It breaks the script.

The only story you’re allowed to tell is the one they wrote for you. Talk about Charlie Kirk, mourn him publicly, repeat the approved lines. Just don’t say out loud that his killer came from their own.

Kirks killer was a homegrown terrorist from the alt-right — what they proudly call a “Groyper.” I looked it up once, and I want every second of my life I spent doing that back.

Knowledge is a weapon against fascist regimes.

Fascist Regimes Always Attack Academia

Fascist regimes always drive out the educated because they don’t want anyone exposing the playbook they’re using. Or figuring it out.

That’s why Albert Einstein fled to America after Nazis raided his home and burned his books. Hannah Arendt escaped the Gestapo and later wrote The Origins of Totalitarianism while hiding in exile.

The same thing happened in Chile and Argentina. When Pinochet took power, professors were arrested, tortured, and exiled. Universities were gutted. In Argentina’s “Dirty War,” teachers and students vanished for “subversive thinking.”

Thousands of books burn in a massive bonfire as crowds of Germans raise their arms in the Nazi salute during the nationwide book-burnings that swept through Germany.

‘Where They Burn Books, They Will Burn Men as Well — Heinrich Heine

And the same targets from history are being targeted today. Academics.

What’s happening to Mark Bray isn’t random. It’s part of something much bigger. Trump’s second term has turned into a full-on war against knowledge itself.

The same government that once bragged about “protecting free speech” is now gutting universities, firing teachers, and blacklisting scholars who refuse to fall in line.

Schools and teachers are under attack by the Trump regime… from kindergarten classrooms to university halls. Turning Point USA runs a website with a so-called “watch lists” of ‘leftist’ professors and is helping push state-approved indoctrination programs into schools, starting in Oklahoma and spreading outward. It’s like a test run for the rest of the country.

PS – Go ahead, look up who every fascist regime in history targeted in the early days. It’s always the leftists. Funny how that never changes.

Some (like Columbia University) have bent the knee, because Trump is attempting to illegally withhold federal funding (think FASFA, Pell grants, research money, etc.).

Others are still standing like MIT — who apparently know you never comply in advance because that’s how authoritarians win. Princeton, Brown, Cornell, and UCLA. They’ve all been threatened.

Meanwhile, executive orders are being signed to take away to take away & weaponize funding to public schools. Trump put Linda McMahon — yes, the WWE executive — in charge of education.

Her main job wasn’t to teach kids anything. It was to shut the Department of Education down. Trump said it himself. He wanted to “put her out of a job.”

“There must be something in books, things we can’t imagine, to make a woman stay in a burning house; there must be something there. You don’t stay for nothing.” — Ray Bradbury, Farenheit 451.

Even the libraries are being purged. Nearly four hundred books have been pulled from the Naval Academy, including I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, while Mein Kampf still sits on the shelf. It’s like a sick joke.

According to his family, Trump kept a copy of Mein Kampf in his bedside table. It make a lot of sense.

This isn’t reform. It’s revenge. Trump isn’t trying to fix education — he’s trying to control it. He’s cutting research on vaccines, race, and climate. He’s deporting students for having the wrong opinions online.

He’s building a system where loyalty matters more than truth. And the scariest part? It’s working. The smartest people in the country are packing their bags, and the ones who stay are learning to keep their mouths shut.

The ANTIFA Boogeymen

A few days ago, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accused Portland’s leaders of “covering up terrorism.”

Not in a secure setting. Not in a classified intel briefing. She said it at a heavily staged “ANTIFA roundtable” in the White House dining room.

Noem claimed Portland’s “rioters” were threatening to kill federal agents — and that ICE officers told her, firsthand, they were being taunted with “Molotov cocktails” and chants to “melt ICE.”

But the real kicker? According to Noem, Portland police weren’t just standing by… they were cheering. Clapping along as protesters supposedly called for federal agents to burn. Sure, Jan.

