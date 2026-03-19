Epstein moved through the highest rooms on earth carrying evil, and still the doors kept opening. News networks helped launder his image into something almost respectable. Bankers, politicians, scientists, judges, presidents, billionaires, Silicon Valley executives, socialites, traffickers, handlers, government officials, influencers, public figures, and royalty all appeared somewhere in the long shadow of his world. At some point, the scandal stopped being Jeffrey Epstein alone. It became the size of the civilization that kept making room for him.

See, when federal prosecutors in New York arrested Jeffrey Epstein in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges, they thought they were building a case on a human trafficker. It was far beyond that. We keep finding out more and more about Epstein.

The latest being Operation Chain Reaction. It was a DEA investigation that had been running since 2010 and nobody talked about for some reason. It was an investigation that had been running for nearly a decade before Epstein’s 2019 arrest.

The DEA, working through a crime unit called OCDETF had spent five years mapping Epstein’s entire financial network.

They tracked $50 million in sketchy wire transfers across nine bank accounts in five countries: Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, France, and New York. They identified 15 targets, including 13 people and 2 shell companies, and compiled it all into a 69-page memo that was stamped “UNCLASSIFIED” on every single page. Many of which were followed by a large wall of redacted text.

The real kicker is what an informant revealed. A drug trafficking source told the DEA that Epstein wasn’t just trafficking girls. He was bankrolling the distribution of ketamine, ecstasy, and meth. The ketamine detail is particularly horrifying because it’s a dissociative anesthetic that causes amnesia and physical incapacitation.

Put simply, it’s a date rape drug. Federal investigators had evidence that Epstein was systematically drugging victims, many of them minors, to make them compliant and unable to testify later — similar to his good friend Jean-Luc Brunel. In 2016, Brunel quietly began negotiating with U.S. prosecutors, he was willing to testify about Epstein's trafficking operation.

Epstein found out. Emails show someone requested $3 million to guarantee Brunel would not cooperate. Brunel was found dead in his cell in 2022, ruled a suicide. Three years after Epstein was found dead in his cell, also ruled a suicide. Two men who knew everything. Neither made it to trial.

So, what happened? Did anyone get indicted? Well, no. Nothing happened at all.

No charges were filed against anyone. No indictments were sought by prosecutors. No raids were carried out on properties. The case sat in bureaucratic limbo marked “Pending Judicial” until it was discretely closed in 2023. The prosecutors who arrested Epstein in 2019 didn’t even know this investigation existed.

This reminds me of a recent investigation of mine. Karyna Shuliak was Epstein’s girlfriend of nine years, the person set to inherit most of his estate, and the last person he spoke to before he died. She was a dentist with a DEA registration who could prescribe controlled substances, and multiple emails reference delivery of Schedule 2 prescriptions including opioids and benzos. She refused to speak to police, they accepted that, and she has never been charged with anything.

In March 2025, OCDETF — the agency who was heading this investigation into Epstein’s network — still existed to hunt major organized crime and drug trafficking networks. This was the same organization that played a role in the 2019 capture of El Chapo.

Then the Trump administration gutted it.

Under Todd Blanche, its decades of expertise were redirected into “Operation Take Back America,” turning a task force built to dismantle criminal enterprises into another weapon of immigration enforcement.

Its 5,000 open cases were transferred to DHS, and nobody really knows what happened to them after. Now loyalists control who gets investigated and who doesn't, and the cartel-connected rich guys who donated to the right people can sleep easier.

We now have two massive federal investigations that produced years of intelligence and zero accountability for any of the people involved.

America needs to stop thinking of Epstein as a single monster. Start thinking of him as an access point to a much bigger network of monsters.

So How Much Power Did This Man Actually Have?

Jeffrey Epstein was not just some rich guy who did terrible things behind closed doors. He built a social infrastructure so vast and so deeply embedded in the global elite that when the files finally dropped, it triggered arrests, resignations, and criminal investigations on four continents.

The question everyone keeps asking is: how does one person accumulate that much leverage over that many powerful people?

Let’s start with the numbers:

The DOJ released over 3.5 million pages of documents, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos from the Epstein files. What followed was a global unraveling.

