Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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PW's avatar
PW
13h

Excellent piece. Should be encouraged reading on all legitimate news outlets.

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
10h

This needs to be scripted and written into a feature film:

One that will expose the Corporate Police State forming in broad daylight :

While we are trained to look at other things…

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