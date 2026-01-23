Dissent in Bloom

Nikki Johnson's avatar
Nikki Johnson
14h

Excellent writing, but the story literally turns my stomach. I worked HARD to get to where I am today; to earn my degrees, to rise to senior leadership at work, to raise my children, and to stay married for almost 30 years. NONE of it though was because I was submissive to a man. The choices I've made throughout MY life to get me to where I am today were made by me, and some by both me and my husband (having kids, working through marital problems, etc.), but absolutely NONE of them were made strictly by my husband. I honestly do not understand how a woman can give away her power like this and act like she's nothing more than a 2nd class citizen. It is truly sickening.

Celia Abbott's avatar
Celia Abbott
14h

It is unbelievable after what I and others of my generation fought for. I grew up and single women were denied loans sometimes bank accounts.

This is wanting to declare women chattel. Your worth is only as servant and bank producer. If you get out of line, the man can dump you and you have no protection or way to keep your children. Your husband beats you or molests your children. Too bad.

I just despair at all these women that don't want to be human. And I so hate they are twisting words to convince them that it is God's will. No it is not. It is man's will.

