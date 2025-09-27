Dissent in Bloom ♥

Dissent in Bloom ♥

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
Sep 27

In that meeting with the Generals that Hegseth has called, the Generals should arrest Hegseth then march over to the WH and arrest tRump, Vance and Mike Johnson.

22 replies
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Sep 27

I constantly hear pundits claiming that shutting down the government would be a bad move, as it would allow Trump free rein, with no oversight.

Have you witnessed any oversight lately? Isn't Trump already operating like a dictator and doing whatever he likes?

Let's cut to the chase.

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

THE TIME FOR ACTION WAS YESTERDAY.

The majority of the Democratic Party has failed its constituents horrendously.

When almost 100 of them vote to honour rabid racist Charlie Kirk, at the same time that Republican radicals are casting unwarranted blame on anyone seemingly left, you should know those political hacks don’t represent your salvation from MAGA madness.

There needs to be a SHUTDOWN, that is orchestrated by the people. You don’t need politicians to be the flag bearers in your righteous crusade for justice. YOU hold the power.

This needs to be a continuous effort that doesn’t waver until basic human dignities and rights are returned. You can’t pencil in a period of a few days and then relent, expecting there to be any significant impact. The public needs to rise up nationwide. You are the majority several times over. If you are not willing to temporarily sacrifice and suffer now, you had better prepare yourselves, your children and your grandchildren to be permanently under the dictator’s boot. Project 2025 is in hyper drive, but the public is still acting shellshocked. You need to snap out of it. You do not have months to strategize. The time to rise up was yesterday. Haven’t you witnessed enough to realize where the country is headed? The Billionaires are playing you for suckers. They need a shot of cold hard reality, to remind them that this is your damn country. Waiting for elections in 2026/28 is a fool's gambit, that they are counting on you falling for. Let the politicians squabble endlessly, while they witness the massive swell of the peoples’ outrage in the streets. They need to be reminded that it is YOU who pays their huge salaries, covers all their expenses and gives them the security of lucrative pensions, regardless of how terrible they perform.

They are drunk on their self-inflated importance. They were elected to serve. They have failed miserably. They have sold you out at every turn, while enriching themselves and their cronies. Don’t you believe you deserve better? Don’t you believe it is time for major changes? Don’t you believe the world could be a better place? Don’t you believe this fight is just? It is time to realize that there is no calvary coming in this B grade saga. The only hope of a happy ending is if the collective masses demand to dictate how this drama ends.

7 replies
93 more comments...

