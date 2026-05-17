Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Declan's avatar
Declan
18h

Well as I've repeatedly said, no woman WANTS to mate with one of these freaks. In fact, there is a trend of not f*cking ANY of these guys, even for pleasure because God forbid the lady gets pregnant, she is TRULY f*cked because the Christian nationalists have abolished all doctors that can terminate their bastard pregnancies & are working to eliminate all contraception. It ain't worth it. So basically the guys like JD can go f*ck a couch 🛋!

Reply
Share
Dr. Linda Hackett's avatar
Dr. Linda Hackett
17h

Supporters of the view that the world is facing a serious overpopulation problem argue that rapid population growth places enormous pressure on housing, food supplies, fresh water, healthcare systems, infrastructure, and the natural environment. In many cities across the globe, rising populations are linked to overcrowded housing, worsening traffic congestion, strained public services, higher living costs, and increased competition for jobs and resources.

Critics of unchecked growth also point to deforestation, collapsing biodiversity, overfishing, pollution, and the expansion of industrial farming as signs that humanity is consuming resources faster than ecosystems can recover. Climate change concerns are often connected to this debate as well, since larger populations generally increase energy demand, waste production, and pressure on already fragile water and agricultural systems.

Others who lean strongly into overpopulation concerns argue that governments and corporations have avoided openly discussing the issue because it is politically sensitive, despite mounting evidence of environmental strain and resource scarcity in parts of the world.

They warn that if population growth continues without major advances in sustainability, cities could face worsening shortages of affordable housing, clean water, and reliable food production, while poorer regions may experience greater instability, migration pressures, and conflict over resources. Some researchers and policy advocates therefore support expanded access to education, healthcare, family planning, and economic development as humane ways to stabilise population growth while improving quality of life and reducing long-term environmental pressure.

Reply
Share
9 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dissent in Bloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture