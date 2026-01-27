‘Operation Metro Surge’ has taken the lives of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota.

One was a teacher. She spent her days explaining the difference between a metaphor and a simile to kids she’d substitute in for. She was a poet. She was a mother of 3. She was the person we tell our kids to grow up to be. She was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7th, 2026.

The other? An ICU nurse at the VA shot and killed just days ago. A man who spent his career stitching back together the broken bodies of the people we sent to war, only to be killed in his own community by the government he served for filming. His last action in this world was helping a woman ICE pushed to the ground.

Outside of Minnesota, Keith Porter was shot and killed by an off-duty ICE agent on New Years in LA. And another person was just shot by CBP just hours ago in Arizona — that story is still developing. And just a few months ago Silverio Gonzales was murdered by shot and killed by ICE after dropping his son off at daycare. Like Renee, DHS also claimed he ‘weaponized his vehicle’ but it was proven a lie by video footage.

Meanwhile, the public is being flooded with noise about Bovino’s demotion, Tom Homan stepping in, and the GOP visibly cracking at the seams as Mike Pence & Rand Paul call for a federal investigation, GOP Minnesota governor candidate Chris Mandel steps down.

Left to right: Renee Good, Keith Porter, Alex Pretti, RN & Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez

But in the midst of all of this chaos, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office officially ruled the death of Renee Good a homicide secondary to multiple gunshot wounds on January 22, 2026.

So, what does that mean? What happens next?

When the Medical Examiner ruled Renee Good’s death a homicide, that is not a criminal judgment. That was a medical classification meaning ‘a human being was killed by another human being.’ The entire report has not yet been released as it’s an ongoing case.

But that ruling triggers a legal chain reaction.

It forces the case out of the morgue and into the hands of prosecutors. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, specifically County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

And yes, a state prosecutor can charge a federal agent. Federal badges do not not give you the right to murder no matter what what JD Vance says. DHS is not permitted total immunity. Period.

But it’s not cut and dry as state charges being filed and Ross being held accountable by being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

What most people do not realize is the moment Moriarty files charges, Ross’s attorneys can (and likely will) invoke 28 U.S.C. 1442, the federal officer removal statute. That law allows any federal officer charged under state law for acts performed “under color of office” to immediately remove the case from state court to federal court immediately.

Jonathan Ross shortly after shooting Renee Good, his cellphone still on the camera screen.

And yes, Jonathan Ross’s attorneys can invoke this regardless of despite the fact the Department of Justice has refused to investigate or prosecute him, and despite the fact they locked the Minnesota BCA out of the case. The statute exists specifically to override state authority. So much for ‘states rights.’

If this case is moved to federal court, the entire thing changes. Federal court means a federal judge, a federal jury pool, and federal rules, and that is not neutral. Federal judges are trained to defer to federal authority because thy work in the same system.

Federal judges strictly control what evidence juries are allowed to see. Video can be limited. Context can be excluded. Prior conduct or history of the agent — like the fact Jonathan Ross was in another incident like this months before — can be ruled “irrelevant” and really it just places the case inside a system built to protect the federal government. That’s exactly why they do it.

If federal court takes the case, instead of of a Hennepin County District Judge, the case would be assigned to one of the Article III federal judges in the Minnesota district. These judges are presidential appointees with life tenure. Meaning they never leave. They sit on their asses until they die and they don't answer to anyone. It is a total 50/50 coin toss on if Renee gets justice.

Of those article III judges, you have four appointees who might actually fight back and hold them accountable for executing an American in our streets.

From left to right: Judges Laura Provinzino, Jeffrey Bryan, Jerry Blackwell, and Katherine ‘Kate’ Menendez

On the flip side, you have a few loyalists who may protect Ross.

The whole thing is a rigged game of judge roulette and the outcome depends on which one of these elites is holding the gavel.

From left to right: Judge Nancy Brasel, Patrick Schiltz, and Eric Tostrud

So, here’s where we are.

We have a teacher who spent her life finding the right words, and a nurse who spent his life stitching back the people we sent to find the right wars. Two people dead in one city at the hands of our federal government.

We are told that we are a nation of laws. But right now, we’re a nation of terror and loyalist judicial appointments. We are waiting to see if the robe is bigger than the badge. Because if it isn’t — if we decide that a federal agent can execute a teacher in her car and a nurse on his feet and then hide behind a removal statute that gives them immunity — then we need to stop pretending we’re a democracy.

The legal system will keep us waiting on the cases for Renee Goods and Alex Pretti, but we are not waiting on them to tell us what is right. We do not know what their judges or their courts will decide. However, we do know one thing for certain. We know what is right and what is wrong. We have the power to hold them accountable.

Justice does not only come from a signature on a piece of paper or a ruling from a distant courtroom. It also comes from the streets. It comes from neighbors looking out for neighbors. It comes from every single one of us refusing to look away when our people are at risk. We cannot let them divide us or make us feel small while we wait for their news.

We must stay locked in and stay strong together. Our unity is the only thing that has ever forced the hand of those in power. When we stand as one, we are a wall they cannot break. When we speak with one voice, we are something they cannot ignore.

