Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Brian Jordan's avatar
Brian Jordan
19h

Incredible stick-with-it reporting. Thank you. Need to get this to Rep. Massey and other reps who are still digging.

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Brian Jordan's avatar
Brian Jordan
19h

correction: Massie, not Massey. I forwarded this to his office.

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