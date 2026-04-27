In 2015, almost no one could have picked JD Vance out of a crowd. He had a Yale law degree he’d apparently decided not to use, a job at a San Francisco biotech company called Circuit Therapeutics — a job he only had because of Peter Thiel’s direct intervention — and no public profile of any kind.

He was, in other words, exactly what Peter Thiel needed.

Vance had first encountered Thiel four years earlier, when Thiel came to give a speech at Yale. The subject was prestige and stagnation. The argument that if you were competing for a clerkship, a partnership, a seat at the right table, you weren’t really thinking. You were just copying the people around you. And a society where everyone copies everyone else, Thiel said, was a society going nowhere. You are in a rat race. You should do something different. This is a philosophical concept known as mimetic theory.

Vance and his family in Appalachia Ohio. Before the book deal. Before Yale. Before any of it.

Vance, of course, was listening closely. A boy who had grown up poor in the rusted hollows of Appalachia, he had long carried an almost desperate hunger for success; a deep need to prove that where you come from doesn’t have to be where you end up.

This wasn’t just interesting to him. It was personal. So he made a point to exchange contact information with Thiel.

Vance later wrote that it was the most significant moment of his time at Yale Law School. He walked out of that room and, not long after, stopped practicing law.

Amy Chua

Peter Thiel wasn’t the only intellectual powerhouse Vance encountered at Yale — but then again, that’s hardly surprising. This is an Ivy League institution with a storied (and at times, shadowy) past going back hundreds of years.

Among the many academics now woven into Washington’s current power nexus, one stands out: Amy Chua, the law professor and author who went from grading Vance’s papers to shaping his future.

Amy Chua is a gatekeeper to the power nexus of the right. In 2015, she was helping Vance write his book. In June 2016, the book published, where she wrote the foreword and he lists her as his mentor.

A mentor and her student, discussing their books on stage in 2018. Two years before Yale suspended her husband. Four years before Vance ran for Senate. Six years before he became Vice President.

It almost sounds sweet. A professor who helped a student do something that made them successful. Like a cute success-story reel we’d watch scrolling at midnight.

Except that’s not what happened.

Chua connected Vance with her own literary agent, introduced him to his future wife Usha Vance (also her former student), and personally authored the origin story of the man who would become Vice President. She didn’t just mentor Vance.

She helped engineer him right alongside Thiel.

That’s what Amy Chua does. She identifies promising students, cultivates them into her personal network, and routes them into the most powerful conservative institutions in the country.

Amy Chua was not just a law professor. She sat on Yale’s clerkship committee, helping decide which students got the kind of elite clerkships that often lead straight to powerful, well-connected conservative judges backed by dark money networks. Judges that were part of the Federalist society.

The Federalist Society is a powerful behind-the-scenes network of conservative lawyers and judges shaping the courts. They handpick judges to do the bidding of the wealthy and the Republican party. They are historically known for hand-picking all of the Republican SCOTUS judges still in power today.

Worth noting that Peter Thiel attended Stanford, earning a B.A. in Philosophy in 1989 and his J.D. from Stanford Law School in 1992. During that time he served as President of the Stanford Federalist Society. That’s where these connections intersect.

Chua was forced off the committee in 2019 after she was accused of telling female students to dress a certain way because Kavanaugh preferred clerks who "looked like models."

She had also just written a Wall Street Journal op-ed praising Kavanaugh as a mentor to women during his Supreme Court confirmation, while he was being publicly accused of sexual assault. A puff piece defending an accused man. Shortly after, her daughter Sophia received a clerkship with him.

Talk about timing. Did she tell her daughter Sophia to show a little skin, too?

Of course, this removal was only after she had helped place Vance’s future wife — Usha Vance — in two of the most influential clerkships in the country: first with Brett Kavanaugh from 2014 to 2015, and then with Chief Justice John Roberts from 2017 to 2018, both powerful conservative judges with deep ties to the Federalist Society.

So the question becomes: how exactly does Chua have this kind of access? Who does she know that lets her walk students “dressed like models” into the chambers of federal judges like she’s making a delivery? Her husband, Jed Rubenfeld, a Yale professor and known affiliate of the Federalist society.

Amy Chua, Jed Rubenfeld, and their daughters, Sophia & Louisa.

She chose the students. He made the delivery.

And defending men accused of sexual assault was not limited to Brett Kavanaugh. While Chua was writing character references for powerful men and dressing her students for their auditions, her husband Jed Rubenfeld was quietly becoming one of those men himself.

