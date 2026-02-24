Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julianne's avatar
Julianne
1d

“Dissent” followers - Please read Gareth Gore’s book “Opus”. It reveals the deadly corruption of Opus Dei, which I’m assuming “Dissent” has read. One of the threads Gore reveals is that Newt Gingrich became an Opus Dei member and as a result began driving a wedge into Congress. The OD “priest” who converted Newt had once been a Wall Street operative. Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society are Opus Dei, who stacked the Supreme Court. Little to nothing is ever said about this cult. Expose it in every way you can.

Reply
Share
3 replies
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
1dEdited

Part 2: If you are still a disbeliever, it's time to plunge your face into a sink of ice cold water, and shock the doubt from your mind.

While Trump may seem like a discombobulated train wreck, he is merely the useful idiot serving as the catalyst for a well structured plan.

Please pay attention to the future being orchestrated to guarantee your irrelevance. This is not a drill. The People's Revolution is long overdue.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dissent in Bloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture