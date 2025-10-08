Imagine a system that watches everything, remembers forever, and answers to no one you voted for. Now stop imagining. Palantir and Oracle are just the beginning. Behind them is a network of billionaires, ideologues, and intelligence assets quietly shaping the state in their image.. Let’s talk about it.

In what feels like a scary movie: Palantir builds the eyes. Oracle builds the body. Together they’re teaching the machine how to see everything and forget nothing.

The Surveillance Power of Peter Thiel & Larry Ellison

You think Palantir and Oracle are just tech bros? Nah. They’re CIA babies.

Peter Thiel founded Palantir. Larry Ellison founded Oracle.

Both of these companies originated from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). From the start, these companies were designed to know everything. About foreign enemies, about citizens, about me... about you.

This isn’t tinfoil. It’s paperwork. The kind stamped “declassified.” Look it up.

Want to dig into some declassified CIA material for yourself? The agency’s reading room is open to the public: cia.gov/readingroom

It’s important to know that Oracle’s first major contract came directly from the CIA in the late 1970s. The database software they built wasn’t for retail — it was for surveillance, intelligence storage, and military logistics.

A partially redacted CIA document on Project Oracle, released through FOIA (Source: CIA )

In the last three months, Oracle has made $14.9 billion in revenue and reported $455 billion in pending contracts, a 359 percent jump from last year. It signed several billion-dollar cloud deals, is in talks with Meta (who has also gotten cozy with Trump this year) for a $20 billion AI contract, and secured major government work, including a $222.5 million army task order.

If you search for Oracle on USAspending.gov, it shows up in 982 federal contracts for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Most of these do not go directly through Oracle. They go through resellers like FCN and Emergent.

On paper, it looks like someone else is doing the work. In reality, Oracle builds the systems, runs the tools, and takes your money paid in taxes. Money that leads back to one place: Larry Ellison’s billionaire empire.

Larry Ellison has more money than most countries. He uses it to fund Trump, bankroll the GOP, and pour millions into the IDF. He’s is the second richest man alive, and he’s spending that wealth to buy power political, military, and digital.

He built Oracle for the CIA. And now he’s building something darker.. a political network that stretches from Mar-a-Lago to Jerusalem.

Using an empire that now includes Paramount (CBS News), TikTok, and reportedly has their eyes on Time Warner (which includes CNN News — if this were to happen alt-right pundits like Ellison & Rupert Murdoch would own nearly every legacy {‘mainstream’} news outlet).

An empire that is being used to control what you see. Why?

You can’t protest a genocide you don’t know is happening. While Gaza is being erased, influencers are being paid thousands to pretend its OK. Zionism insists Israel was “promised that land,” and Palestinians are simply in the way. Netanyahu’s not waging war — he’s chasing immortality through blood.

And behind it all are billionaires funding the machine. Larry Ellison poured over $26 million into Friends of the IDF and allows Netanyahu to vacation on his private island like they’re frat brothers. Oracle’s CEO, ex-CIA Safra Catz, demanded employees pledge loyalty to Israel or leave. When you need money, propaganda, and loyalty oaths to seem righteous, maybe you’re not.

Peter Thiel’s Palantir followed the same CIA model decades later.

In 2003, it was seeded by In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm — a fancy way of saying the branch of the CIA throwing money at private corps to build them tools — with the explicit goal of building software that could ‘connect the dots’ between data collected from Americans after 9/11.

In other words… the government-funded mass data mining dressed up as tech innovation.

Palantir is gaining access to massive amounts of our data through federal contracts and an executive order from earlier this year.

This includes medical records, employment history, education files, housing information, & even taxpayer / social security data. If you’ve ever used public services like Medicaid, unemployment, or food assistance, your data could now be part of a centralized system run by Palantir.

They’re also using data they buy from data brokers — companies like Oracle Data Cloud (formerly BlueKai before Oracle bought it), Thomson Reuters, and Acxiom. These companies collect your information from court records, online shopping, credit reports, apps, and even fitness trackers. They use this data to build detailed profiles of people, often without your knowledge or consent.

Data trails most people don’t even know they’ve left behind. Palantir uses this data to build a profile of you — to analyze, predict, and categorize you.

It sounds dystopian because it fucking is.

Your fate, handed over to a computer built by a man who genuinely believes humanity shouldn’t exist, and that freedom and democracy are fundamentally incompatible.

His company Palantir also used some of this data to fuel “predictive policing” in cities like New Orleans and Los Angeles. Palantir secretly ‘gifted’ their software to police departments who used it in their cities. Residents had no clue.

Predictive policing = using Palantir’s algorithms to flag people as ‘potential criminals’ based on data patterns like where they live, who they know, and even what they do online.

This led to people being arrested for crimes in cities they’d never been to.

