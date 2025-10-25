It was never about immigration. Not MS-13. Not “bad hombres.”

Not protecting Americans. There was never an invasion. Just a storyline. A scare tactic. Some of us called it what it was from the start. Others are now starting to open their eyes.

We were told it was about safety. That this years billions of dollars handed to DHS, the Palantir contracts, and the nonstop executive orders — all being done in the name of protecting us.

We were even told that it was all a matter of national security.

And while they repeated that phrase over and over, they built something else entirely. A surveillance system that monitors your social media, tracks your bank transactions, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to decide who should be investigated, detained, or quietly removed.

What We’ve Seen So Far

The pattern is older than any of us reading this today. Start with a scapegoat. Build the system. Then turn it on the people. That moment has arrived.

As a result, we’ve seen teachers and school children get caught in tear gas thrown by DHS agents in front of elementary schools in Chicago. Kids disappeared into hotel rooms & office buildings that double as secret detention sites. One man was wrongly imprisoned for 40 years, and when he was released he was targeted for deportation.

Autistic migrant children like Emmanuel are being kidnapped from their parents. Human beings — including unclothed children — are loaded like cargo into U-Haul trucks in Nacht und Nebel style ICE raids. Men are being killed in front of their child’s daycare. People are being boxed in, approached with guns, and glass from car windows is being broken over newborn babies.

These aren’t hypotheticals. They’re real stories. They’re clickable links. Read them.

1941: German troops in Gomel, Belarus. 2025: ICE in South Shore, Chicago. Same photo. New badges.

After Nazi Germany, survivors reported they would only go home in the day because night meant raids. The darkness wasn’t rest; it was when names disappeared from the registry and neighbors pretended not to hear.

DHS is using AI algorithms to scan social media, search engines, and financial records & flag anyone that the government feels is a “threat” — from those criticizing foreign policy to anyone who criticized Charlie Kirk — three unions are suing for it now.

The result of this? Workers and dissidents with visas are being flagged for deportation by automated systems powered by AI.

The First Amendment is meant to protect everyone within American borders — including visa holders and immigrants — not just citizens.

But even citizens aren’t safe. More than 170 citizens have already been detained by ICE this year, while DHS quietly expands its secret DNA collection programs of Americans. U.S. citizens have been deported already.

They say it’ll never happen to you — until it does.

Leonardo Espartaco Martinez, a U.S. citizen and immigrant rights volunteer, was rammed into by a DHS vehicle TWICE and then detained after filming ICE activity in Oxnard. He could have died. They could have killed him. You can see the footage of them ramming into the side of his truck here and you can see first time they rammed into him on the dashcam footage here if you don’t believe me.

George Retes, a disabled U.S. Army veteran, had his window broken and he was pulled from his car during a raid, gassed, and held in ICE custody for three days without charges or access to a lawyer. Missing his child’s third birthday party.

Left: Damage seen on truck after ICE rammed Leonardo Espartaco Martinez’s truck. Right: George Rete, a U.S. citizen and Army vet, was dragged out of his car and illegally held for 3 days by DHS.

Until ICE is held accountable, anyone can be snatched up by them. No charges. No explanation. No justice.

See, as Americans, we were conditioned to fear what was foreign our entire lives. Trained to see every brown face as a threat. Anyone outside of our borders as someone trying to take away the people & things we love. But take notice that this isn’t foreign occupation. It’s domestic.

ICE is Americans modernized version of the Gestapo — Nazi Germany’s secret police force — militarized, unaccountable, and expanding. All paid for with your tax dollars, my friend. $30,000,000,000.

They’re also the only agency getting paid during the government shutdown. Millions of Americans are set to lose SNAP needed to feed their family next month. Alaska is flooded, homes are destroyed, people are in a crisis, and there are no FEMA funds to help them. FEMA money went to Alligator Alcatraz instead.

But don’t worry guys — Trump made sure that ICE is still getting paid (but not TSA), Argentina is getting $40 BILLION tax payer dollars, and Kristi Noem got two private luxury jets costing nearly $200M tax payer dollars.

Oh, and the U.S. can’t promise they will backpay the furloughed workers, either. So, instead, Trump tried to fire them. Something a judge had to put a stop to. Priorities, am I right?

Gone in The Blink of An Eye

What happens when one of their AI systems incorrectly flags you? Or flags you for posting something they don’t approve of? You’re labeled a threat. And if no human reviews it? No one calls to double-check?

One AI misfire and you’re in a holding cell with no way out. It doesn’t matter if you were born here.

The U.S. is now utilizing the rapid deportation (‘expedited removal’) protocols more than ever. A protocol in which detainees often have no right to challenge their deportation in federal court.

Lone Star Lockup sits on a military base in Texas, shielded by restricted airspace and guarded by the U.S. Army. You can’t even fly a drone near it. That’s not a detention center. That’s a black site.

And of course there’s also the “workarounds” we’ve seen this year: like the Aliens Enemy Act being invoked, the U.S. shipping people to third countries that are so unsafe the State Department warns Americans not to travel there, and use of places like Guantanamo Bay, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, & ‘Lone Star Lockup’.

Guantanamo Bay is not a metaphor. It’s a real black site with a long history of abuse and ICE uses it now. And ‘Lone Star Lockup’? It’s a detention camp made up of plastic tents that is tucked away on a military base in Texas. It is walled off from the public and protected by federal muscle.

Even the air space above it is untouchable. And whistleblower reports from the inside of this camp include raw sewage, rotten food, starvation, no medical care, and even the deaths of detainees that aren’t being reported.

What do you think goes on in places no one is allowed to see?

With almost no paperwork being filed correctly, you’re gone before anyone even realizes you’re missing. Hell, 1,200+ men from Alligator Alcatraz are still missing from ICE records.

You’d be disappeared before anyone realizes you’re a U.S. citizen. This isn’t an “if” — it’s a “when.” Maybe not for you. But for someone. Soon. It could be me. It could be you.

And if they’re caught? If someone starts asking questions? They’ll call it an administrative error — just like they did with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. A recent whistleblower came out and said the DOJ tried to force them to lie about Kilmar, and they refused so they were chased out.

Or maybe they won’t backtrack at all. Maybe they’ll double down, and call you an “ANTIFA domestic terrorist” under Trumps latest executive order. You know, the one that defines criticizing the government or capitalism as terrorism?

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem & Attorney General Pam Bondi are already saying Americans targeted by this order are equal to ISIS & MS-13.

This was counterterrorism abroad. Now it’s domestic policy. Dissenters are being branded the enemy.

Death. Drones. Detention. That’s how America dealt with ISIS. Mass incarceration and terrorism charges are how it dealt with MS‑13. Now they’re saying that you — if you criticize capitalism, if you resist — belong in that same bucket. It’s not just dehumanization. It’s permission. Permission to turn the American war machine inward.

And yes, technically, you still have the right to habeas corpus. But what happens when the government shrugs and says it’s “out of our jurisdiction now” — just like they did when Kilmar and the others were dumped into the El Salvadorian prison CECOT?

A claim that El Salvador later confirmed was never true. Which is exactly why those men were eventually released in a U.S. deal later on.

The bottom line: The government lied. They knew they were lying. They got rid of those who would not lie for them. And they will not hesitate to lie again.

CECOT

National Security: The Government’s Favorite Shield

“National security.”

That’s the phrase they used to justify everything after 9/11. It’s how we got here.

It’s how the Department of Homeland Security was born. How ICE was militarized. How Palantir got its start — building predictive policing tools that track your movements, your habits, your beliefs using information from your shopping habits to your medical records.

And this year they’ve gotten more information on us than ever thanks to another executive order by Trump.

It’s also how intelligence fusion centers were formed: shadowy hubs where local cops, federal agents, and corporate contractors trade data in secret, without warrants or accountability.

But the surveillance state didn’t start in 2001 — it just got a budget, a PR campaign, and a blank check.

Long before the towers fell, the FBI was infiltrating and dismantling civil rights movements under COINTELPRO. They bugged hotel rooms. They blackmailed leaders. They sent fake letters to sow paranoia and division.

Through Operation Mockingbird, the CIA planted agents in major newsrooms to shape public opinion and neutralize dissent. The machinery of control was already in place. 9/11 just flipped the switch — and gave them permission to turn it all inward.

And now those same machines are being used on us once again.

This isn’t a theory. It’s a CIA document. Project Mockingbird was real — the CIA admits it here — and it never really ended.

And for those who don’t care because it’s not affecting them.. just understand it doesn’t matter if the government isn’t hurting you yet.

The framework being built should still keep you up at night. You might support what’s happening now. But it never ends with the immigrants. Or the dissenters. Or the unhoused. Or the mentally ill. It expands. It always expands.

Eventually it comes for anyone who resists. Anyone who questions. It comes for your guns. Your speech. Your refusal to scan your face. Your land, because someone said the state needs an AI server farm.

Silence doesn’t protect you. It just buys time. And not much of it. You’re trading your rights for a man. But what happens when he’s gone? Trump won’t live forever.

And the next person to inherit this system might not share your values. Or your god. You might think you’ll never be the one who speaks out. But aren’t you at least afraid of losing the right to? What if they ask you to do something you don’t want to? Recently, a man refused to be an FBI informant so the government punished him by trying to deport him.

And repeatedly our President has talked about trying to take away Americans citizenship, and even talked about wanting to to send them to CECOT even though he knows it’s unconstitutional & illegal.

If the government is punishing dissent and looking for excuses to strip you of your citizenship, you should be paying attention. It never stops at one person.

That’s Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s authoritarian president and architect of CECOT. Trump was caught on a hot mic talking about sending “homegrowns” there next.

You may say, “I’ll use my Second Amendment.” Sure.

Until they decide on a random day to come door to door, like the Nazis did, and take your weapons. Maybe you’re willing to die in that firefight. But what about your kids? Your partner? The ones left behind?

Some of you may think think you’ll always be on the “right side” of the state. Until the state says you’re not.

Where This Leaves Us

It leaves us standing inside a machine that was never about immigration. It was never about safety. It was about building something brutal and obedient. They tested it on the most vulnerable, and now it’s creeping outward. This isn’t foreign policy. It’s domestic infrastructure.

Predictive policing, AI deportation systems, DNA collection, secret detention black sites, and an entire agency that answers to no one but the executive. And if you think you’re safe, you’re not paying attention. They already used it on veterans, whistleblowers, journalists, and citizens. They already lied to deport people who were innocent. They already funded it while letting the rest of the government collapse.

You can’t vote your way out of this. You can’t call a congressperson and hope they fix it. That ship sailed when they let the BBB pass and handed ICE thirty billion dollars. That ship sailed when Democrats & Republicans signed off on expanding Palantir contracts and gave legal cover to surveillance tools that don’t even pretend to follow the Constitution.

What we need now is a general strike. Not one protest, not one viral post. A national refusal to cooperate with our own oppression. Shut down the cities. Shut down the ports. Shut down the schools, the trains, the machines. We saw the power of the streets on No Kings Day. Now we need that same fire to stop the engine for good.

Start in your city. Demand ICE-free zones, body cam mandates, and public oversight boards with real teeth. Chicago passed them. Yours can too.

Watch everything. Film everything. If you see something, do not let it slide. Do not let them lie unchecked. Share it. Write it. Scream it. Make them regret every attempt to erase the evidence.

This machine only runs if we let it. Our silence is its fuel. Our fear is its lubricant. If we stop, it stops. If we stand up together, it breaks. And once it breaks, we build something better.

If you’ve been waiting for a moment, this is it. There will not be another warning. Now is the time. Or never.

You Made It! A Brief Message from Dissent in Bloom

When history is told by the oppressors, what you get isn’t truth. It’s a curated museum of lies. I write so we don’t have to settle for that.

I write so that now, and when history looks back, we have the stories of the victims of fascism, not the PR from the fascists. If you can swing it, paid subscriptions help me keep the lights on, grow this platform, and keep this work alive. You can also buy me a coffee on Ko-fi by clicking here.

Share

I will continue to hold Trump, his cabinet, anyone else complicit in this system accountable. Subscribe for free to stay in the loop, get the real stories, and be on the right side of history with me. My articles will never cost money to read & this information is too important to lock up.

I’m not CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News. I’m a person like you.. a mom, a nurse, moonlighting as a journalist, writing by the people, for the people. Either way it goes, thank you for being here and reading this today. Share this information far and wide. Help me hold them accountable. Spread the truth.