1d

My question: Will people actually pay attention, or will they continue to cover their eyes in timidity, while thousands of innocents are terrorized and brutalized each day? I agree wholeheartedly that the Trump regime has accelerated its efforts to crush democracy, beyond the scope of the Project 2025 schedule. Anyone thinking liberty can survive until the midterms is making a grave error. Intensifying domestic hostilities is about more than intimidation to sway future election results. I believe Republicans are desperately trying to concrete their authoritarian power as rapidly as possible. While Trump is the figurehead, the regime has the loyalty of the extremist groups and the full weight of MAGA militancy behind its efforts to subvert the population. If Trump's health continues to fade, and Vance assumes the Presidency, he'll need dictatorial domination fully in place, as support for him is not nearly as strong as the devotion apparent for Trump. If Vance makes it into the Commander in Chief role, it's not hard to imagine future elections being cancelled. America is at a crucial stage in its history. The time to resist is now. Citizens need to realize that they have a fleeting opportunity to stand up en masse and grind the gears of this dysfunctional treasonous government to a screeching halt. Large scale protests need to be an ongoing event across the country. Unions need to stand behind striking workers and shut the economy down. There is still hope that the military will come to the publics' aid if the resistance acts relatively soon, but efforts are underway to purge service members with the conscience to honour their oath to the constitution. If you collectively fight to save your democracy, there is a good chance of success. If you do not summon the courage to resist, failure is guaranteed.

1d

is it time to call in an international agency like the Red Cross and ask them for help in tracking down the detainees whose records are being deliberately 'lost' ? just as the Red Cross did to reunite families at the end of WWII?

