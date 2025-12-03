Dissent in Bloom 🌺

Tara Townsend
5h

Investigative journalism like this is why I am a paid subscriber. Please keep it up. I have been a critical care nurse for over 20 years. I know that there is so much corruption in healthcare. I believe that we could cure a lot of disease if only we could cure greed. Keep up the good work.

Richard K. Payne
5h

The entire medical system should be not-for-profit. Most insurance and hospitals once were, and did not need to extract profit from patients. Pharmaceuticals also were at one time not allowed to advertise directly to consumers.

