Have you ever opened a hospital bill and felt your stomach drop?

You went in for something minor, and weeks later an envelope shows up. Inside is a list of charges that make no sense. One tablet of Tylenol is eight dollars. There are “facility fees” and “service charges” no one ever mentioned.

You call the number on the bill, sit on hold, and get bounced between billing, insurance, and some third party you never agreed to. No one can tell you why that Tylenol costs more than a whole bottle at the drugstore. They just say it is the standard rate.

Most people stop there. They get angry, maybe set up a payment plan, and move on. What almost no one is told is that the price of that Tylenol is tied to who owns the hospital, how it was bought, and the deals made over its land, its debt, and its staff.

This article is about what you do not see. The financial world behind your hospital bill. Why hospitals mark up basic care, why staff keep shrinking even as charges grow, and how a new class of investors has turned places of healing into vehicles for profit.

WHAT THE BILL DOESN’T SHOW YOU

When you get a bill like that, it is easy to think, “Wow, my doctor must be raking it in,” or that the nurses are ordering “extra stuff” to run up the tab, because they are the faces you actually see.

But your nurses are not the ones setting the prices or deciding that your Tylenol is eight bucks. On the hospital balance sheet, your nurse is just a cost to be cut. We have no power over any of the billing practices. The real shot-callers are private equity guys and ultra-wealthy investors who treat your hospital like an ATM and will only show up for a ribbon-cutting and a photo op.

The most prominent private equity “investors” in each state ( Source ).

Sometimes hospitals bring in private equity firms because they are in serious financial trouble and need cash just to keep the lights on. That’s typically rural hospitals — places that are repeatedly let down by local governments. Private equity owns approximately 22% of those. And if they cost too much? They just shut them down.

But in many cases, that’s simply not the case. A lot of these deals are about turning hospitals into cash machines for people at the top and their wealthy investor friends. Either way, the outcome is the same for the patients who go there.

Here is how it works:

First, a private equity firm buys the hospital using a huge loan taken out in the hospital’s name. The investors themselves pay a small portion, but the rest is financed as a loan. This is called a leveraged buyout.

The hospital is now on the hook for those loan payments every month (plus interest), not the investors. Then, in many deals, the new owners also sell the land and buildings to a separate real estate company and make the hospital pay rent to use its own space.

So overnight, the hospital goes from owning its building to being a tenant that is paying both rent and debt payments. And if they can’t pay? They lose the hospital to the bank. It’s a win-win for the richest of them all.

Now, I’m sure you’re wondering, why would anyone do this if not out of pure desperation?

Well, in many cases, the CEOs and founders often help set this up because they stand to cash out, too. Their contracts are written so they get rich if they pull off a big deal, and hit the profit targets that follow.

“You scratch our back, we will scratch yours.”

HCA is the textbook example, and it’s also where this practice really took off in modern America.

In 2006, Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) was purchased for $33 BILLION dollars by three large private equity firms: Bain Capital, KKR, and Merrill Lynch using a leveraged buyout.

That was not the first time this type of deal had happened, but it was when other investors started to take notice and the practice grew in America.

See, before the 2006 buyout, HCA was already the largest for-profit hospital chain in the United States, with a history of aggressive growth, a huge fraud scandal and $1.7 billion in fines, and a repeated cycle of going private and public to enrich insiders.

But HCA’s founding family did not sit on the sidelines while Wall Street moved in. Not the first time it happened. Not the second time it happened. In fact, they welcomed them with open arms. Dr. Thomas F. Frist Jr. and his brother, former Senator Bill Frist, joined Bain Capital, KKR, and Merrill Lynch in a 33 billion dollar deal to take HCA private, then shared in the gains when it went back on the stock market a few years later.

To this day, HCA is associated with a profits-first, people-last business model that gobbles up small local hospitals, quietly accepts preventable deaths, and nurse burnout as the ‘cost of doing business.’

Private equity owned hospitals in the United States, 2025.

It was not just the hospitals caught in the first big buyout in 2006, either. The organization is still alive and well, and they are notorious for snapping up poor and rural hospitals, sometimes through side companies that look separate on paper but answer to the same parent.

And even more horrific? Once they own most of the hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and doctor’s offices in a region, they can quietly set the going rate for care. Even facilities they do not own end up matching the prices to look “competitive,” so HCA gets a de facto monopoly without technically owning everything.

This means that if you never set foot in a hospital owned by private equity, this still effects you.

A huge share of the patients in these facilities are on Medicare and Medicaid, which means our tax dollars are literally subsidizing ultra wealthy investors and banks.

When they drive up the cost of care, they are not just padding their portfolios. They are also driving up what insurers pay, which shows up later as higher premiums, higher deductibles, and higher bills for the rest of us.

Now, I want to make it clear that HCA is not the only one doing this. You can see a comprehensive list of who owns what by clicking here. It is happening all over the country. HCA is simply one of the clearest, and vicious examples.

A small circle of private equity giants controls most of these hospitals. Think:

Apollo Global Management (Lifepoint Health, ScionHealth)

Equity Group Investments (Ardent Health Services)

One Equity Partners (Ernest Health)

GoldenTree Asset Management and Davidson Kempner (Quorum Health)

Surgery Partners backed by Bain Capital

Webster Equity Partners (Oceans Healthcare).

To these new owners? Every sick body is just another line on a balance sheet.

In the hospitals and other medical facilities that are owned by these ultra wealthy investors and banks, leadership hears one message on repeat: save money, save money, save money. Make money, make money, make money.

The whole point of these buyouts is to pump up the hospital’s “value” on paper so it can be flipped later for a bigger profit, and every decision inside the building starts to bend around that goal.

So when they open the budget spreadsheet and look for places to cut, nurses and other staff show up as the largest expense. That makes them the first target. The easiest way to make the numbers look good on paper is to freeze hiring, leave positions unfilled, cut support staff, and stretch the same workers over more and more patients.

Meanwhile, the people who do not get fired are expected to do more with less. That includes doctors, nurses, and every other staff member in the building. This is happening in for-profit hospitals, and ‘non-profit.’

It’s not just the HCA’s of the world.

I have had to explain to so many new nurses that the providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants) are only on the floor for a few minutes because they are expected to care for 30 to 40 patients a day.

Most of us went into healthcare because we care about people, and that is the only reason many of us stay.

At Steward Health Care, after Cerberus cashed out and the system was drowning in debt, nurses like Ellen MacInnes were pooling their own money to buy baby formula, Pedialyte, diapers, and even dinner for patients when vendors cut the hospital off. While they did that, CEO Ralph de la Torre was buying a 40 million dollar yacht and a 15 million dollar sports boat.

But we don’t always have the tools to do that. And the moral injury? The expectation to do less with more?

It is killing us…

Out of all occupations, physicians have the highest suicide rate because the system grinds them down with impossible patient loads, constant fear of killing someone by mistake, and a culture that punishes them for admitting they are not okay. Nurses are 18% more likely to commit suicide than the general population, with female nurses being twice as likely to die by suicide.

Tristin Kate Smith, a 28-year-old emergency room nurse from Dayton, Ohio, took her own life in August 2023, and before committing suicide she wrote a letter to her abuser — the corporate healthcare system.

Tristian’s final words to this world. Her father — Ron Smith — shared them with the world. With this, we also carry the memory of nurse Kimberly Hiatt, who died by suicide, and Michael Odell, a travel nurse who walked off the floor during a Stanford shift in 2022 and later died by suicide.

The investors get their returns, the executives get their bonuses, and the cost is paid in clinician burnout, suicide, worse care, and worse overall outcomes for patients and caregivers. The only people who benefit are the investors and the banks.

One less nurse means about $60,000 (give-or-take depending on location) more for loans, administrative bonuses, and investor payouts, even though a major JAMA study showed that every extra patient tacked onto a nurse’s workload raises that patient’s chance of dying within 30 days by about 7 percent.

Since then, workloads and patient acuity have only gotten worse, but the people cutting staff are covered by insurance when patients die, and it is the nurse or the doctor who gets thrown under the bus, not the system that made safe care impossible.

For example: After HCA purchased Mission Health, staff cuts were so severe that nurses reported patients dying in waiting rooms and hallways leading to a massive lawsuit in North Carolina.

Each additional patient per nurse was also associated with a 23% increase in the odds of nurse burnout, and a 15% increase in the odds of nurse job dissatisfaction.

Heavier nurse workloads are also linked to higher odds of patient death and failure to rescue, as well as more complications and missed care, meaning patients are more likely to experience preventable harm when nurses are overloaded.

But many of these hospitals simply do not care.

During COVID, when nurses were traumatized and quitting in droves, these hospitals hid behind the phrase “nurse shortage,” kept units dangerously thin, and then never truly restaffed once they realized how much money they could save by running lean.

HOW THIS INVOLVES YOU

Even if you have never heard the phrase “private equity,” you live inside the world it built. Every time you hand over an insurance card, you are helping to service someone else’s debt. When hospitals and investor owned chains inflate prices to feed loans and dividends, Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers quietly absorb the bill, then send it back to you in the form of higher premiums, higher deductibles, and higher copays.

Not to mention, when hospitals are run as profit engines, uninsured and low income patients are ignored unless it is an emergency because they can’t ignore them under EMTALA laws, but anything that can be turned into a billing goldmine, like psychiatric services, gets “funded,” which is how we ended up with nearly 22.6% of private equity owned facilities being psych hospitals.

When executives cut staff to keep the numbers pretty, it shows up as a nurse with ten patients instead of four, an ER where you wait eight hours to be seen, a rural hospital that simply vanishes one winter and never comes back. People have to travel miles to get care, and not everyone makes it. The research is blunt about what happens next: as nurse workloads rise, mortality rates climb, complications rise, and basic safety slips. So this is not just about “the system” or “policy.”

It is about whether your mother’s stroke is caught in time, whether your child’s fever is treated before it turns septic, and whether you can afford to walk out of the hospital once you survive it.

In a healthcare economy run as an investment portfolio, your life, your doctors life, your nurses life, and your paycheck are both treated as acceptable collateral.

