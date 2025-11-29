Trump did not have to pardon a drug dealer for me to know he does not care about Americans dying from overdoses. He has shown us through every decision he made long before this. I have been warning people for months, begging them to pay attention, and it felt like no one heard me. Will you take the time to listen to me now?

This article includes personal photos from a very painful chapter of my life. Some may find them emotionally difficult to view. I found them emotionally difficult to live.

In 2024, I lost someone I loved to an illicit fentanyl overdose, and that loss forced me to learn everything I could about what actually saves lives. I learned what works because I had no choice. And nothing Trump is doing now reflects the evidence or the truth I had to learn the hardest way possible about the drug epidemic.

One of the batch of fentanyl-laced p*lls that ended a life I would have done anything to save.

That loss broke something in me that has never healed. I did not sleep at all that first week. I stayed at his bedside night after night, helping his family understand every medical word because I am an RN. I carried the crushing guilt of not realizing he was struggling with substance use disorder.

It changed me to my core. It is also why I created my nonprofit, which I will not name for privacy and safety, but after that day I knew I never wanted to see another person die the way someone I loved more than life itself did.

I promised myself that his death would not be the end of his story. That the lives he saved through organ donation would not be the last. I would do everything I could in their honor to save as many lives as possible. And in a way, writing this article does just that because it helps to get the truth in as many hands as possible.

The final and hardest goodbye. We walked beside him one last time, knowing his heart would keep beating for someone else.

Now it’s 2025. It’s been just a little over a year since the hardest day in my life, and I walk into neighborhoods with Narcan (Naloxone) in my hands. I show people how to use it. I sit with families whose loss is still fresh.

I help people find treatment. I listen to parents who are terrified their child could be next. I stay connected to the community of people who have lost someone to overdose because I know that grief. I still live that grief every single day.

Ending the overdose crisis is not political for me. It is one of the most personal and raw commitments of my life. And everything I do comes from evidence that shows what truly saves lives, and that’s not blowing up boats in the Caribbean.

I set this table up because I know what it means to need Narcan and not have it.

Let’s Talk Facts

Naloxone distribution can cut overdose deaths by up to 46 percent. Medication treatment like buprenorphine cuts the risk of dying in half. Syringe service programs reduce HIV and hepatitis C transmission by roughly 50 percent on their own and more than 70 percent when paired with treatment.

More than thirty years of global research show that supervised consumption sites have reversed thousands of overdoses, and not one person has ever died inside one. Every dollar invested in harm reduction saves three to seven dollars in healthcare and policing costs. This is not a theory. These are proven life saving interventions.

And that is exactly why Trump targeted them.

I wore my “Narcan Saves Lives” shirt during the Honor Walk to show the world what real prevention looks like, even in our most heartbreaking moments.

In only ten months, Trump has gutted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

More than 350 million dollars in overdose-prevention and addiction-treatment funding is gone, and over 1 billion dollars in treatment and recovery grants have been eliminated or pushed into massive grant systems that small nonprofits like mine cannot use.

That means we cannot get Narcan and other harm-reduction supplies into the community.

These funds also pay for treatment centers, rural rehab programs, counseling, mobile crisis teams, overdose-response units, peer-recovery coaches, syringe service programs, and other community groups that hand out Narcan and help people get sober.

On top of that, more than half of SAMHSA’s staff lost their jobs, and the offices that track overdose deaths, manage grants, and run prevention programs were closed or pushed into HRSA, which does not have the tools to handle addiction care.

No one is truly tracking overdose deaths anymore. Soon they will hand us a number, polished and official, and expect us to believe it. He will either declare he ended the crisis or point to the rising body count and say look how many people are dying, we have to spill more blood.

The sign I had made & placed on his bed was filled with everything fentanyl couldn’t steal: memories, love, and the life he lived before it ended too soon.

He will call for more dead men in the Caribbean. Boots on Venezuelan land. Thousands more lives lost.

But the story he tells about Venezuela is not built from truth. Venezuela, like America, has traffickers, but what leaves its shores is cocaine that is distributed globally typically to Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America to be distributed. And just this year, the Coast Guard seized record amounts without killing anyone. None of it was fentanyl.

Most people don’t know this: the majority of fentanyl traffickers in the United States are not migrants or cartel members like Trump says. Federal data shows 86.4 percent of those arrested are American citizens, and DHS says over 90 percent of seized fentanyl is found at legal ports of entry smuggled in cars driven by U.S. citizens.

I can’t help but wonder how many corrupt border patrol agents are in on fentanyl coming in through legal ports of entry. But the fact of the matter is that the people bringing fentanyl into America are American citizens. So why are we killing Venezuelans?

Before this year, we already had tools like chemical tracking, DEA monitoring, lab shutdowns, and package screening. There was effort. But killing people will not stop drugs, and fifty years of the ”war on drugs,” begun in 1971 under Nixon, only brought stronger drugs, more deaths, mass incarceration of those with drug addiction, and more grieving families. By 2022 the overdose death rate had climbed to nearly four times what it had been in the early 2000s. Punishment never saved anyone.

Harm reduction did. Naloxone access and community programs cut overdose deaths by up to half in only a few years, something the entire war on drugs never achieved. And I know exactly what happens when you tear away Narcan, treatment funding, and harm-reduction programs the moment the tide begins to turn.

In 2024, the same year I lost someone I loved more than anything, overdose deaths finally dropped almost 27 percent.

Now the very tools that made that progress possible are disappearing under the Trump administration’s cuts to SAMHSA.

This grief book was my attempt to make sense of a loss that shattered everything.

It was fragile, imperfect progress, but it meant thousands of families were spared the grief that broke mine that year. America was finally beginning to heal, and now the oxygen that kept that hope alive has been pulled from the room. And now the people who die because of these SAMHSA cuts will take the truth with them, just like the 80 men killed in US boat strikes whose deaths erased any chance of knowing what really happened. When you kill the witnesses, the truth dies, too.

At the same time Trump was dismantling the nation’s overdose-prevention system, Trump was freeing some of the most consequential traffickers of the modern era. In January 2025 he pardoned Ross Ulbricht, whose Silk Road marketplace enabled more than 200 million dollars in illegal drug sales and was tied to multiple fatal overdoses. Then he pardoned former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted of taking cartel bribes and using his military and police to protect cocaine shipments that poured tons of drugs into the United States. Both men built pipelines that killed people. Trump opened the door and let them walk out.

You cannot claim to care about drug deaths while pardoning the politicians and kingpins who helped create the pipeline that destroys families. You cannot declare a war on drugs while gutting the agencies that save lives. You cannot call yourself a protector of the American people while cutting Narcan access and freeing the men who profited from the bodies of the dead.

He didn’t look like himself. And it still feels impossible that fentanyl took someone who once refused even Tylenol. But substance use disorder doesn’t scream. It whispers. Nobody is safe.

The war on drugs burned through a trillion dollars and produced nothing but funerals. Criminalization never reduced overdoses. In many communities it made them worse because fear pushes people to use alone, rush injections, and avoid calling for help. Harm reduction is the only strategy in this country’s history that has actually brought people back.

I know this because I have used Narcan with my own hands. I know this because I cry with the families who have lost someone because of this drug, and I know I have many more funerals in my future because of this. And I am so angry and heartbroken I don’t know what to do with it but write.

You do not stop overdoses by punishing people. You stop them by showing up, by meeting people where they are, and by giving communities the tools to save each other. Harm reduction saves lives. Dead people can’t recover. Trump chose to protect the people who helped end them.

Think I’ll miss you forever, like the stars miss the sun in the morning sky

