Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
13hEdited

Maybe a combination of forgotten history, but only by those who never either had a chance to become educated or refused to become educated, and therefore refused to be part of a civilized society, relying instead on religious beliefs, misinformation, fear and hate. I saw the parallels to Nazi Germany over a decade ago and I’ve been following it since you are spot on.

Reply
Share
Claudette StPierre's avatar
Claudette StPierre
12h

Thanks for your great in depth writing!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dissent in Bloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture