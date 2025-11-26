The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says ‘only’ 19 people have died in ICE custody in 2025. But those numbers don’t include Randall Gamboa. That’s because Gamboa, a 52-year-old Costa Rican, was deported in a coma less than two months before he died.

On June 11, 2025, Randall Alberto Gamboa Esquivel made his usual daily call to his family from inside an ICE detention facility in Texas.

The next day, the calls stopped.

For weeks, his sister Greidy Mata tried to find out what had happened. Detention staff dodged answering for weeks, and then eventually told the family that Randall had a, “medical issue” but wouldn’t elaborate further.

Desperate for help, the family hired two lawyers, both of whom scammed them. It wasn’t until August of this year that a third attorney finally located Randall. By then, he was unconscious, hospitalized, and no longer able to walk, eat, or speak.

Randall Alberto Gamboa Esquivel before and after ICE detention.

He had been diagnosed with severe encephalopathy a form of major brain injury that can cause coma, and rhabdomyolysis, a dangerous breakdown of muscle tissue that can lead to kidney failure.

Together, these conditions indicate a catastrophic medical event that had gone untreated for far too long.

Knowing his health was declining by the day, ICE arranged for his quick deportation to avoid responsibility. He was flown out of the U.S. via an air ambulance — something that costs over $100,000 — where he died less than eight weeks later.

ICE’s official numbers for 2025 don’t include Randall’s death.

That’s because ICE has a well-documented practice of releasing or deporting critically ill detainees shortly before they die, so their deaths don’t count as happening in their custody.

This investigation traces how Randall became one of them, and how U.S. immigration authorities have built a system where people can die from the conditions in ICE custody without ever appearing in the official record.

Port Isabel Detention Center (PIDC), the place that held Randall before before the “medical event” that left him in a vegetative state prior to his death.

What Happened to Randall Inside ICE Detention?

Randall Alberto Gamboa Esquivel arrived legally in the United States in December 2024. At 52, he came on a standard B-2 visitor visa, which typically allows up to six months of stay. But within two months of entering the country, he was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and placed in the Webb County Detention Center in Texas, a facility operated by CoreCivic.

At some point between February and June 2025, Randall was transferred to Port Isabel Detention Center, one of the five ICE-run detention facilities. But even in these “government” facilities, the staff you see on the floor are private contractors, not federal employees.

It’s also one of the few detention facilities in America with it’s own built-in immigration court.

A glimpse inside the Port Isabel Detention Center’s courtroom in Los Fresnos, the ICE-run facility where hearings unfold far from public view.

During his months in detention, Randall called his family every single day. It was routine. It was how they knew he was alive. On June 11, 2025, he made his usual daily call. By June 12th, 2025, the phone went silent.

His sister, Greidy Mata, immediately began calling the detention center. She asked where he was, what had happened, and why the calls had stopped. No one gave her a straight answer. For weeks, the family was left in the dark. She didn’t know what happened, where he was, or if he was even alive.

They were finally told Randall had a “medical issue,” but the ICE facility wouldn’t tell them anything else.

Terrified, his family scrambled for legal help, only to be scammed by the first two attorneys they hired. When a third lawyer finally tracked him down in early August. When they eventually found Randall, their hearts were broken because they found was devastating. This was no longer the Randall they knew and loved.

Randall was now unconscious, hospitalized, and in a vegetative state. He could no longer walk, speak, or eat. He had been diagnosed with severe encephalopathy and rhabdomyolysis.

These are not sudden conditions. They point to a profound medical crisis, one that likely developed over time and went untreated.

ICE has made no attempt to explain how Randall had gone from regular daily phone calls to being completely incapacitated. Why? Because he didn’t die in their custody. If ICE releases or deports someone before they die — even if the person is unconscious, critically ill, or on life support — the agency has no real obligation to investigate what happened or disclose any information to the public.

The entire time, his family was not informed of his hospitalization. Their attorney had to find him on his own. They likely would’ve deported Randall without ever notifying them if he hadn’t.

And if that happened, would the family have ever had the chance to say goodbye?

Randall in the days when he still felt safe.

ICE and the History of Deporting People on Their Deathbeds

What happened to Randall isn’t rare, and it isn’t new. One of the biggest problems I see is that people treat this brutality like it suddenly appeared out of nowhere. It didn’t. Every horror we are witnessing now is an escalation of a system that has been dehumanizing people for years while the country looked away.

