Dissent in Bloom

HKJANE
3h

Renee Good’s death being ruled a homicide underscores what we already feared: federal agents used lethal force recklessly. Delaying transparency and keeping state officials out only deepens outrage. Justice isn’t served by secrecy.

Jade DeCosta
2hEdited

These are the laws that perpetuate the abusive behavior of our oppressors. If our constitution and its corresponding laws, statutes, policies and the like allow for abuse of We the People, then We the People, need to rewrite the whole damn thing in a fair and equitable manner. Not stopping the abusers only emboldens further abuse.