Flanking Noem were Trump, Bondi, Patel, Miller, Leavitt. Faces familiar to anyone who’s watching our democracy rot in real time. And among the horsemen of the apocalypse were two new faces — former Turning Point Staffer turned-influencer Katie Davensport & Nick Sortor.

They weren’t the only ones just the names in the headlines.

Nothing says national security like a choreographed domestic terrorism briefing livestreamed. It was complete with influencers, soft lighting, and a press secretary nodding on cue. Who needs classified intel when you’ve got a script?

You might recognize her from that Jesse Watters segment — the one where she claimed ANTIFA hit her with a pole and crowned herself the lone crusader against a shadow network only she seems to understand.

According to her, there’s an “ANTIFA safe house” just one block from the Portland ICE facility. A warehouse, she says. Secret. Criminal. Conveniently untraceable.

She offered zero names, dates, or charges. Local coverage noted she gave no evidence. Fox then amplified it.

She’s got insider intel AND a black eye? Or maybe just a story that photographs well? Reports show that the bruise vanished before the cameras rolled, then reappeared mid‑roundtable like a stage prop on cue.

But of course she got a seat. Now that Charlie Kirk is gone, Turning Point USA needed a new influencer to martyr & to peddle the culture war. She came ready with spectacle, soundbites, and just enough makeup to keep the myth alive.

And she’s perfect for the part.. the blonde haired, blue eyed damsel in distress with a cross on her chest turned into propaganda darling, wrapped in red, white, and grievance.

But let’s not make this all about her. Zoom out. Look at the architecture around her.

On October 9th, the same crew seated at that White House roundtable released a chilling video.. a stitched-together threat reel, dressed up as patriotism, soaked in vengeance. They repeated the same lies, only louder. This time with edits, music, and influencer cameos. A modern-day loyalty oath wrapped in pixels.

They promised to unmask people. To track antifa. To “follow the money.” They said, on camera, “we’ve been watching.” And they vowed to find “every single person” involved. No due process. No definitions. Just enemies.

And their whole “follow the money” bit? Hilarious, if it weren’t so grotesque.

They say it like they’re forensic accountants.. like these influencers aren’t from the movement bankrolled by billionaires, laundering outrage through shell PACs and influencer stipends. Turning Point USA, the organization propping up half the faces in that video, has been caught red-handed more than once.

“It’s a bad day to be antifa,” one voice sneered.

They invoked communism. Said Charlie Kirk was “murdered by a violent leftist.” Claimed the bullets had antifa symbols on them. Another voice: “Take these terrorists out.” Despite evidence proving otherwise.

They paraded influencers claiming they were doxxed. Said they’ve been attacked. Swore they won’t back down.

Then came the promise, or the warning: “We’re coming for you.”

And that’s the danger. Because they’ve left the term “ANTIFA” just vague enough to mean whoever they want it to mean. Activists. Journalists. Organizers. You. Me. Anyone who resist. They aren’t hunting a network. They’re building a blacklist.

Where This Leaves Us

This isn’t about one influencer. Or one roundtable. Or even one book.

It’s the same play we’ve seen before — in Germany, in Chile, in Argentina — where fascists rewrite reality by erasing the people who remember the truth.

First they come for the educators. Then they come for the definitions. Then they come for you. ANTIFA is just the latest boogeyman, a label stretched so wide it can fit anyone who refuses to kneel.

And now, with the help of influencers and billionaires, they’re turning that label into a weapon. Against knowledge. Against dissent.

So what do we do now? We do what they’re afraid of. We remember. We speak. We teach. We organize. We refuse to let them turn knowledge into contraband. Fascists only win when people believe they’re alone.

But we are not alone. Not in this fight. Not in this moment. Not in this history. Every book they ban, we carry in memory. Every truth they silence, we say louder. Let them come for the thinkers, the writers, the organizers.

They’ll learn what every tyrant eventually learns: ideas do not burn. Not all of us can flee. But we can all resist. And we must. If they’re building blacklists, then let us be the names that will not disappear quietly.

A Brief Message From Dissent in Bloom:

