Dilley is a town of about four thousand people between San Antonio and the Mexican border, and there is nothing remarkable about it except that it is home to the South Texas Family Residential Center. The only “family detention” facility in the United States. Because nothing says family values like a government contract with second largest private prison company in the United States — CoreCivic.

Since CoreCivic reopened the facility in March of 2025 — under a contract worth $180,000,000/year — more than 3,500 people have cycled through. That’s what we’re paying them.

Now, I say people, but I should be more specific:

So, let me tell you what a hundred and eighty million dollars a year ‘buys’ you:

It buys you children held for weeks and months. It buys you food with worms in it. Mold on it. It buys you medical care so negligent that nearly a dozen 911 calls have been placed from inside the building.

A two-month-old baby choking on his own vomit, developing severe complications, and only being transferred to a hospital when his condition turned critical. And then, while that baby was still sick, his family was deported. They didn’t wait for him to get better. They deported a sick infant.

Another “8 or 9-year-old” child seized on the floor and when someone finally responded, the staff couldn’t provide a name or age to emergency services. Because nobody had bothered to learn it. That child was in their care and they did not know who that child was.

A thirteen-year-old girl used a plastic knife from the cafeteria to try to end her life. That’s the cafeteria of a place we call a family residential center. Family. Residential. Center.

I need you to picture a child you love. Picture the blanket they drag around. Picture the way they laugh. Picture the person they run to when they’re scared. Now picture that child in a federal detention facility, sleeping under fluorescent lights, eating food that makes them sick, and crying for a home they may never see again. Some of these kids are so young they will not remember anything before this. This will be their first memory.

From Drilling Oil to Caging Kids

In the summer of 2014, seventy thousand families arrived at the Southwest border. The Obama administration built Dilley as the response. Before that, the land it lies on was known as Sendero Ranch, a camp for oilfield workers.

A map of empire in motion: U.S. hands all over Latin America, moving money, power, coups, sanctions, bases, and blood across the hemisphere.

The families at the border in 2014 were running from violence — ours, specifically, built deliberately, over fifty years, one coup at a time.

The original contract structure looked less like public administration and more like a laundering operation with government letterhead, the kind of shell game ICE has been running in state after state for years through “IGSA” contracts.

If you saw a photograph of Dilley with no context, you might think it was a summer camp. And that's exactly what CoreCivic wants you to think. On their website, the company making a hundred and eighty million dollars a year off of Dilley, they will tell you about the bunk beds and the classrooms and the rooms full of toys.

What CoreCivic will not tell you is that since 2025, children are eating food with worms in it, that a two-month-old aspirated on his own vomit, and that when someone finally carried that baby to the medical unit, there was no doctor there.

The facility as CoreCivic wants you to see it, and the words of the children held inside, as told to ProPublica .

These are not new problems either. Back in 2018, an eighteen-month-old girl named Mariee Juárez died because Dilley’s medical staff failed to treat her respiratory infection. The former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics reviewed her records and called the care neglectful and substandard.

Under Biden, family detention at Dilley ended in 2021. The facility eventually closed entirely in August 2024.

Shortly after, CoreCivic’s stock dropped 20% on the news.

In 2025, Donald Trump took office. By March, CoreCivic announced a new five-year contract through a restructured IGSA with the City of Dilley, projecting roughly $180 million in annual revenue.

The Little Boy With the Spider-Man Backpack

On January 20, 2026, a five-year-old boy came home from school and there were federal agents in his driveway.

Liam Conejo Ramos is from Ecuador. His family had done everything right. They came to the border. They applied for asylum. They showed up for their court dates. They followed every rule.

And none of it mattered, because when Liam got home from prekindergarten that day, men in plainclothes put him in a black SUV. He was wearing a blue bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack. Someone took a picture. The whole world saw it.

According to school officials who witnessed it, they walked the five-year-old to his own front door and used him as bait to coax his pregnant mother outside.

His mother watched from the window, terrified, while her husband begged her not to open the door because he was afraid they would arrest her too.

After traumatizing the entire family, ICE flew Liam and his father to Texas on Delta Air Lines. They put him in Dilley. He was five. In eleven days, he stopped eating. He started throwing up. He got a fever. His father said he was sleeping all the time, asking for his mom, asking for his friends from school. A congresswoman came to visit and said his eyes never opened.

A federal judge ordered him released on January 31 and called the whole thing ‘driven by a perfidious lust for unbridled power.’

He put Liam’s photo in the ruling next to two Bible verses.

“Jesus said, ’Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” and “Jesus wept.”

A congressman flew the boy home the next day.

The whole country watched a five-year-old walk back through his front door. And you’d think that would be the end of it.

It wasn’t.

In February, barely days after Liam got home, DHS filed to expedite his family’s removal. The family’s attorney, Danielle Molliver, called it retaliatory. DHS said there was nothing retaliatory about it. Standard procedure, they said. Enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.

In March, Immigration Judge John Burns — who was appointed as an Acting Assistant Chief Immigration Judge in January 2026 — denied the family’s asylum claim entirely and ordered them deported to Ecuador. The family never got to present testimony. Molliver said they were hopeful they would at least get their day in court. They didn’t.

So here’s where we are. Liam is back in school for now.

He still wears the blue bunny hat but only inside the house, because he doesn’t want to be recognized. He is five. His thirteen-year-old brother is in school. Their mother is pregnant.

Every member of the family is seeing a therapist.

The appeal has been filed. The government has until April 28, 2026, to respond. It could take months. It could take years. And every single day, this family wakes up not knowing if today is the day they lose everything.

Liam’s father was asked what he would say to the president if he could.

