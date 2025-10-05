You can always tell when the powerful begin to fear the people. The government starts calling words weapons, and citizens enemies. What we’re watching happen right now is the oldest story in human history.

And that’s exactly the story behind NSMP-7 and what the Trump Administration wants to achieve.

The same people who campaigned on ‘free speech’ and ‘stopping government overreach’ are now the ones saying that if you speak out against the government, if you reject fascism, if you don’t kneel to Christian nationalism, then you are an enemy. You are a terrorist.

But terrorism, by definition, is the use of violence or the threat of violence (especially against civilians) to achieve political or ideological goals.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but hasn’t Trump’s administration already purged thousands of officials who didn’t fit their “America First” agenda?

Pam Bondi now leads a “Working Weaponization” team inside the DOJ, rooting out anyone seen as a threat to Trump or his ideology. They’ve purged people that were on conservative “watchlists”, deleted records, and purged anything labeled “D.E.I.” because that didn’t serve their narrative.

Portland, Oregon. On one side, a woman is sprayed point-blank in the face. On the other, a man in a sealed frog suit takes pepper spray through the only opening he has to breathe. Different targets. Same cruelty. October, 2025.

And violence? They’ve embraced it, too.

ICE acts like an occupying army… the American Gestapo. They arrest citizens at lawful protests, smash windows, drag people from cars, even arrest lawmakers and councilmembers who question them.

In Portland, they sprayed tear gas into a protester’s frog costume, cutting off air for the person inside. They pepper sprayed a young woman in the face — mid-speech — just because they could.

In Chicago, Border Patrol agents threw tear gas canisters onto public streets across from an elementary school. There was no threat, no riot, no reason… just panic and children choking on the fumes.

I don’t know about you, but to me it seems like using violence against civilians to push your political ideology sounds exactly like what they’re doing.

In Chicago, Customs and Border Patrol agents threw tear gas canisters onto an empty road because Hispanic families were standing there — including children. It also happened right across the street from an elementary school. October, 2025.

The videos are clear. ICE does not care anymore. They know there will be no consequences as long as you meet your arrest quota. Cruelty isn’t a flaw. It’s a promotion strategy. That’s how every fascist army is built.

What The Memo Actually says

NSPM-7 tries to change how the executive branch views and handles ‘political violence’ and ‘domestic terrorism’.

Domestic terrorism, as defined by law, means acts of physical and lethal violence intended to intimidate a population or coerce government. Physical and lethal violence. Like throwing tear gas outside of elementary schools.

NSPM-7, like every National Security Presidential Memorandum or Executive Order, doesn’t create new laws. It can’t. Only Congress can do that. No matter how many bizarre AI fantasy videos Trump makes of Russell Vought cutting down Congress with a scythe and declaring that Capitol Hill’s “power is gone.”

So, I really want people to understand that a presidential directive (including a memo like this) isn’t law — it’s more like a boss telling their employees, “Hey, let’s deal with Client A before Client B.”

You can access the full memo by clicking here.

Presidential directives can only direct (which is why they say ‘I direct’) federal agencies within the laws and legal rules that already exist. They can’t reinterpret them in their own way, either.

These directives do not grant the power to create new crimes, override statutes passed by Congress, reinterpret legal definitions already settled by the courts, or bypass constitutional protections like the First Amendment.

This memo, however, attempts to do all of that. It directs executive agencies to “prioritize” the “security threat” to America.

It flips the script, turning beliefs into evidence and opposition into crime. It’s McCarthyism 2.0 — a blueprint designed to attempt to authorize surveillance and prosecution. Dissent isn’t just unwelcome… it’s branded as terrorism.

This is a real McCarthy-era poster. It told Americans that supporting blacklisted artists and businesses was aiding Moscow. Replace “Moscow” with “ANTIFA” and you’re looking at the same propaganda playbook rewritten for 2025.

The memo opens like a scary movie. It’s meant to induce panic. He cites assassinations, riots, and the death of Charlie Kirk as proof America is spiraling into chaos.

It claims a “1,000 percent increase” in attacks on ICE, a number no one can verify. Reporters asked DHS for the data. DHS refused. Then again, it’s hard for DHS to justify numbers that magically double from 500% to 1,000% in two months.

Meanwhile, here’s a heartbreaking stat they don’t want you to know. 16 people have already died in ICE custody this year. That’s a 100% increase and the year isn’t over yet. 71% of detainees have no criminal record.

NSPM-7 accuses so-called “Antifa” and leftist movements of running coordinated, sophisticated campaigns to destabilize the country, but provides no proof. It claims they’re disrupting government operations, inciting riots, ‘doxxing’ ICE agents, intimidating officials online, and ‘radicalizing’ youth through schools and social media.

“Radicalizing” has no legal definition & they can stretch that term to mean whatever they want.

The memo treats legal activity protected under first amendment rights (like protests, donations, education, journalism, even sharing political opinions online) as “predicate actions” tied to domestic terrorism. Pre-crime. It calls for predictive policing.

This isn’t new. Palantir — a major Trump donor with millions in federal contracts this year — secretly ran predictive policing in New Orleans and other cities, mining social media, license plates, and phone records to rank people by “threat level.”

So, basically, if you donate to a bail fund, post a social media critical of ICE, or teach “DEI” history, you could be labeled a threat. Even exposing the names of masked ICE agents to document the states violence is branded as terrorism.

Meanwhile, the alt-right group Canary Mission openly doxxes people and DHS didn’t investigate Canary Mission.. no, it went after the victims. Illegally revoking visas of people on the site because they spoke out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Something recently affirmed by the courts.

Share

Damn You, George Soros.. /s

The memo goes on to claim that all of these things are part of “sophisticated, organized campaigns” to silence speech and intimidate. No such campaign exists. Not from the “radical left,” anyway.

If there’s anything we’ve learned, every accusation from this regime is a confession.

It’s why they won’t investigate Leonard Leo’s network. Or the Koch network. Or The Heritage Foundation. Because they are the government now. Heritage literally wrote Project 2025.

These networks have been funding coordinated right-wing influence for decades going back to the John Birch Society. It’s all public record. Seriously. Google it if you don’t believe me.

Trump even admitted it himself just days ago. The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 was the plan all along.

These are the people that hold the pen. They write the rules. And they intend to keep it that way. That’s almost verbatim what Trump said about Vought (which, to remind you, is an author of Project 2025) in that weird video. That he is “the reaper” who ,“wields the pen, the funds and the brain” of Washington.

And just weeks ago, Trump had dinner with the richest people in America — the ones who own your phones, your feeds, your AI, your data storage, your everything.

Now.. here’s something for you to think about: why would “anti-capitalism” be flagged in a national security memo? Because being against capitalism threatens the one thing these men care about most — wealth.

Side Note: Trump’s got the two richest men in the world — Elon Musk and Larry Ellison — on speed dial. Men who spent millions funding his political career. That was an investment for them. Musk gave $270 million to Trump & alt-right PACs. Ellison held a fundraiser for Trumps campaign at $250k a head. But sure.. tell me again how it’s the “left” that’s secretly running an operation with somehow endless funds against America.

What We May See Next

NSPM-7 doesn’t just tell agencies what to prioritize. It tells them how to think. It takes that panic-fueled intro and turns it into a policy framework where anyone who speaks out is a danger to this country.

That’s not a warning about domestic terrorism. That’s a projection. Because this memo is the very thing it pretends to stop.

It calls for a “new law enforcement strategy” to investigate all participants in ‘ideological movements’.. not based on criminal acts, but on associations. That’s how journalists, donors, academics, and nonprofit workers end up in surveillance dragnets for nothing more than sharing an opinion.

It tells federal agencies to treat political opinions as national security threats. If you donate to the wrong cause, share a protest flyer, or write something critical of the government, you could be flagged. The memo tells the IRS and Treasury to track where money is coming from and where it’s going, which means your bank, your nonprofit, or even your Venmo history could become part of an investigation.

It says to watch for “predicate actions” which just means anything they can link together later to build a case against you. That could be going to a meeting, organizing online, or teaching a history lesson someone in power doesn’t like.

It even points to schools, forums, and social media as places to monitor, as if talking about injustice or organizing a fundraiser is the same as planning an attack.

This is COINTELPRO for the digital age. Back then, the FBI broke into homes and planted informants. Now it looks like flagged posts, shadowbans, and quiet visits from agents after you shared something they did not like. It looks like your Substack getting monitored, your emails being scraped into a profile, your donation to a protest group showing up in a federal report.

Do not trust new faces promoting extremism. That’s all I’m saying.

Summary:

NSPM-7 is not a law. It’s a directive. It doesn’t have the power to criminalize ideology on its own. But the people behind it — the billionaires, the contractors, the agencies that have already embraced violence and repression — will try to act like it does. And sadly, due to the legal framework, until someone sues for a violation of their rights it can’t be challenged in court.

Some of the funding allotted to DHS in the “Big Beautiful Bill” — $165,000,000,000— will go to this.

So, they’ll send the agents. They’ll use this memo as cover to do what they were already planning to do. That’s why we can’t wait around for it to become law. We have to stop it where it lives in the budgets, the contracts, the compliance pipelines, and the silence.

If they build their power on fear, we fight back by withdrawing our consent. The government runs on labor. On our taxes. On our compliance. And the moment we stop giving those things, their machine stalls. That’s why the most powerful tool we have is a general strike. Walk out. Shut it down. Starve the system of what it needs most.. our participation.

Every empire that turns on its people does it the same way. First, they criminalize belief. Then they punish survival. And then they dare you to push back. But we still outnumber them.

And when the people stop moving, everything else grinds to a halt. That is where our power lives. Don’t wait to be put on a list. Make sure they remember why they’re scared of you in the first place.

A Quick Note From Dissent:

When fascists write the story, they lie. They erase. They call truth treason and dissent terrorism. But I’m not here to let that slide.

I write because someone has to keep the record straight. I write for the people they lock in cages, for the families they separate, for the ones whose names they try to bury. I don’t scare easy. I will keep holding ICE, DHS, and every coward behind this machine accountable. I’m not going anywhere.

Subscribe for free to get the truth they don’t want told. No paywall. No sugarcoating. Just raw, unfiltered reality.

If you’ve got the means, paid subscriptions help me keep fighting. They help me stay independent, keep the lights on, and build something powerful enough to push back.

You can also buy me a coffee on Ko-fi

But most of all — share. Share the hell out of this.

I’m not a network. I’m a mom, a nurse, and a one-woman resistance press corps. If you’re reading this, you’re part of that, too.

Thanks for being here. Lets keep fighting. Never comply in advance.

— Dissent in Bloom ♥♥♥

Share