I was guilty of that too. This isn’t about shame. It’s about telling the truth. None of this is new. The cruelty is just growing because ICE has been allowed to operate without accountability for decades.

One of those long-documented patterns to avoid accountability includes what happened to Randall. They quietly release or deporting very sick detainees right before they die. It’s a way to avoid taking the blame because the death “didn’t happen in their custody” even if the conditions of custody were to blame.

In February 2025, ICE quietly rewrote its internal rules on how detainee deaths are tracked.

The new policy, Directive 11003.6, narrowed which deaths get investigated and reported. Under the new language, ICE only automatically reviews deaths that happen in custody. If someone dies within 30 days after release or deportation, a review is only done “if directed by the ICE Director.”

One line in the directive makes the intent painfully clear: “For post-release deaths, the ICE Director may direct that a Detainee Death Review be completed on a case-by-case basis” (Directive 11003.6, Section 3.1.4).

In other words, if ICE releases someone who is dying, there’s no longer any requirement to count their death, investigate it, or tell the public — unless the agency itself decides to. This is the policy that kept Randall Gamboa’s death off the books.

Heartbreakingly, my research found many cases just like Randall’s. One man, Martin Vargas Arellano, had a stroke in detention. ICE released him while he was still unconscious in a hospital, and he died days later.

His lawyer only found out by calling the coroner. Another case involved Johana Medina Leon, a transgender woman who died shortly after ICE let her go without proper medical care. This is a pattern that repeats over and over again.

ICE even has policies for handling end-of-life care inside its facilities, but they often get ignored. Instead of treating people, the agency finds ways to get rid of them before anything has to be reported. It’s a system designed not to care, but to cover itself.

A photo of Johana Medina Leon taken inside her mother’s home in El Salvador (L.A. Times)

Deaths That Don’t Count, and a System That Doesn’t Care

ICE officially reported 19 in-custody deaths in 2025. But Randall Gamboa’s name is not on that list. Neither is the name of the man reportedly killed inside the Lone Star Lockup — an off-the-books ICE facility buried inside Fort Bliss Army Base in Texas.

According to a social worker with contacts on the inside, detainees reported that the man died after allegedly being served spoiled food and contaminated water. Others inside the camp said they were quietly warned not to eat. They believe that food killed him. No official statement has been released.

I reached out for comment, and ICE never even acknowledged my request to confirm or deny that anyone had died at the facility.

Not shockingly, congressional visits have been blocked to this “detention center.” Even Rep. Veronica Escobar, who tried to inspect Lone Star Lockup in person, was turned away at the gate. ICE doesn’t hide what it’s proud of. It hides what it knows the public wouldn’t accept if they saw it.

Aerial shots of Lone Star Lockup are the closest the public will ever get. The airspace above it is restricted because it’s a military base. Coincidence?

This is the “immigration” system Randall died under. This is the system that continues to disappear people, erase deaths, and silence families. And unless someone holds it accountable, it will keep doing exactly what it was designed to do.

As one detained person wrote in a letter shared in a 2024 study on medical neglect in ICE custody: “We are disposable to this government. They do not care if we live or die.”

This is exactly how ICE keeps deaths from being counted. By deporting detainees like Randall while they are unconscious or dying, or detaining people in hidden, inaccessible facilities, the agency avoids having to report deaths publicly or undergo mandatory reviews. It is a loophole ICE has used for years.

Advocacy groups who track immigration detention deaths more aggressively report much higher numbers. As of late October, the American Immigration Council counted at least 23 deaths in fiscal year 2025, while CASA, during a press conference on October 31, said there have been at least 25 deaths in ICE custody this year, calling 2025 the deadliest year in decades.

These groups include deaths that ICE omits — such as those that occur in county jails under ICE authority, long-term hospitals after custody has been quietly ended, and deaths ICE delays or refuses to publicly report. Their numbers are higher because they count the people ICE works hard to erase.

Somewhere right now, another family is waiting by a phone that won’t ring. Somewhere, another detainee is sick, vanishing behind a locked door, their name already fading from the record. ICE will say it didn’t happen in their custody. There will be no press release or investigation. Just a plane ticket, a hospital bed, a death certificate written in silence.

And if we let that continue — if we keep letting these lives slip through the cracks — then Randall Gamboa won’t be the last name missing from the list. He’ll just be one more in a growing line of people this country disappeared before anyone could count them. I am going to keep holding ICE and the rest of them accountable. Will you join me?