He said he would talk to him about the children. About how they are being separated from their parents and suffering. He said he would ask him to show more feeling.

More heart.

He is asking the United States of America to have a heart. That’s where we are.

How One Family's Fight Became Ours

Before Liam left, something happened. The other families found out about him. And on January 24, hundreds of children walked out of the dormitories and started chanting one word:

Libertad — Freedom.

The foundational promise of the country that holds them captive.

Children in a detention center had to remind America what America is supposed to mean. Guards blocked the doors. ICE vehicles circled the building. The children did not stop. Kids who were scared. Kids who didn't know where they were or when they were going home. But kids who knew, the way children always know, that something was deeply, deeply wrong.

And then they did something else. They wrote it down.

A released mother named Christian Hinojosa took the letters of dozens of children with her when she left. ProPublica published them on February 9, and the country heard what children sound like when they’re asking for help and don’t know who’s listening.

A seven-year-old named Mathias wrote: “I need you to help us. I cry a lot. They don’t treat us well here. There are many children. We are kidnapped. Help.”

A nine-year-old named Maria Antonia, whose family was intercepted on their way to Disney World, wrote after a hundred days: “I am in a jail and I am sad and I have fainted 2 times here inside.”

A fourteen-year-old named Ariana wrote: “All kids are being damaged mentally.” The drawings were worse. Frowning faces. Stick figures behind wire fences.

One child just wrote: I want to leave.

Translation: “Let us out. We are not criminals. I want to go home.”

And when the government found out that children told the truth about what was happening to them? They took their crayons.

Guards came in teams of eight and ten. They confiscated crayons, colored pencils, paper, and artwork. They started monitoring video calls. And after Ms. Rachel — yes the children’s YouTube star — posted a video call with a nine-year-old detainee, DHS responded by banning video calls in community areas entirely.

The children told the world what was happening. The government didn’t fix the conditions. They silenced the witnesses. And the witnesses are children.

And only after the children stood strong, the world stood with them.

On January 28, hundreds of people marched three miles from Dilley's City Park to the detention center. Forty Texas DPS troopers in riot gear showed up on a school bus. Yes, a school bus.

They fired pepper ball grenades at the crowd. The air turned into a thick white haze. Two people were arrested. The troopers said demonstrators were breaching barriers and spitting on officers. The demonstrators said they were standing outside a building full of children

Then shortly after ProPublica published the letters, a congressman read them aloud at a congressional hearing and held up a five-year-old's drawing in which none of the faces were smiling.

Nearly four thousand doctors and nurses from forty-nine states signed a 58-page letter demanding every child at Dilley be released immediately.

Authors Note: I, too, am a registered nurse and I wrote this article because Dilley is an emergency. FREE THE FAMILIES.

They cited peer-reviewed research showing PTSD symptoms in up to one hundred percent of studied detained child populations.

They also pointed out that a proven alternative, the Family Case Management Program, achieved a ninety-nine percent compliance rate at thirty-six dollars a day per family. Detention costs over three hundred and nineteen.

So, not only is it crueler, it's nine times more expensive.

Both children in the Ms. Rachel videos were released after the videos went viral. Pedro Pascal, Madonna, John Legend, Jane Fonda, America Ferrera, Mark Ruffalo, and dozens more signed an open letter demanding the facility be shut down.

Monthly bookings dropped from six hundred to a hundred and thirty-three in February. By mid-March, fifty-four. The population went from over nine hundred in January to roughly a hundred by late March.

DHS said custody decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and that the administration does not make immigration decisions based on public opinion. But the numbers told a different story.

The press investigated. The lawyers litigated. The public refused to look away. And the walls shook.

None of this should have been necessary. International law — specifically the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) — is not ambiguous. The detention of children over their parents’ migration status is a violation of their rights. Always. No exception.

A hundred and ninety-six countries ratified that convention. The United States is the only UN member state that hasn’t.

Under our own domestic law, the Flores Settlement requires children be released within twenty days in safe and sanitary conditions. Dilley failed on every count.

A hundred and eighty children left the country through voluntary departure in the facility’s first nine months. Their families abandoned valid legal claims. Not because their cases were weak, but because the conditions were unbearable. They gave up their right to be heard because staying long enough to be heard meant staying in ICE custody.

This is part of a much larger crisis. Human Rights Watch documented thirty-two deaths in ICE custody in 2025 — the most in ICE detention in any year since 2004. — America is on the fast track for a much higher death toll in 2026, already at fourteen, and we are only four months in.

Amnesty International found conditions at ICE facilities that in some cases amount to torture.

Kristi Noem, former DHS secretary, told us exactly what these places are for. Not safety. Fear. Angola. Dilley. Every detention center in between. The suffering is intentional, and it always has been.

That is the system working exactly as designed. Make it bad enough and people stop asking for help.

This story does not end with the last sentence you read. It ends with what you do next.

Dilley is still open. The contract runs through 2030. The appeals are still pending. The families are still waiting. And somewhere right now, a child is lying on a bunk bed under fluorescent lights wondering if anyone out there knows they exist.

They do now. You do.

A hundred children chanted Libertad inside a building surrounded by guards and fences and ICE vehicles. They didn’t have lawyers. They didn’t have votes. They didn’t have money. They had their voices and they used them. If children behind a fence found the courage to demand freedom, the least we can do is make sure someone hears them.

The nurses signed the letter. The reporters told the story. The lawyers filed the motions. Now it’s your turn. Call. Write. March. Donate. Vote. Do not let this become something you once read and forgot about. Because the only thing that keeps a place like Dilley running is the assumption that you will eventually look away.

Prove them wrong.

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