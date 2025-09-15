The whole country watched Charlie Kirk die. You could not escape it.

It did not even take an hour before the footage was everywhere, up close and merciless. A bullet tore through his neck, blood spraying down his white shirt, “FREEDOM” covered in red as he crumpled to the ground. Around his body lay a scatter of bright red MAGA and “47” hats. —

The same trinkets once sold from the highest office in the land. Only now they were soaked through, streaked with blood.

And in that instant, they stopped being merchandise. They became relics. Icons.

Seconds before the shot, someone had asked, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters in the last ten years?” “Too many.” Charlie Kirk replied.

And then we all watched him die. Violently . Moments after planting that idea in our heads. The footage in our hands before his body turned cold. And you remember how it felt, don’t you? The shock. The nausea.

That pit in your stomach as blood soaked through his shirt in real time? That isn’t the America you knew in 2016. That isn’t the news cycle you grew up with. This was something else entirely. It was trauma, broadcast on repeat.

And in that moment all we knew was that we all wanted answers. For an hour we sat on the edge of our seats, all thinking the same thing: Is he alive? Is he dead? There’s no way he survived that, right? I mean, what the hell did I just see? How did they get this footage out this fast?

And then it was Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States — the man whose blood-soaked icons lay scattered around Kirk’s body — to first to tell a stunned nation: Charlie Kirk, a father and a husband, was dead.

The Nation That Watched Him Die

And so, in our collective trauma, we also collectively became a nation grieving a man. Grieving his family. Because at our core, we are human, and humans feel. Humans empathize.

Watching someone die in real time is one of the most psychologically destabilizing things a human can experience. The body reacts as though it is physically present. Our heart rate spikes, adrenaline surges, and the brain imprints the image as a survival memory. That is textbook trauma.

Spread that reaction across millions of eyes and it becomes collective trauma.

Collective trauma is more than tragedy. It is a rupture in meaning itself. The wound becomes memory, the memory becomes story, and the story tells a people who they are and who they must be to survive. So, every one of us remembers not only his death, but where we were, how it felt, how our bodies locked in.

The weight grew heavier because the message came from the President of the United States. That gives any death the ring of history, doesn’t it? Just like when the towers fell on 9/11 and George W. Bush spoke into our shock. The voice of the presidency tells us what is tragedy — what is national grief.

In the wreckage of 9/11, a firefighter breaks down in tears.

Charlie Kirk died on September 10, 2025.

The eve of the grief that still defines us as a nation. On September 11, we once mourned together as the towers fell. Now we were told to mourn again. Different man, different loss, but the rhythm was familiar.

Psychologists call it emotional priming. Link a fresh wound to an old scar and the body reacts twice over.

For many of us, the memory of 9/11 still lives on inside us. From the smoke, the panic, the faces frozen on television as people leapt from burning towers. To grieve on its eve is to be dragged back into that feeling without even realizing it. The brain doesn’t separate neatly between then and now. It stitches them together, and the pain doubles.

You were right to feel sick, to ache for his family. That grief was human. But it didn’t stay yours for long. It was gathered, repackaged, spoken by the President, and turned into myth. A man became a martyr.

Your pain is real, but its meaning was written for you.

Shame. Shame. Shame!

We were all cracked open in horror, some grieving a man most barely knew, and into that wound Trump poured a story. He told us who was good, who was evil, and who to blame. Our pain was turned against us.

Overnight, grief became a test of loyalty. To feel differently about the ‘tragedy’ was to be branded inhuman. After all, what kind of MONSTER wouldn’t be sad after seeing that, right?. . . right?

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis… This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today… My Administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence. Tonight, I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died: the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law, and the patriotic devotion and love of God. Charlie was the best of America, and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country.” — Donald J. Trump , September 10th, 2025.

Here’s the thing: most Americans didn’t know Charlie Kirk. Unless you followed politics closely, he was just another name. All that you know is you watched him die.

But I need you to know that Charlie Kirk was not a good person.

No, I am not saying he deserved to die. People will try to tell you, “what we’re killing people over just words” but this is what the Trump and friends has been doing since 2016. It’s called stochastic terrorism and they’ve hurt a lot more people over a lot less.

Miller believes the he “best way to honor his memory” is to hit people who dissent and speak out against the government with with RICO and terrorism charges. He said the state would, “take away your money, take away your power, and if you’ve broken the law, take away your freedom.”

Those are felonies. You’ll be in prison for years. Never vote again. Never be allowed to own a weapon. Never be able to stand up against a tyrannical government.

If you wait until it happens to you, it is already too late. The time to stand up is now, before the door locks behind us all.

He wants us quiet. He does not care about the truth, and Stephen Miller would hate for you to know the real Kirk — the one who sneered at civil rights, calling the Civil Rights Act of 1964 a “huge mistake,” who tweeted that “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America,” and who made a career out of unabashed homophobia and Islamophobia — the one that was erased by the legacy media.

The legacy TV networks (i.e. multiple stations are owned by one person) were pushing the “father & husband of faith” version of Charlie Kirk. These networks are owned by the same handful of billionaires who have historically funded Trump, of course.

Meanwhile, social media feeds were flooded with videos of the shooting on repeat. A traumatic scar that reopened every time you opened up Facebook. Your social media algorithms placing it in your sights over and over and over again.

The social media of today is not the social media of 2016.

The people who own your newsfeeds are the very same billionaires keeping close proximity to the latest POTUS.

Did you know just months ago Mark Zuckerberg (the guy who owns Facebook & Instagram) bought a compound in D.C.?

But he didn’t just move to D.C.

Instead, he planted himself next to the White House, moving closer and closer to Trump. A man he once banned from Facebook for being too dangerous after January 6th.

A week ago, at the latest billionaire meet and greet at the White House, Zuckerberg pledged billions into the economy, then got caught on mic whispering to Trump that he didn’t know what number to tell the rest of us.

That’s not a mistake. That’s deception. Collusion.

And we all remember when Musk, the same man that owns Twitter (X), turned the White House lawn into a Tesla showroom. Sponsored by the POTUS.

Plus, with the constant barrage of bad news, it’s easy to forget it was only a few months ago we found out that TikTok and Twitter were caught pushing pro-Trump content before the 2024 election. They are compromised.

So yes, I need you all to understand that social media is no longer neutral.

The version of Charlie Kirk you saw wasn’t organic. It was placed in your hands by the men who benefit the most out of you having the feeling he lacks — empathy.

“I CAN’T STAND EMPATHY. I THINK EMPATHY IS A MADE-UP, NEW AGE TERM THAT DOES A LOT OF DAMAGE, BUT IT IS VERY EFFECTIVE WHEN IT COMES TO POLITICS” — CHARLIE KIRK.

And that’s exactly what this is. When the idea of “celebrating” Charlie’s death took over, notice what really happened. You didn’t see your neighbors cheering. You saw wave after wave of condemnation. Because the news cycle played the same handful of clips.

Teachers lost jobs. Trump loyalists got on Twitter and lists of ‘offenders’ were drawn up. And the line was set — if you question his sainthood, refuse to mourn, even remind the world of his cruelty, and you would be branded less than human.

And the posts you did see weren’t parties. They were protests.

For people hurt by Kirk and by those he empowered, silence had been forced on them for months. So, when he died, they said they were not sad.

Not because his death brought them joy, but because his life had brought them so much suffering. What looked like cruelty was actually grief finally given words.

And honestly? Even if you saw someone celebrating, stop and ask why.

This wasn’t a crowd dancing on a grave. It was people who had endured months, years, of harm and abuse at the hands of this man and his followers.

Death as Spectacle, Death as Control

They tell you Kirk died “just for his words.”

Like words can’t cut, like words can’t kill. But words turn into manifestos. Words turn into rifles. Words march killers into crowded rooms.

And the lie keeps spreading because the people in power need it. Because if words kill, then Kirk, Trump, Fuentes, Loomer are not simply pundits. Not political commentators or analysts. Not podcasters. They are recruiters.

Laura Loomer and Nick Fuentes: darlings of MAGA. But Fuentes wasn’t satisfied. He split off, birthing the Groypers — a group somehow even further to the right.

But if you ask the DOJ, if you ask Trump, and if you’d have asked Charlie Kirk you’d think every school shooter was transgender. However, despite all the fearmongering, there is no surge of trans shooters. No epidemic of trans political violence.

This is simply the next scapegoat of choice.

The DOJ knows this, but it repeats the narrative anyway. Just days before the shooting, it floated the idea of declaring transgender Americans unfit to own weapons, pointing to the recent shooting at the Catholic school as proof.

In their release, gender identity was boxed with crime and addiction. Trans people weren’t treated as citizens. They were painted as dangerous.

It is the same script Trump used to purge trans people from the military and to lock away those living with addiction, mental illness, or homelessness. Whole populations reduced to threats, their humanity erased.

Then Kirk was killed, and ever since then Kash Patel has been spinning every angle to keep trans people as the villains.

First he claimed the bullet was marked with “transgender and antifa ideology.” That turned out to be false.

They put Kirk on Air Force Two on September 12, 2025. Not even senators get that. That’s propaganda privilege.

Then he said the shooter’s family was liberal brainwashed. Also false. Now he blames a transgender roommate. Still false.

No matter how many lies fall apart, they will not let go of this scapegoat. Trans people will be blamed one way or another. And even if the disinformation is exposed, the damage is done. The narrative is already set. People believe it.

Most never read past the headline.

And as the Department strips protections from trans people, Trump insists the “radical left” is attacking judges.

They don’t just threaten judges. They threaten their families too. Amy Coney Barrett’s sister learned that the moment she didn’t fall in line.

But as I covered in a previous article, the truth is the exactly the opposite.

Judges who rule against him are stripped of their protection, their security gutted under the fiction of budget cuts.

New laws tie their hands — bills being introduced to allow them to file no emergency orders without thousands paid in advance preventing them from stopping unconstitutional orders in real time.

Even then, the shield covers only one person, never the next in line. Judges hire private guards. Their families get bomb threats. Pizzas arrive in the names of dead children. Black roses arrive at the courthouse door. Gunfire echoes through voicemails until the line dies.

Let’s Look At the Overall Picture

It feels staged, almost deliberate, as if the government wanted us to see it, wanted us to believe something through it, and it worked. Kirk’s killing became the spectacle, the lesson, the story they needed to tell to make the left look bad. They were monsters celebrating a death, and anyone speaking out was now an enemy.

But take a look at what happened in the very same hours.

Children were murdered by someone carrying the ideology of the alt right. Their blood soaked classrooms, yet their deaths were treated as background noise.

No Air Force Two flew their families in.

No flags were lowered in their honor.

No statue will ever rise for them in the Capitol.

These are all things that they’ve either done, or are pushing to have done “in honor of” Charlie Kirk.

Yet, when Senator Hortman & her husband were assassinated just 2 months ago, and children & their teachers were killed on the same day as Kirk. None of them received half-mast mourning, and none of them became a national tragedy announced by the POTUS. Only Kirk. Only the golden boy.

If this feels strange, that’s because it is. Ordinary people don’t get flown on Air Force Two. Ordinary people don’t get displayed in the Capitol Rotunda. Ordinary people don’t have statues pushed by Congress within days of their deaths.

Yet this is what Trump’s America is doing with Charlie Kirk. His death has been elevated above murdered children, above assassinated lawmakers, above anyone else.

He has been chosen as the martyr, the symbol, the icon of the regime.

This isn’t new. Hitler’s Germany did the same thing with Horst Wessel, a Nazi street fighter whose violent life was washed away and replaced with myth.

Goebbels staged his funeral like a rally, built shrines and monuments in his name, even turned his song into the Nazi anthem. His corpse became propaganda. His photo hung all over the nation. That’s the blueprint, and now Trump is following it, using Kirk’s body to sanctify his movement and write his power into marble.

So as the children’s names became footnotes — their lives erased in service to a narrative that elevates one death above all others — that should make you ask — why? Why does this one man’s death matter more than the lives of children, more than the loss of a senator, more than the memory of anyone else? Why does his death weigh heavier on the scales of history than theirs? Because it was never about mourning. It was always about control.

