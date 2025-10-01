Dissent in Bloom ♥

No white Christian Nationalist viewpoints do not belong in K_12 classrooms or Prager University values either which are one in the same where white man gets to vote as head of household and women submit to their husbands every whim and are treated as second class citizens because white men feel threatened by women who have a voice, an opinion, etc This is not the 1950’s we have been there done that not going back. Separation of church and state there is a reason that is in the constitution!! How is WCN better than any other religion or faith (if that is what you want to call it) it isn’t and it is very narrow minded and racist, not Christian at all

He should have been forced to resign his first week in office!! The damage he has done to Oklahoma schools is immeasurable. This should stand as warning to all school districts throughout the nation that religion should be taught in churches not in schools! The secret plans of Ryan will disrupt Oklahoma school s for decades! The Christian Fundamentalist White Nationalists will only harm our schools and divide our students, parents and teachers! Beware!!!!!

