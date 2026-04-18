Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Rick Knight's avatar
Rick Knight
2d

Fantastic work, Dissent. This plan of creating invisible networks is especially potent in our celebrity-obsessed culture, where media sees no reason to pay any attention to “nobody nobody knows,” in the old Chicago phrase.

Thank goodness we have independent media and sleuths like you who understand what’s important.

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Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
2d

Phenomenal investigating and reporting. When you see the dots connected, it seems like they are too strong to defeat. I have to believe we can do it but it shakes me.

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