And some people were arrested:

Background: Former Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Donald Trump

Of course, as you go through the files, you’ll realize it’s far more complex and twisted than I could possibly sum up here.

In February 2026 alone, more than twenty high-profile figures resigned across academia, politics, law, and business. Criminal investigations are now active in the UK, Norway, France, Slovakia, and Poland. Three people have been arrested internationally so far. Criminal investigations are active in five countries

And in the United States, the country where most of this happened, where Epstein lived and operated for decades, where the files were collected and held — nobody has been charged with anything. Not one person. The DOJ under Todd Blanche announced the DOJ would not be bringing any additional prosecutions because according to him the content in the Epstein files, “doesn’t allow us to necessarily prosecute somebody.”

The survivors said it clearly: the men who abused them are still protected. Every country willing to act on these files is doing so from the outside looking in.

The survivors were named publicly. The people behind it were boxed behind black bars. Epstein built a social infrastructure so deeply embedded in global power that his death didn’t end anything. It just changed who controls the files.

The only country that won’t is the one holding all the evidence. The call is coming from inside the house.

The Wall-Street Cover Up Crew

Epstein’s operation didn’t run on cash. It ran on banks that chose not to ask questions. Bank of New York Mellon processed 270 wire transfers totaling $378 million through Epstein-linked accounts without flagging a single one until after his 2019 arrest, a decade past the legal reporting deadline.

In 2007, BNY executed 18 separate million-dollar wire transfers to JPMorgan, each for a round number, occurring multiple times per month.

A textbook money laundering red flag. Nobody moved.

On a single day in June 2007, Epstein wired $7.4 million to Ghislaine Maxwell, who swept it into a shell company called Air Ghislaine Inc. and bought a helicopter three days later. Both banks watched it happen.

JPMorgan has processed over $1.1 billion across 55 Epstein accounts.

Their own compliance staff flagged human trafficking concerns internally. Senior executives overruled them every time. More than $600,000 flowed to a 14-year-old girl their own records described as having been purchased. Total federal criminal penalties across all banks: zero dollars.

The cover-up is not past tense. In 2025, the Trump administration shut down OCDETF, the exact unit that ran both Epstein investigations, zeroing out its $547 million budget and shuttering a database containing 770 million investigative records. The stated reason was immigration enforcement.

When Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act and lawmakers went to a DOJ reading room to view unredacted files, they found 70 to 80 percent still blacked out, no phones allowed, no staff permitted, and DOJ officials watching over their shoulders.

Then a photographer caught AG Pam Bondi’s open binder mid-hearing, revealing a detailed log of exactly which files Representative Pramila Jayapal had searched the day before. The DOJ was tracking every document every lawmaker opened and feeding it back to Bondi in real time.

When Representative Maxine Dexter returned to pull files, her colleagues had flagged, she found them replaced with 255 pages of solid black rectangles.

Documents that had been visible days earlier were gone.

And as of March 18, Senator Wyden revealed that Deputy AG Todd Blanche personally intervened to block the DEA from handing over the unredacted Operation Chain Reaction memo to Congress, calling Blanche outright a cover-up actor protecting pedophiles.

Blanche called it fabricated. Wyden said he is hiding files in a black box. Five articles of impeachment have been filed against Bondi. The 14 co-conspirators named in the 2015 memo remain uncharged. Every country willing to act on these files is doing so from the outside. The country holding all the evidence keeps redacting it.

This is not a cold case. The people who benefited from Epstein's network are not retired. They are sitting in boardrooms, law firms, government offices, and cabinet positions right now. They are the ones deciding what gets redacted, what gets closed, and who gets charged. The cover-up is not a relic of the past. It is an active project being run by the people it protects. I will keep an eye on this as it develops, and I encourage you to join me on this crusade.

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Hi, I am Dissent. I am the sole person behind this newsletter. Iam physically disabled, medicated, a mom of three, a nurse, and a nonprofit founder. I still do this work. I still publish it for free. Not because it’s easy. Because it matters. Because we deserve better. Because we deserve the truth. Subscribe to keep fighting with me — free or paid — free subs help more people know, paid subs help us grow. Or make a one time donation if that’s more your speed. Either way, thanks for being here.