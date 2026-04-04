Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
2d

Concentration camps labeled “family detention centers”. The banality of evil.

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Debra's avatar
Debra
2d

The complacency and compliance of evil in this country is beyond comprehension for me.

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