Palantir is still using predictive policing and facial recognition software in countries like Germany and the UK. It hasn’t gone away.

Palantir already had multiple U.S. military contracts, and now this year they got a shiny new $30 million contract with DHS to build a platform called ImmigrationOS for DHS/ICE to use as a weapon. This was set to be finished by September 25, 2025.

It’s now October. So, I’d imagine this is rolled out. But even before this internal ICE systems already use other Palantir tools (like Investigative Case Management), which are already using Palantir’s (and Oracles) massive data collection.

But ImmigrationOS is different. It gives ICE agents the kind of access intelligence agencies have always dreamt about. It pulls in fingerprints, facial scans, iris (yes, eye scan) data, and even physical traits like scars or tattoos. Then it connects that to real-time location tracking, job records, medical files, and school data provided by executive order & data brokers.

Every movement, every bill, every trace of a person’s life becomes a data point in a system built to find them.

These deals have turned into vast surveillance machines, still multiplying through government and private partnerships. But once you realize who’s sitting in the Oval Office with them, it’s clear this was the plan all along.

How It All Ties Together

Before the 2024 election, the next government was already being built in secret.

Oracle, led by billionaire Larry Ellison, worked with Kevin Roberts of the Heritage Foundation to build a private database of Trump loyalists called the Presidential Personnel Database.

It was something thousands of people applied to. It held names, resumes, and ideological profiles of people chosen to replace federal employees after a planned purge. Roberts claimed it was about “taking back the administrative state,” but it was really about control. He even bragged on Newsmax that governors wanted access to install these loyalists at the state level too.

Ellison built the system while Heritage (and the other people behind Project 2025) filled it with names of people ready to obey. The moment Trump returned, they were ready.

And by the time the votes were cast for the 2024 election, the new government was already preloaded into Oracle’s servers and ready to move in.

The DOGE purges were never about reform or ‘efficiency’… it was part of a planned coup by Heritage. A plot they explicitly named in Project 2025 to replace the government, especially the DOJ, with loyalists who will meet their agenda.

Peter Thiel was also setting the stage. He funded J.D. Vance. But he also hand delivered him to Trump, securing his place long before voters knew what was coming.

Through Vance, Thiel gained power inside the administration, ensuring that billionaires like him would have influence and that his surveillance company, Palantir, would grow. But it was way more than that.

Just like the Heritage Foundation, Thiel has always been close to Opus Dei. When Thiel was at Stanford, he was mentored by Arne Panula, an Opus Dei priest who ran an Opus presence at the university. Opus Dei works closely with the Catholic Information Center (CIC). Same goals.

Catholic Information Center is a secretive power base located LITERALLY across the street from the White House. It is where Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts goes to get his marching orders weekly. He’s said it himself, openly, and it’s still available on YouTube.

Together, these people saw Vance as the perfect messenger. It’s not that Vance had anything special about him, but Thiel could market him. A working-class story, Yale Law degree, Marine background, and a touch of religion to sell it.

His 2019 conversion to Catholicism wasn’t just faith. Vance wanted power.

Vances choice of St. Augustine of Hippo as his confirmation saint was no coincidence either. Augustine preached that human beings are corrupt by nature. That we cannot choose good without being forced. That we need rulers. That free will is dangerous.

Vance brought that ideology to Trump. Brought the Heritage Foundation. Brought CIC.

Together they built a plan. A plan built by men that see democracy as a flaw — something in the way — something to be destroyed. Thiel and Ellison provide the money. Heritage/Vance the ideology. Trump supplies the chaos to keep our eyes on him.

Behind them all flows dark money from DonorsTrust, Marble Freedom Trust, and Leonard Leo’s empire. Oh, by the way, Leonard Leo sits on the board of CIC.

Meanwhile, things like this happen while we’re all focused on Trump slurring his words for the fifth time this week.

I know, I know, it sounds a little off-the-rocker, but it makes sense if you think about it. And you can fact check every single thing I say in this article. In fact, I encourage you to.

Larry Ellison fits neatly into the picture. He loves Trump. He fundraised for him. He donates to the GOP regularly. He also shares Thiel’s view of government should be run as a corporate enterprise, run by CEOs instead of citizens.

He has built the backbone of America’s governmental data infrastructure. The contracts we talked about above — they give him quiet control over massive amounts of personal and government data.

Oracle also works with Palantir. Palantir supplies the “analysis” layer for the government and makes the files on us. Oracle supplies the servers they’re held on.

Trump’s Executive Order 14243 forces agencies to share data, giving the system full access to everything from your shopping list to your tax information.

And now Ellison and his friends — they own your news outlets, your TikTok feed, and your data. Courtesy of the U.S. government. And Trump is too fucking stupid to realize he’s a puppet.

The police will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly watching and recording everything that’s going on. Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on. — Larry Ellison, Oracle Founder.

