Donald Trump doesn’t care about crime in Chicago. Why would an international criminal care about “fixing crime”?

He has never cared about law and order. Not in New York, not when he made illegal Turkish bank deals, not in Dubai, not in Panama, not in Azerbaijan, and not in Chicago…

He has ranted about “crime in Chicago” for years because Chicago exposed his.

The truth of the matter is that he is fixated on the city because it holds the one thing he cannot forgive, the proof that he is small. The sanctuary city label is not the true reason for his rage, but a perfect excuse his handlers can use to justify their actions.

With Trump, every outburst you see is an act of overcompensation. This is a deeply insecure man, and we see those insecurities exposed to the world with every late-night Truth Social rant.

He performs power because deep down he knows he has none. Chicago has proven that again and again, and what we are watching now is nothing more than a wounded tyrant dragging himself back to the place of his humiliation.

In his mind, punishing Chicago is therapy. His version of therapy, anyway.

Trump Tower in Chicago. The idea was conceived in 2001, and completed just as the financial crash of 2008 hit.

Where It All Began: Chicago (2001).

Trump’s feud with Chicago never started with crime. It started with glass, steel, and the river. In 2001, he set his sights on the skyline, promising a tower that would outshine them all. Trump Tower was meant to be his shrine, a monument that would force the city to bow to his name.

The ground broke in 2005. By 2008, the doors opened into disaster. The crash gutted the market, condos sat empty, and the loans came due. Out of hundreds of promised sales, barely 133 closed. He called it a loss, pocketed millions in deductions, and still the debts sank him.

The humiliation was swift. He defaulted on loans, sued Deutsche Bank like a cornered rat, and then cooked the books to claim the same losses twice. Yes, he got double the tax deductions for the same exact loss. By 2010, the tower was drowning in red ink, folded into DJT Holdings, and already rotting into a liability.

But wait, (in my Billy Mays voice) there’s more —

Trump’s Chicago Tower fiasco didn’t just end in defaults and debt forgiveness. He also created a shell company, “Chicago Unit Acquisition LLC” to claim he owed himself a mysterious $50 million loan that likely never existed, a maneuver that let him dodge taxes on roughly $48 million in canceled debt.

It looks less like savvy business and more like garden-variety tax fraud disguised as accounting. If you’re thinking, wait, that’s ALL illegal, you’re right.

It was not long after that regulators uncovered more: his tower had been sucking millions of gallons from the Chicago River without permits, draining it to cool his monument to failure. The building then pumped heated water back into the river, polluting it. It poisoned the ecosystem, slaughtered fish, and scarred the waterway that runs through the heart of the city. Trump had literally killed the river to keep his vanity project alive. By 2018, the Attorney General was suing over the damage to the river.

It was only last year when ProPublica published proof that he had committed tax fraud, and a Cook County judge finally ruled that Trump Tower had been violating environmental law for years, draining and poisoning the river that Chicago depends on.

This year, Trump was forced into a $4.8 million settlement over the river, but the bigger storm looms on — the potential of a $100 million fee for committing tax fraud in Chicago.

It becomes increasingly clear as to why he repeatedly targets the IRS, and it has nothing to do with ‘small government’ or things being ‘weaponized’ against him.

As he continues to post about Chicago and pretends to be ‘tough on crime’ please know he does not care. It is not law and order. It’s not about the “cartel” or “fentanyl” or even the fact it is a sanctuary city. It’s revenge. The tower he thought would be a crown jewel became his scar. His war on Chicago is nothing more than the rage of a pathetic, bitter man who committed tax fraud, caused damage to a river, and now wants to punish a city for daring to hold him accountable.

The Summer The President Brought ‘War’ Home

The summer began in June, when Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles alongside 700 Marines. By August, he had repeated the stunt in Washington, D.C., and started floating Chicago as the next target. Then NOLA. Then Boston. And every other city that dared to allow immigrants a moment to breathe.

“After we do this (in D.C.), we’ll go to another location… Chicago is a mess… Probably that’ll be our next one after this, and it won’t even be tough. The people in Chicago, they are screaming for us.” — Donald Trump, August 22nd, 2025.

Chicago wasn’t screaming for him.

Days before August came to an end, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson stood shoulder to shoulder with Governor Pritzker and made it clear that Trump’s fantasy of turning Chicago into his personal occupation zone would not be happening. They didn’t want nor need him around.

DHS moved anyway — and by August 27th they filed the request to use the Great Lakes Naval Base for 300 ICE agents.

Three days later, Mayor Brandon Johnson signed Protecting Chicago, an executive order cutting off local police from working with federal agents and banning the kind of face coverings ICE uses now.

Because really, why do you need to hide your face if you’re following the law? The irony is rich. The same people who raged that masks were a violation of their “freedom” now insist on masks to hide their identities while carrying out raids.

They never cared about public health. That would require having a conscience. No, what they care about is covering their faces so nobody can identify them when their the Nuremberg trials finally come.

On September 2nd, Trump finally reappeared at the White House podium, his trademark orange glow back in place, to announce, “When 20 people are killed… we’re going in.”

Illinois leaders again rejected him. Gov. Pritzker promised to drag him into court. The L.A case had set the legal precedent that he couldn’t hijack the National Guard every time someone hurt his feelings.

Even Texas, usually the first to heel when he whistles, said they won’t be sending troops after judges crushed Trump’s Los Angeles stunt.

Meanwhile ICE agents were already slipping into the Great Lakes Naval Base, setting the stage in secret.

Within a day of realizing this wasn’t working like he thought, he tried to look powerful elsewhere. Before we knew it he was dangling New Orleans as the next target, betting that the Republican governor would roll over. That was on September 3rd.

He knows how this game works — The GOP drops to their knees the second he calls, and not to pray. The cowards protecting the Epstein files have proven this.

Congrats America, You’re the New Venezuela

By September 6th, the mask came off. Protests erupted outside the Great Lakes Naval Base. Trump blasted out an AI fantasy image of himself “declaring war” on Chicago.

Governor Pritzker called him a wannabe dictator. Churches launched know-your-rights campaigns and people made it clear they would not be ruled by a tinpot emperor.

One day earlier, Trump had signed an executive order allowing the Pentagon to use “Department of War” as a secondary title. He cannot legally change the name without Congress, but the symbolism matters. Truthfully, it was just culture war cosplay for a man who has never felt powerful in his life.

Meanwhile, Tom ‘Border Czar’ Homan strutted onto national TV swearing they weren’t waging war on people or cities. No, no, this was all about cartels.

Always the cartels. Which must be why ICE is pissing on schools and raiding kids’ birthday parties because you never know, that pixie stick might really be cocaine.

The same script was used at CECOT as they shipped innocent men into cages. They just decided to slap the words “cartel” and “drug epidemic” on the paperwork, and call it justice. In reality, they were feeding off grief, using people’s loss as political capital.

To manipulate mourning like that is abhorrent.

It’s also the same script they read when they sank a Venezuelan ship in international waters just days ago, killing eleven men without even knowing who was on board. Part of their efforts to destabilize Venezuela and take their oil.

Now ask yourself why are they using the same destabilization techniques on American cities? Because this isn’t about safety. It’s about control. They’re not fighting cartels, they’re staging a takeover.

The cartel is their boogeyman, their magic word, the monster under the bed they invoke to justify anything from disappearing migrants to murdering fishermen. Every atrocity gets wrapped in the same story — don’t look at the bodies, look at the cartels.

The Lesson of the Tower

Chicago was never about crime. It was never about immigrants, cartels, or fentanyl. It was never about law and order. Chicago is about humiliation, the wound Trump cannot cauterize, the scar he cannot stop scratching. The tower that was supposed to make him immortal instead made him indebted, exposed, and small.

That is why he rages. Because Chicago remembers. It remembers the defaults, the cooked books, the tax fraud, the poisoned river. It remembers the lawsuits and the settlements and the men in suits who had to clean up after him.

The city has receipts, and Trump has never been able to forgive that. So now he wages war on memory itself, dressing his vendetta in the costume of patriotism, demanding that the country confuse his insecurity for strength.

This is not new. It is the same script America has written for other nations, now turned inward. Call it cartels, call it crime, call it whatever you want. It is the language of occupation, the vocabulary of control.

First you build a monster, then you promise to kill it, and in the process you convince people to hand you their freedom.

But here is the truth. Chicago is not his enemy. Insecurity is. And he will keep clawing at it, keep punishing cities, keep scapegoating immigrants, until he can rewrite the humiliation that haunts him from the river’s edge.

The danger is not only that he hates us. The danger is also the fact he will continue to do to America what he did to that river. Drain it, poison it, and leave it gasping for life just to keep his vanity alive.

If you want to see what Trump’s America looks like, do not look to his rallies or his Truth Social feed. Look at Trump Tower on the river. Look at the monument that was supposed to shine but instead became a liability. That is the blueprint.

