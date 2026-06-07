Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
1d

Tucker Carlson is to journalism what a Swanson frozen TV dinner is to cuisine.

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Rock Wilcox's avatar
Rock Wilcox
1d

carlson, vance, trump, roberts, etc., are all a clear and present danger to the American people, as they wish to turn the clock back to the 1850s, when black people were slaves and women had no rights whatsoever; and if these two groups are disenfranchised, I dread to think what will happen to the groups and individuals that conservatives consider 'Undesirable'.

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