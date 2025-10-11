The fruit stand sat at the corner of Clay and Hempstead Road, just like it always did. Maria Garcia was there with her son, Emmanuel, a 15-year-old with high-support needs autism and the cognitive ability of a 4 year old.

She looked away for just a moment.

When she turned back, he was gone. The sound of traffic filled the air, loud and distant, like the world didn’t notice what had just happened. She called his name again and again, her voice cracking under the weight of fear. The fruit stand stood untouched behind her, the place where he had been only seconds before.

She picked up her phone, and called Houston Police to report her son missing.

The days that followed were a blur of fear and silence.. no answers, no updates, only waiting. Six days passed. Six days of waiting by the phone. Six days of walking the same streets, asking the same questions, handing out the same flyer with his name and face.

Then after almost a week of torture, her phone rang… She found out that Emmanuel had been picked up by police the day after he vanished. He was alive, thank god, but he wasn’t coming home.

He is in immigration custody. Courtesy of the Houston Police Department (HPD).

Maria Garcia, mother of 15-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez-Garcia, held up the missing persons report she had filed six days earlier (Source: Houston Chronicle )

Emmanuel went missing October 4.

On October 5, Houston Police found him. They did not return him to his mother. They labeled him an unaccompanied immigrant and handed him to ICE, while the missing persons report she had filed sat in their system, untouched.

There was no welfare check. No emergency placement. No effort to match his name or face to the alert already on file. Just silence, paperwork, and disappearance. Maria was not notified until nearly a week later.

By the time she was told, Emmanuel had already been transferred. She still does not know where he is. He is not home.

And Houston Police didn’t just mishandle a missing child case.

They took explicit direction from federal immigration authorities and labeled a 15‑year‑old autistic boy exactly the way ICE needed to take him.

Under federal law, an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) is :

A child under 18 who has no lawful immigration status and no parent or legal guardian in the United States available to provide care and physical custody.

The paperwork filed was done so with ICE telling them how to make his disappearance legal. By calling Emmanuel an “unaccompanied alien child” instead of a “missing child.”

HPD handed him over to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Which a federal network of facilities that exists to detain UNACCOMPANIED migrant minors, not missing kids with disabilities.

Why? Was it because he was brown? Did you look at a scared, nonverbal teenager and decide he must be illegal? Did you assume he had no mother, no name, no one looking for him? Did you even bother to check the missing persons reports? Or is that a privilege only reserved for white children now?

Because everything about this says you didn’t see a child. You saw a border case. You saw a number to disappear. A line to push through the system. A boy stripped of his humanity by the color of his skin and the silence of his diagnosis.

Houston Police had a choice. They could have looked. They could have called. They could have done their jobs. Instead, they made him disappear.

This wasn’t a mistake. It was a chain of decisions that led exactly where it was meant to. A missing child report became a deportation ticket. ICE told Houston Police how to classify him. They did it.

They erased Emmanuel with a dropdown menu. A child with autism, reported missing by his mother, was labeled an unaccompanied alien and disappeared into federal custody.

The systems that were supposed to protect him — missing persons alerts, disability protocols, basic human decency — were skipped like they didn’t exist.

HPD had his name. They had the report. They had the facts.

They still went to ICE for help placing him in ORR custody. They still logged him into a system built for detention, not reunification. That was not confusion. That was complicity.

Emmanuel is fifteen, but his mother says his mind works more like that of an elementary school student. He has autism and relies on her for nearly everything.

The routines, the small reassurances, the way she knows how to calm him when words fail. He needs familiar faces and gentle explanations. He needs to know he is safe.

Since the day he went missing, Maria has only seen her son once.. through a thirty‑minute video call arranged by officials. It was the first time she had seen his face in a week.

On the screen, he looked frightened. His voice was small. He told her he was scared. She tried to comfort him, but there was nothing she could do through the glass of a government device.

That call ended, and so did her access to him. She does not know where he is being held. Neither do her lawyers. No one will tell her which facility he has been moved to or who is with him.

Each day that passes without an answer stretches the silence wider. Her son is alive, but unreachable, locked somewhere inside a system that treats missing children as immigration cases and mothers as irrelevant.

She is still waiting. And now, she is asking for help.

FIEL Houston is calling on the public to stand beside her.

If you are located in Texas: They need you at Houston City Hall on Tuesday, October 14 at 1:30 PM. Demand answers from Mayor Whitmire and City Council. Sign up to speak by calling (832) 393-1100 or email speakers@houstontx.gov If you are outside of Texas, you can still take action: Call Houston Mayor John Whitmire at (713) 837‑0311, email him directly at mayor@houstontx.gov, or contact his communications director at Mary.Benton@HoustonTX.gov.

Ask them why a missing, disabled child was handed to ICE without a single call to his mother. Ask them what happens to the next child who disappears and gets labeled instead of protected.

A Brief Message from Dissent in Bloom:

When history is told by the oppressors, what you get isn’t truth. It’s a curated museum of lies. I write so we don’t have to settle for that. I write so that now, and when history looks back, we have the stories of the victims of fascism, not the PR from the fascists.

