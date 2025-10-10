When a young woman left Oklahoma in May, she thought she was taking a short trip to visit friends. It was a chance to see familiar faces who had since moved away from home. An opportunity to clear her head.

She’s only 27. Her name is Aspen. She is autistic, an artist, an activist, and a quiet soul who tries to see the good in people no matter what. But within days, that trip she’d been looking forward to had became a nightmare.

After a music festival in Florida, the RV she was riding in was pulled over on a highway in Peach County, Georgia. Officers claimed they smelled marijuana.

By nightfall, she was locked inside a rural jail she had never heard of, accused of trafficking drugs she didn’t own or know about, and trapped inside a system that didn’t understand her and didn’t care to.

For fifteen days, she endured starvation, humiliation, and medical neglect. She lost nine pounds in two weeks. A lifelong vegetarian, she was denied truly meat-free meals and grew violently ill from the little food they’d give her. When the jail ran out of toilet paper and pads — a common occurrence there — her mother offered to donate supplies. The sheriff’s office refused.

She’s home now, but not free. Released on bond in June, she waits for the next court date, her life suspended between hearings and legal bill invoices. The fight didn’t end at the jail door. it just got more expensive.

If convicted, Aspen could face up to 33 years in prison for a crime she didn’t commit. She would become a convicted felon.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to attempt to raise money for the trial, but has only been able to get a fraction of the money needed for legal representation so far.

In a facility that boasts “recreational and medical services,” she found neither.

How Did We Get Here?

It started as something good. A road trip, a little escape. Aspen had been working on art, trying to recover from burnout, and needed a change of scenery. She was planning to enroll in college for Criminal Psychology in the fall.

So, when her best-friend who had since moved away had invited her to stay with them for a few weeks to join them at music festivals for the summer, it felt like the first breath of freedom she’d had in months.

She packed light.. her art supplies, a few clothes, her medication. The plan was to dance under the sun, see people she hadn’t seen in years, and then head back home at the end of the summer.

But on the way back from a Florida music festival, everything changed.

They were driving through Georgia, the highway stretched wide and empty, when the flashing lights appeared behind them. The officers said they smelled marijuana. They pulled the RV over, searched it, tore through bags and boxes, and found drugs that didn’t belong to her.

She told the officers she knew nothing about it. The man driving the RV told them, too. He told the magistrate, too. It didn’t matter. Everyone inside was charged with trafficking.

This is despite the fact GA doesn’t have an actual party-law saying they had to do that. They just did because they could.

Aspen ended up locked inside a small county jail she had never heard of.

She tried to explain that she was autistic, that she needed her medication, that she didn’t understand what was happening — but the system didn’t care. To them, she was another body in a cell, another case number.

Now, months later, Aspen is home but stuck in the purgatory of the criminal process.. endless delays, paperwork, and costs that bleed her family dry.

She is facing up to 33 years in prison for trusting the wrong person.

Her mother, Halo, is fighting to keep her daughter from slipping back into a system that already broke her once. Every call to a lawyer is another bill. Every delay feels like a threat.

All of this — a trip, a stop, a jail, a bond — for something she didn’t do.

That’s how easily it happens in America: one highway, one search, one accusation, and suddenly your life belongs to the state.

15 Days of Hell

Fifteen days. That’s all it took to break her body and teach her what the State of Georgia calls “correction.”

She was processed, stripped, placed into a paper-thin county jumpsuit, and forgotten. The cell was small, the air freezing cold at all times.

She couldn’t tell if it was morning or night, if the world outside still existed. They weren’t allowed outdoors, not even once. And the windows were covered in dark security film that sealed them off from the sun, from time itself.

The days blurred together. There were no clocks in her cell, no sunlight, no change in temperature. Just the same fluorescent hum and freezing air that left her bones aching. Every meal was a battle between hunger and nausea.

By the end of two weeks, she had lost nine pounds.

When she needed medical help, it became another fight. She asked for an ibuprofen for a migraine in the morning and didn’t get it until bedtime. She asked for her rescue inhaler for asthma & it never came, even though the nurse told her mother she’d been given one. This is a prime example of why people die in Peach County.

She had to fight to receive her B12 injections for chronic pernicious anemia, the one thing her body can’t survive without. The nurse refused to speak to her mother, citing HIPAA, but wouldn’t let Aspen sign the release form that would’ve made communication legal.

Her mother eventually had to hire a lawyer just to get her medical care and even then, the nurse resisted the attorney’s requests. That costed thousands.

In her pod (the ‘common’ area) there was another woman — someone with severe developmental disabilities who seemed lost most of the time, unable to follow what was happening around her.

Aspen said it was like watching a child trapped in a place meant to break adults. Even after she got out, she couldn’t stop thinking about her. One of the first things she told her mother after being released was to try to get that girl help.

Because even after everything she’d endured — the cold, the sickness, the hunger — Aspen was still worried about someone else. The first thing she asked her mother to do (once released on bail) was to help that girl.

Sadly, this statistic rang true in Aspen’s case.

Jail wasn’t just confinement. It was sensory chaos. The kind of environment that turns sound, light, and human cruelty into physical pain.

The lights never dimmed. The buzz of the fluorescent fixtures burned through her eyelids even when she tried to sleep. Every clang of a metal door hit her like a shockwave.

For most people, those sounds fade into background noise. For her, they were sharp and endless, a wall of noise she couldn’t shut out.

They didn’t see her autism. They saw defiance.

They didn’t see sensory overload. They saw attitude.

Even simple communication broke down. She processes language literally and slowly when under stress, but the jail moved fast and punished hesitation. The guards didn’t care if she didn’t understand or needed time to process what they’d said. They took her silence as disrespect.

4.4% of inmates meet criteria for autism-spectrum disorder. A rate about four times higher than in the general population. Yet, accommodations for people with this disability often do not exist in jails.

The system wasn’t built to accommodate people like Aspen. It was built to crush them.

Autism changes how the world is processed.

For people like us, every sound is louder, every smell stronger, every rule less clear. When guards barked orders or changed routines without warning, it left her disoriented and terrified of doing something “wrong.”

She was in a strange place in a land far away from home. The lack of structure, the lack of familiarity, the constant punishment, the mocking when she asked questions — it all stripped away her ability to regulate, to think, to breathe.

And her time there was filled with sound.

The sounds of clanking metal and screaming. The sound of fists pounding against steel doors, men fighting in the ward next to hers, violence echoing through concrete for what felt like forever.

When she realized someone could be hurt, she banged on her door, trying to get help. She felt it deeper than others may have. Autistic people often have an instinct to protect and stand up for what is right, that called justice sensitivity. It’s a feeling that won’t let them stay silent when someone is suffering. It’s almost visceral.

So, she hit her door again and again until her hands hurt to get help. Even then, it took ages for anyone to come. In Peach County Jail, noise was the only way to get help. Banging on the door.

Georgia’s prisons are so dangerous and mismanaged that they routinely violate inmates’ constitutional rights, allowing rampant violence and sexual abuse. Gangs control much of the system while understaffing and corruption let the abuse continue unchecked.

The Fiefdom of Georgia Jails

Peach County Jail isn’t just a building. It’s a kingdom. And the man who runs it isn’t a warden. He’s a constitutional officer with powers older than most of the laws that govern him. His office sits in the same building as the jail, giving him near-total control over what happens inside.

See, in Georgia, the sheriff is not a county employee. He is a state constitutional officer, listed in the Georgia Constitution as independent from local government. That independence means he alone controls the jail’s policies, staff, and medical care. The county pays the bills but cannot tell him how to spend them.

His name is Robert “Buck” Shannon. He took office this year, but the jail’s reputation didn’t start with him. The abuses predate his tenure by decades.

Peach County, GA is a place where people die from medical neglect and guards sexually assault inmates. It’s a carceral system where the DOJ released a 93-page document of the ‘unconstitutional conditions’ in 2024 including inmates being abused and subjected to violence.

Robert “Buck” Shannon.

But the new Sheriff, Shannon, he promised reform. He talked about focusing on mental health, about hope, about fixing what was broken. But inside Peach County Jail, it seems like nothing ever changed at all but the name on the Sheriffs door.

Something that I found out is that in Georgia, if someone dies, is starved, or denied medical treatment, the county will claim it is not responsible. Victims cannot sue the state either, because Georgia protects itself under sovereign immunity.

When the sheriff acts in his official capacity, the law says he represents the state, and the state cannot be sued unless it chooses to be. It almost never does.

It’s insane when you realize what that means. The jail and sheriff report to the State of Georgia & the state is responsible. The State gave itself immunity. The sheriff operates under that protection.

You can’t sue the county; it’s not responsible. You can’t sue the state; it decided it doesn’t have to answer for anything. It’s a self-cleaning system of abuse.

Which is exactly what happened in 2022, under the previous sheriff, inmate Maurice Campbell died in Peach County custody after staff ignored repeated pleas for medical care. His family sued.

They said that staff watched his health collapse, ignored clear signs of kidney failure, and never sent him to a hospital. His family sued, arguing that his death was caused by Peach County’s own “policy and procedure for medical aid for inmates.”

The court dismissed it. The said county wasn’t responsible, the sheriff was immune under state sovereignty laws, and the law deemed his death a bureaucratic tragedy rather than a constitutional one.

This is exactly why we have to help Halo fight for her daughter Aspen. She doesn’t belong in a system like this one that starves, isolates, and abandons people with medical conditions it doesn’t understand.

Her body already paid the price once. Fifteen days was enough to show how little that place cares for anyone’s survival, let alone someone like her. Halo is doing everything she can, but she’s one person against an entire system built to grind people down and hold themselves unaccountable.

Even public accountability is locked away. The Peach County Jail’s Google reviews are disabled — no one can post, no one can warn others, no one can speak.

Where This Leaves Us Now

When a system is built to shield itself from accountability, stories like Aspen’s stop being accidents — they become policy.

Georgia’s jails operate like kingdoms, each sheriff ruling their own fiefdom under the protection of sovereign immunity. When someone dies, when someone is starved or denied care, the county shrugs, the state hides behind its own laws, and the cycle repeats.

Aspen survived. Barely. And that was only 15 days in.

She came home with her body thinner, her faith smaller, and her future put on hold. The degree she wanted to earn — in criminal psychology, of all things — feels almost like a cruel irony now. She wanted to understand how people become trapped in the system. Instead, the system came for her.

Halo, her mother, is still fighting. Not just for her daughter’s case, but for the idea that what happened in Peach County shouldn’t happen to anyone — not to another autistic woman, not to another person with a disability, not to another soul whose humanity gets lost in bureaucracy.

Georgia won’t reform itself. It never does. Change will only come when people stop pretending these stories are isolated, when the names stop being forgotten, and when we treat survival as the beginning of justice, not the end of it.

Aspen’s story isn’t over. It’s a warning. Georgia needs change — and it needs it yesterday. Disabilities like autism deserve to be understood by a legal system that doesn’t weaponize ignorance or hide behind immunity.

When asked if she had a message for the world, Aspen responded, “It could happen to anyone.”

Which is true. She didn’t do anything wrong and can face up to 33 years in prison for something she didn’t do.

There has to be accountability. There has to be care. It shouldn’t take a fucking lawyer to get medical treatment, and no one should have to die to prove the system is broken.

In the coming days, an interview of Aspen and her mother with Indie from IndieNews Network (INN) will be streamed live here on my Substack. I highly encourage you to listen to their story.

On that highway, she lost her freedom. In telling this story, she begins to take it back.

A Quick Message from the Author of This Article:

This isn’t corporate media. This is one person — me — digging, asking questions, refusing silence. No newsroom, no billionaire safety net. Just stubborn research, late nights, and too much coffee. I work to tell you the stories you won’t get on legacy media. Stories like Aspens.

Share

Dissent in Bloom belongs to the people, not the powerful. Subscribe free. Paid subs keep the work alive. And if you’d rather fuel me directly and can’t do a subscription, feel free to buy me a coffee here: ko-fi.com/dissentinbloom

P.S. Sources are linked throughout this piece, highlighted or underlined depending on your device.