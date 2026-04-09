Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Sharon Buchbinder, PhD's avatar
Sharon Buchbinder, PhD
4d

More insurance denials coming, more Luigi Mangiones, too.

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letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
4d

Call your elected (temporary, never forget it) officials and demand they outlaw working with Palantir. https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Want to kick around what to say? Ask.

I am not here for whinging about how we just can't do that. In fact it's likely we can just walk in and eject elected people who can't prove they are acting on our behalf.

So call them and make your demands, that's step 1.

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