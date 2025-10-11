Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Blatnik's avatar
Linda Blatnik
14h

OMG no words

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carol Lirones-Flayer's avatar
Carol Lirones-Flayer
14h

DEPLORABLE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture