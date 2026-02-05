The relationship between the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, and Palantir did not begin in 2025.

It began in 2011, when Palantir embedded itself within Homeland Security Investigations, supplying DHS with tools to track flights, scan driver’s license data, and map human movement through cell phone records. This was before data mining had a name, and decades before the public understood that their private lives were being fused into searchable systems.

Even now — for many — that understanding has never really arrived.

In 2014, ICE first contracted with Palantir Technologies. This contract gave them $41 million to build ICE an ‘Investigative Case Management’ (ICM) system. That decision cemented what is now a fifteen-year relationship, one that has survived multiple presidencies, and has been alive nearly long enough to vote.

In 2025, ICE had extended partnership with a $159 million dollar contract to use Palantirs ‘modernization’ to ICM called ImmigrationOS. And in the name of modernization, documents released in January 2026 reveal that the agency treated government bidding requirements as optional and declared Palantir the only viable option.

This is despite another company — Kaseware — who met the requirements and wanted the contract and wanted to bid against Palantir for it. Kaseware went as far as filing a complaint with the GAO about Palantir being awarded this contract, but it was dismissed.

And so, DHS handed Palantir another five years of control.

And it is so important to understand what that control actually means. ICM is the central nervous system of ICE operations. It is the architecture that analyzes, connects, and feeds the data powering DHS’s totalitarianism that is bleeding in our communities.

ICM knows the shape of your face better than your own mother did. It knows where you buy groceries, places you’ve drove your car, where you work and pay taxes, and even who you call at night. And it doesn't just watch, it predicts, allowing the government to calculate 'confidence scores' of where you are at any given time.

It uses emergency Medicaid data — the same data Attorney General Pam Bondi is attempting to extort out of Minnesota — emergency insurance used to save lives now used to hunt families. It creates networks of who you know, and then who they know.

ICE and Palantir have stripped you bare without ever touching you. We are not people to them. We were just puzzles they had already solved.

After fifteen years of a relationship, the question becomes unavoidable. Was this monopoly of the surveillance state given to them because of loyalty to Palantir, or does DHS fear what might be exposed if another company saw their records?

THE TWO WAY MIRROR OF ‘IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT’

We are living under now is a corporate state hybrid, one where the government and the ultra-wealthy know everything about you but want you to know nothing about them. While ICE uses Palantir to power ImmigrationOS, the system is still owned, operated, and maintained by a private corporation that is not subject to FOIA laws.

And since the public cannot look inside, there is no way to know if the software is operating legally or ethically. It creates a "black box" where government decisions — that lead to life or death — are made by a private system that no one is allowed to inspect.

They can see you, but you aren’t allowed to see them.

So, this means if a lawyer or journalist asks, "How did this computer decide my client was a risk?" or "Is the algorithm biased against this specific nationality?", the government can legally refuse to answer. They can claim they don't "own" the software, they just license it and disclosing how it works would hurt Palantir's business.

It’s a lot like the way the company that certifies America’s voting machines operates, since it’s also a private business.

We have to confront an uncomfortable truth. Palantir was founded by Peter Thiel. This is someone who does not believe freedom and democracy are compatible. This is the same person who bankrolled and shaped J.D. Vance’s political career before placing him in the graces of Trump himself.

When a company rooted in that ideology controls the infrastructure of federal surveillance, the risk is not hypothetical. The system itself becomes vulnerable to ideological and political manipulation.

This is why it is not just ICE showing up in the streets of America, but Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection as well. When Donald Trump declared a border emergency within one hundred miles of a border, CBP was suddenly authorized to operate deep inside the country. A legal fiction meant for ports of entry became a domestic deployment order.

That same logic was later applied in Minnesota. When a man named Nick Shirley — a manufactured ‘journalist — who appeared out of nowhere revived years-old allegations of nationwide daycare fraud in Somali populations. It is worth noting that the individual responsible for the entire endeavor was, in fact, a white woman named Amy Bock.

But that didn’t matter. DHS had a publicized justification for sending thousands of agents to Minnesota under “Operation Metro Surge” because of Shirley. DHS knows that there is no nationwide plot — including in Ohio — of Somali people conspiring across state-lines and borders to commit daycare fraud. They needed you to believe there was a reason to justify HSI’s involvement. HSI is like the FBI but focused on crimes that cross the border of the United States.

In all truth, DHS committed fraud themselves in order to ‘find fraud’ in Minnesota.

Even though Tom Homan announced today that 700 agents are withdrawing from Minnesota, it’s worth remembering that just days earlier, Pam Bondi shared photos on her Twitter showing Americans standing alongside HSI agents. It was an effort to paint dissent as foreign conspiracy and legitimize violence.

It was also another person in Donald Trumps circle committing acts of stochastic terrorism. She was painting a target on their backs, plain and simple. Judge Dulce J. Foster scolded Bondi for posting protesters faces but the damage is already done. But it was an attempt to create the visual that protestors are part of a international conspiracy, too.

A manufactured connection was enough to transform a local issue into a federal operation, and once again expand the reach of agencies that were never meant to police everyday life inside the United States.

TRAPPED IN PALANTIRS INVISIBLE NET

Palantir is the invisible net that fuses all the alphabet agencies — from the CIA, NSA, DOJ, FBI, DOD to DHS — along with corporate tracking, social media, and facial recognition grids so that nearly every camera and credit card swipe feeds into one single system. Hell, In 2026, Palantir tools are even embedded in civilian agencies like health and grants administration, where they have been told to flag any contracts that are ‘DEI’ to be revoked.

The company began as a tool built for the CIA, designed to help intelligence analysts connect fragments of information after 9/11, to find ‘patterns’ humans might miss. Year after year, that mandate expanded. Each expansion justified the next. More data, more sources, more access… more, more, more.

In a true Orwellian fashion, the CEO of Palantir Alex Karp declared that the government having access to all this data is actually good for privacy. He states that nobody could ‘go off mission’ without leaving a footprint so they’ll be held accountable.

And we’re just supposed to sit here and believe the government — who has declared that the executions of Alex Pretti and Renee Good were justified — are gonna police themselves? We’re supposed to trust that the “watchers” are going to be kept in check by a logbook that’s locked away where we can never see?

In March 2025, Trump signed Executive Order 14243 — titled, “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos” — an order that erased any remaining boundaries between the most intimate records of American life. It forced federal agencies to share data without restraint and extends that demand to state programs and the private companies that manage Medicaid, unemployment systems, schools, housing assistance, food aid, and medical records.

Diagnoses, prescriptions, biometric scans, income histories, disability accommodations, eviction risks, and family structures can now be accessed at the direction of political appointees, stitched together into a single, centralized view of who you are and how you survive. If you have ever needed help from a public system, your digital shadow has grown.

Every day you wake up in a world where the government does not need to spy on you because you do the work for them. Every time you accept cookies or let an app track your location, you feed a massive commercial system. Companies use Palantir software to build a “digital twin” of your life to track your shopping and travel habits. They claim this is just to sell you products, but it actually creates a perfect map of who you are and where you go.

The terrifying truth is that the government does not need a warrant to see this map. They just need a credit card. Agencies like ICE and the Pentagon can simply buy this data from brokers and feed it directly into their own Palantir-ran systems. Suddenly, the profile built to sell you shoes is used to track your movements. The wall between being a shopper and a suspect disappears instantly. You are not being watched by a spy in the shadows. You are being watched by the data you gave away for convenience.

In 2024, a bill was introduced called the Fourth Amendment is not for sale app to stop them from doing this. It passed the house, and when it got to the senate they left it DOA. The official excuse for killing the bill was a terrifying logic loop. Congress argued that because this data is commercially available to anyone with a credit card — including Chinese intelligence, Russian oligarchs, and drug cartels — it would be "unilateral disarmament" for the US government to stop buying it. In other words, because your data is already for sale on the open market to foreign enemies, the FBI and Pentagon claim they must be allowed to buy it too.

We didn’t stumble into this surveillance state; we were walked into it, step by step, for fifteen years. What started as a contract for flight logs has metastasized into an operating system for human control, one that treats the Fourth Amendment like a glitch to be patched out. They don't need to kick down your door to know you anymore — they just buy the digital exhaust you leave behind every time you swipe a card or touch a screen.

The government has outsourced the eyes of the state to a private monopoly, creating a machine that strips you naked without ever touching you. We aren't humans in this system. We’re just data, waiting for an algorithm to decide if we’re a threat, while the people holding the mouse are the only ones we’re not allowed to see.

