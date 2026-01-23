In the 2020s, a trend called the “trad wife” movement started to spread across social media. Short for “traditional wife,” it promotes an image of women who are soft, feminine, home-focused, and obedient to their husbands. It is the visual and sociological fetishization of a mid-century domesticity that never actually existed for ninety percent of the population.

These videos often show baking bread, homeschooling children, living on farms, and rejecting feminism. Some are explicit about it.

For example, look at Savanna Stone, a Tiktoker with 234,000 subscribers and 8 million likes who wears a cross in every video, who openly claims consent does not exist within marriage, that prenups should not exist, and that women should abandon careers to raise children, despite the fact that she has no career to abandon nor children to raise.

These are not rare, fringe beliefs. These are the exact same positions held by the Heritage Foundation, the people who authored Project 2025 and have since embedded themselves deep inside the federal government. This is the same ideology pushed by Turning Point USA and echoed across every alt-right influencer platform on the internet. They realized they couldn't sell the policy because the policy is draconian. So they outsourced the marketing to the influencers.

Others who share similar videos insist they are “not political,” that they are simply sharing a lifestyle. By flooding feeds with images of serene domestic submission framed as fulfillment, the movement reframes women’s liberation as a mistake without ever needing to argue against it directly.

Silence does the work. Aesthetic does the work.

And every time, without fail, there’s a man just off-camera holding the authority. This is an attempt at rebranding obedience as empowerment. They are ‘grifters’ in every sense but they’re not selling aprons, they’re selling submission.

See, Christian nationalism has learned that it cannot win women through law alone, so it sells submission as self-care. Just check out and let the ‘big strong men’ handle things.

In this article, I am not interested in debating whether individual women are allowed to make “choices.” In fact, I think women should always have a choice, which is why I am investigating who benefits from those choices being amplified, who funds the ecosystem pushing them, and why this aesthetic is being algorithmically elevated at this exact political moment.

The Look of Submission & What the Tradwife Brand Is Really Selling

It opens with floral dresses and fresh bread cooling on the counter, the kind of scene that pretends nothing bad has ever happened in that kitchen. There is raw milk in a glass bottle, a spotless sink, and a room so perfect it feels untouched by real life. The lighting is soft, deliberate, almost tender, and the music drifts along calmly, asking you to breathe and stay a while.

And do you know who it hits? It hits the woman who is burned out. It hits the woman who is broke, overworked, and disillusioned from the profit-driven society that exists.

It tells them, “Put down the spreadsheet. Life would be so much easier if you just stepped out of society and let a man lead.”

Influencers like Hannah Neeleman and Nara Smith use high-end filming and careful editing to make domestic labor look peaceful, glamorous, and almost spiritual. Cooking, cleaning, and childcare are framed not as exhausting work, but as a luxury lifestyle.

Let’s be real about the illusion itself because it is built on a massive lie. Hannah Neeleman’s farm — and he farm life depicted on her channel, which reaches over 20 million followers — looks simple. But Hannah she married into the JetBlue billionaire fortune and the operational costs of that brand make her version of “traditional living“ a mathematical impossibility for the woman watching it on her lunch break.

Hannah Neeleman (left) & Nara Smith (right).

The second creator, Nara Smith, is a model married to another wealthy model. She wears designer dressers, is somehow always pregnant, has multiple young children, and yet somehow films hours of pristine, uninterrupted content in silence. And any mother with multiple children knows that house should sound like a monster truck rally in a bouncy castle.

Despite at first denying using any outside help, Nara eventually admitted to GQ that she uses nannies specifically so she can keep working. That is the catch… She uses paid help to maintain a career that is built on telling you to renounce yours.

It is a Serena Joy style bait and switch where they sell you a vision of effortless domesticity while secretly running a massive media empire full of sponsorship and ad revenue. The whole point is to recruit you into a specific worldview and make money off your burnout because it looks like innocent lifestyle content but it is really just a business built on pretending work doesn’t exist while people do it for them behind the scenes.

Not everyone in the trad-wife world plays the same role. There is a clear spectrum. The operative gets the payroll, the influencer gets the sponsorship, but they are both feeding off the exact same ecosystem.

The “Trad Wife” Operatives of Turning Point USA

It’s time to stop treating this as a organic "lifestyle trend" and call it what it actually is: a highly professionalized, multi-million dollar machinery designed to dismantle decades of feminist progress. This isn't just a handful of women deciding they like sourdough and floral dresses; it’s a coordinated media-industrial complex fueled by a bottomless pit of dark money.

We’re talking about organizations like Turning Point USA (TPUSA), which saw its revenue skyrocket to $85 million by 2024, funded by the same megadonors — the Uihleins, the Bradley Foundation, and shadowy donor-advised funds like DonorsTrust — who have been chipping away at our reproductive rights for years.

One of the people who work for TPUSA as an ‘influencer’ is Alex Clark.

She uses "wellness" and organic food as bait. She targets women who are tired of toxic chemicals and processed food, then slowly starts feeding them toxic ideas: that birth control is "poison," feminism is a "lie," and submission to men is a "vibe."

It is a classic bait-and-switch.

Then you have The Daily Wire, which acts like a talent agency for the "Cool Girl" version of conservatism. They hire people like Brett Cooper to make reaction videos that mock feminists, making it seem "cringe" to care about equality. Brett Cooper recently left the Daily Wire, and is now working for Fox News. No surprise there.

They even have Ben Shapiro’s sister, ‘Classically Abby,’ pushing the idea that motherhood isn’t a choice. it’s women’s only purpose.

Even the most extreme voices, like Pearl Davis — who literally argues that women shouldn't have the right to vote — are part of this business model. This isn’t about "values"; it’s about money and control.

These groups identify where we feel burnt out by the modern world and offer a "traditional" life as the cure.

I also want to circle back to Savanna Stone, the ‘influencer’ from the start of the article.

Although influencer does not feel like the right terminology here. She is a foot soldier in a coordinated, well-funded campaign to sell a version of 1950s domesticity that never actually existed for anyone who didn’t have a trust fund and/or a lobotomy.

She got married to her husband at 18 years old before her brain ever finished developing. She sits in front of a ring light and tells you that a woman’s appearance is the direct equivalent of a man’s net worth. She is telling you, quite literally, that if you aren't aesthetically pleasing to the male gaze, you are a bad investment. Never mind the fact you are an entire human being.

These "trad-wife" operatives will scream until they are blue in the face that you should abandon your career, shred your degree, and retreat into the kitchen as if it’s a sanctuary rather than a cell. Why? Because a woman with a paycheck is a woman with an exit strategy, and an exit strategy is the one thing Savanna Stone cannot afford you to have.

Art Credit: @Lainey.Molnar

“Even though the world doesn’t praise you as much for it, it is a much bigger accomplishment to find the love of your life young, to have a bunch of kids, to have a happy home, to raise a nuclear family (white mom, dad + 2 kids), than it ever will be to achieve a title at work or start a business. Feminism is the complete opposite of empowerment” — Savanna Stone.

The only person who has to wake up every morning in a cold sweat about a new wrinkle is the person who has been manipulated into a position of total economic surrender. When you have no career, no education, and no agency, your face isn’t a feature or added benefit.. it’s your survival. For these women who parrot this, “looking good” isn’t a hobby or a preference; it is the literal determination of whether or not they eat tonight.

And one could argue they are allowed to their right to public discourse. A right, I might add, that was bought and paid for in the blood, sweat, and tears of the very feminists they are currently attempting to dismantle. They are filming their own oppression on a $1,200 iPhone while enjoying the legal protections of a society that finally views them as human beings.

Do these women honestly think that in the 1950s "utopia" they’re cosplaying, a woman would be allowed to broadcast her opinions to millions of people? If they actually got the world they wanted the first thing that would disappear isn't the woman with the career, it’s would be the trad-wife influencer. Because in that world, nobody cares what she has to say.

FIN.

We are witnessing the visual fetishization of a domesticity that never truly existed for most people. These influencers are selling the idea that life would be easier if you just stepped out of society and let a man lead. However, the women pushing this ideology are doing anything but stepping out. They are working around the clock to build brands, secure sponsorships, and influence millions of followers.

They are using the legal protections of a modern society to advocate for a return to a time when they would have had no voice at all. This is not about sourdough or organic farming. It is about a well funded effort to convince women that their own empowerment is the source of their unhappiness. If they succeed, the first thing to disappear will be the very platform they use to tell you that you don’t need a voice.

