Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
4d

What do you think all those gigantic data centers are for? They're not storing the world's literature or historical documents for us to digitally access. They're for storing every last bit of information about each of us that can be scraped from our online activities. Now with the proliferation of surveillance cameras, traffic cameras and security cameras even our minute to minute locations are being collected and stored. Every purchase we make, every Internet search, every website we access, every social media post we make or read, every trip to the store, there is nothing we do that isn't recorded and available for analysis or exploitation by either the government or some commercial or nefarious actor.

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dh's avatar
dh
4d

Bwahaha, I haven't had credit cards, my mortgage is private, my cars were cash. County property tax is about the only way to track me, and this county ain't giving up voter rolls.

Plus, 7 guys in county with the same name. How did that happen? Track me now.

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