Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
1d

My state representative lost her son to substance abuse disorder; it is one of the reasons she ran for office and has been fighting for drug abuse prevention programs. It was she who brought a Narcan training session to our local library. You are absolutely right: punishing people will not stop overdoses. And the best way to stop drug traffickers is by taking away their market.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ashley Louk's avatar
Ashley Louk
21h

Thank you for sharing your story. It often takes seeing the real human toll to bring about systemic change. May we continue to fight for the things that help, while exposing the policies that harm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture