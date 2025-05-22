Dissent in Bloom ♥

Kris Winters
May 22Edited

The Project 2025 Empire doesn't intend to stop at the US Borders either. They don't just want a White Christian Nation but a White Christian Planet. The end of your article reminded me of one of the more chilling passages in my favorite book, Ishmael by Daniel Quinn (copy below). The book's narrator here is describing a college paper he had written of the nagging suspicions that generations far into the future would still have if WWII had been lost.

"The Nazis didn't lose the war after all. They won it and flourished. They took over the world and wiped out every last Jew, every last Gypsy, Black, East Indian, and American Indian. Then, when they were finished with that, they wiped out the Russians and the Poles and the Bohemians and the Moravians and the Bulgarians and the Serbians and the Croatians -- all the Slavs. Then they started in on the Polynesians and the Koreans and the Chinese and the Japanese -- all the peoples of Asia. This took a long, long time, but when it was all over, everyone in the world was one hundred percent Aryan, and they were all very, very happy. Naturally the textbooks used in the schools no longer mentioned any race but the Aryan or any language but German or any religion but Hitlerism or any political system but National Socialism. There would have been no point. After a few generations of that, no one could have put anything different into the textbooks even if they'd wanted to, because they didn't know anything different. But one day, two young students were conversing at the University of New Heidelberg in Tokyo. Both were handsome in the usual Aryan way, but one of them looked vaguely worried and unhappy. That was Kurt. His friend said, 'What's wrong, Kurt? Why are you always moping around like this?' Kurt said, 'I'll tell you, Hans. There is something that's troubling me -- and troubling me deeply.' His friend asked what it was. 'It's this,' Kurt said. 'I cannot shake the crazy feeling that there is some small thing that we're being lied to about.'"

~ Excerpt from Ishmael by Daniel Quinn

PW
May 22

Thank you for consistently putting the truth in perspective so people who read can be offered reality in plain sight.