Yale suspended him for two years in 2020 after finding he had sexually harassed multiple female students, with allegations spanning decades. Students formally demanded his permanent removal. Yale said no.

When asked whether he had ever had a sexual relationship with Yale students, he denied sleeping with his own students. His own.

A specific and oddly narrow denial for a man who had spent years bringing his wife’s students to drunken dinner parties at his house.

He resumed teaching in Fall 2022. Two years of vacation, with no permanent record, and no transparency. He walked back onto campus and into a national media platform.

Of course, in the years prior, Rubenfeld was writing to protect predators.

In 2014, the same year Ken Starr was emailing Jeffrey Epstein recommending Rubenfeld as someone who could help him, Rubenfeld published public “opinion” articles in NYT arguing that universities conducting sexual misconduct investigations were violating the due process rights of the accused.

Jed argued that the process was unfair. That men accused of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape deserved more protection. He built an entire academic reputation around it.

Suddenly his own arguments became his shield. Any accountability Yale tried to impose could be framed through the exact framework he had spent years constructing. The framework he built said that said he wasn’t a predator. He was a victim of a broken system.

Of note, Ken Starr who sent that email to Epstein was a powerful conservative lawyer who became famous in the 1990s for leading the investigation that resulted in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Served as U.S. Solicitor General under President George H. W. Bush. Starr was also a speaker for and involved with the federalist society.

Jed is now a columnist at The Free Press, the former Bari Weiss’s outlet that she recently sold for $150 million dollars. He was added in April 2025. Around the same time, The Free Press ran a glowing profile of Chua framing Yale’s sanctions not as accountability but as persecution of Amy and her husband.

The Free Press was originally funded by Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, both PayPal Mafia, both Thiel network. Both friends with JD Vance. Sacks is now Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar.

Weiss has also spoken at Federalist Society events, and has hosted Thiel on her podcast. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?

TLDR? Amy and Jed were inviting female students to their home for parties, getting them drunk, sexually assaulting them, and simultaneously deciding which of them would get the clerkships that would make or break their careers. Access and advancement, handed out by the same two people, behind the same closed door. He’s back teaching at Yale. Amy is the mentor of the Vice President of the United States of America.

Life After Yale

In 2013, Vance had graduated from Yale with a Juris Doctor in law, but didn’t really use it. The network he walked into has spent that time doing what networks do. Building. And the person doing most of the building is Peter Thiel.

Now, remember, that Vance met Thiel in 2011. But their documented connection really ramped up around 2015-2016. The same years that Amy Chua helped Vance publish his book Hillbilly Elegy.

In May 2015, JD Vance joined Circuit Therapeutics, a Menlo Park-based neuroscience and biotech startup. He was given the role of Director of Operations and Business Development — despite having no medical or business experience — and he remained with the company until 2016.

If you’re wondering how he was able to secure such a significant role in this company you need to look no further than Thiel.

Frederic Moll, the chairman of Circuit Therapeutics, had already had two of his other companies funded by Thiel before. So when Vance came knocking, the door was already open. Moll has said himself that the Thiel connection was the primary reason Vance got the job.

Part of Vance’s job at Circuit Therapies was to convince Peter Thiel’s own venture capital firm, Mithril Capital, to invest in Circuit.

So, it should not come as a surprise to know that when Vance left Circuit in 2016, he began working directly for Mithril Capital, where he stayed for approximately one year.

It was in this time that Vance founded a nonprofit supposedly dedicated to fighting the opioid crisis that devastated his home state, then placed on the board a doctor — specifically Dr. Sally Satel — who was funded by Purdue Pharma. This was the company that manufactured OxyContin and is widely considered the primary corporate villain behind the opioid epidemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Her entire job at Perdue was to write articles to the public using her credentials to argue that prescription pills weren’t really the problem. Vance later admitted he knew it wasn’t good, quietly shut the whole thing down, and called it a success anyway.

By 2017, Vance left Mithril, and moved back to Ohio where he started working for a venture capital and investment firm named Revolution LLC. This company was notably co-owned by AOL co-founder and venture capitalist, Steve Case.

In 2018, Colin Greenspon — at the time a Managing Director at Mithril — decided to leave and join Vance at Revolution LLC. Where together they built Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. The pitch was investing in tech in overlooked American cities, the places Silicon Valley couldn't be bothered with.

JD Vance and Colin Greenspon

By 2020, Vance and Greenspon launched Narya Capital with $100 million and a familiar roster of backers: Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, Eric Schmidt. The PayPal Mafia and their allies, writing checks for the man they had been grooming since he was a law student.

Mithril (2016) → Revolution LLC (2017) → Rise of the Rest (2018) → Narya Capital (2020).

Narya is a Lord of the Rings reference, like most things Thiel touches. In Tolkien it's a ring of power that inspires people to resist tyranny. The irony apparently lost on everyone involved.

In 2021, Vance flew to Mar-a-Lago to personally apologize to Trump for having called him “America’s Hitler” in a private text years earlier. Thiel arranged the meeting. Within months, Thiel wrote Vance a $15 million check — at the time the largest single donation to any Senate candidate in American history — to fund his 2022 Ohio Senate run. Trump endorsed him. Vance won. Two years later he was on the Republican ticket as Vice President of the United States.

The Catholic Origins

Let’s go back one more time to 2019, the year Vance officially converted to Catholicism. He has written himself that Thiel was a direct influence on that decision. This was not a private spiritual awakening. The sect of Catholicism he was brought into has a dark history and deep ties to the same power structures that had been building Vance for years.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a org chart. And once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Roughly 15 people sit on three or more major boards at the same time — namely the Catholic Information Center board, Witherspoon Institute leadership, the Heritage Foundation board and EPPC scholars.

About eight donors control most of the money.

And the institutions at the center of it all are ones most Americans have never heard of: the Dominican Province of St. Joseph, which personally baptized JD Vance; Opus Dei’s U.S. headquarters, operating out of a Manhattan office building; the Knights of Columbus; and Leonard Leo’s sprawling network of funding vehicles, built on a $992 million war chest called the Marble Freedom Trust.

The money never travels in a straight line. It moves from Marble Freedom Trust to Schwab Charitable to the 85 Fund to DonorsTrust and finally to whoever is supposed to receive it.

By the time it arrives, the original source is almost impossible to trace. Several of the key funding vehicles file zero public financial disclosures, shielded by religious exemptions.

And one single Opus Dei member, Luis Tellez, sits at the center of conservative academic funding at every Ivy League university simultaneously.

Now here is where it gets interesting. The network is currently at war with itself.

The first fight started when Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts defended Tucker Carlson’s interview with a white nationalist Nick Fuentes. That was enough to break the coalition. Princeton professor Robert P. George, one of the most connected men in this entire machine, resigned from Heritage’s board in November 2025. The CEO of a $1.35 billion foundation — Abby Spencer Moffatt — followed.

Staff fled to Mike Pence’s organization. The establishment wing and the Vance nationalist wing are no longer pretending to get along.

The second fight is even stranger.

The first American pope, Pope Leo XIV, publicly reposted an article in February 2025 that directly criticized Vance’s theology by name. Trump-aligned Catholics are now in damage control mode with the Vatican itself.

Meanwhile Vance’s Yale ally Gladden Pappin was formally installed by former leader of Hungary — Viktor Orban — as president of Hungary’s foreign policy think tank.

And Peter Thiel’s recent Antichrist lecture series, held in San Francisco, Rome, and Cambridge, was funded by a nonprofit founded by the wife of the executive chairman of Anduril, one of the most powerful defense tech companies in the world.

Of note, Peter Thiel has invested heavily in Anduril — another LOTR reference.

The theological project and the defense industry are now formally the same project.

Now I will not pretend that this network is not vast. It is. It is well funded, and it has been building for decades. But it is not invincible. It is, in fact, the opposite of invincible, because the one thing these institutions cannot survive is sunlight.

They operate in the shadows by design, through religious exemptions and donor-advised funds and boards that nobody audits, because the moment ordinary people understand what they are looking at, the spell breaks. You are not powerless here. You are, in fact, the thing they are most afraid of. Read. Share. Talk about it. Support independent journalists who are willing to map this out. Ask your representatives hard questions. Show up.

The entire architecture described in this piece, the billions of dollars, the interlocking boards, the laundered money, the captured courts, exists specifically to make you feel like none of this can be changed. That feeling is what they want. Don’t give it to them.

This is just the beginning.

The Catholic network behind JD Vance goes far deeper than what is covered here, and I am working on a full dedicated piece breaking it down institution by institution, name by name, dollar by dollar. The theology, the money, the schools, the judges, the think tanks, and the people connecting all of it. It is coming soon and it is a lot.

If this kind of reporting matters to you, consider subscribing. Free or paid, both mean the world. I am one person doing this alone, no team, no backing, no corporate support. Just me, a lot of tabs open, and a deep conviction that this stuff needs to be said out loud. Paid subscribers directly keep this going and make it possible for me to keep digging. If you cannot do paid, the free subscription still helps more than you know.

Either way, thank you for being here. Seriously.

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