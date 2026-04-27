Dissent in Bloom

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Angela Predhomme's avatar
Angela Predhomme
18h

This is precisely the problem with Vance-- they "built" him. He seems to be very malleable and has no real convictions. He doesn't know who he is and doesn't think for himself. Reminds me of the way Aaron Burr was portrayed in the Hamilton musical. He stood for nothing, just wanted to be a successful politician.

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William Jones's avatar
William Jones
18hEdited

Vance is an empty suit, an intellectual zero. Peter Theil groomed Vance, his pool bitch, as a vessel to preach the gospel of medieval techno feudal fascism. It’s anti democracy, anti woman, and anti immigrant. Basically, it’s just warmed over segregationist bullshit.

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