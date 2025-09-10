Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn Russell's avatar
Lynn Russell
Sep 10

Excellent piece, Dissent, excellent. My team wants you to know that your writing is impactful and important. Your work here is edifying many and reaching further than you can imagine. The masses are so grateful for your dedication and commitment to researching to the smallest detail to paint a clear picture of the truth. You are gifted with innards that are particularly geared for this particular assignment of our story of the unfolding maturity of the United States. You are keeping the people well educated and well grounded. Great job. Truth telling and reporting are not common in the world today. We are blessed to have you. Your work fuels the masses on levels of life demanding more than we are used to. Courage and commitment are needed and you model them daily for us; both are contagious. We are reminded by yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Traci Joseph's avatar
Traci Joseph
Sep 10

You are one hell of a gifted writer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dissent in Bloom🌼
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture