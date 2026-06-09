Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Adina's avatar
Adina
2d

This reporting is so good, I’m a paid subscriber now. Well done. It would be nice if Dr Amy Acton brought some media attention to this.

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Deanna V's avatar
Deanna V
2d

and it's always the patients being gas lighted and blamed. Actual Medicaid fraud (already pursued by legitimate gov't organizations over the decades) happens in Professional circles: doctor's offices, hospitals, Professional Providers who are the thieves, not the patients.

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