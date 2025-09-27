Most Americans don’t spend their mornings thinking about the State Department. But it is actually one of the most influential departments of the U.S. government.

That is why the Trump Administration gutted over half of the diplomats employed there earlier this year. Another member fired in August after Laura Loomer targeted him.

What most people don’t realize that behind these concrete walls, the State Department gets to decide who enters the country, who gets to leave, and the people here even play a very real role in when the United States marches American bodies into the war machine.

For nearly 250 years, the Constitution (specifically, articles I,II, & III) have divided that power up to protect us. Separation of the three branches of government. It was written to prevent an authoritarian and fascist takeover.

The State Department is not just about passports and embassies. It is the front line of America’s foreign policy. It decides how we deal with allies and adversaries, what aid is given or withheld, and how sanctions are enforced. Its negotiations can prevent a war or push one closer.

When diplomacy fails, the State Department is often the first to signal that military force is on the table. In practice, its cables, reports, and recommendations shape when and where the United States marches into conflict, and whether Congress ever gets the chance to say no.

Currently, only Congress has the power to declare war, fund embassies, approve treaties, and it exists to keep the President in check… The POTUS obviously has some authority over the state department, too, but it is shared & that balance is the safeguard.

But now Trump loyalists in Congress are trying to rip that constitutional safeguard away.

Introducing — HR5244, HR5245, HR5246, HR5247, HR5248, HR5250, HR5251, HR5299, and HR5300.

These are the nine bills that were quietly introduced just this month would dismantle the State Department as we know it. Now I want to be clear these have NOT passed, and you NEED TO CALL YOUR REPS. If passed, these would remove congressional oversight, and rebuild it under the complete control of a single person — the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

This isn’t just bureaucracy. It’s the quiet transfer of war, borders, and freedom into one persons hands.

The SCOTUS ruling that allowed the Trump Administration to purge the federal government — including the Department of State, July 8th, 2025.

You may be asking: But wait, Dissent, I thought congress couldn’t pass unconstitutional laws? Well, Congress can pass a law against the Constitution but whether it sticks depends on whether anyone challenges it, and how the courts rule on the matter. SCOTUS is not exactly ruling for the people right now.

The Supreme Court stood by and ruled the massive diplomat firing earlier this year was allowed to continue in July.

So, What Do The Bills Actually Say?

“Reauthorization,” “management reform,” “efficiency.” They almost sound like a good thing — but that’s the trick.

They want you to see bureaucratic language and scroll past. But if you open them, you’ll find walls of text, technical jargon, words designed to dull your brain and make you trust that someone else understands it for you.

They tell you they’re making the government smaller. More efficient.

“Small government” is just a buzzword or a catchy slogan. Trust me, there is nothing I hate more than mindless paperwork and bullshit when dealing with the government. But that’s not what they’re getting rid of.

For them ‘small government’ really means removing anyone who can hold them accountable, until only a tiny handful of hand-picked insiders remain… all of them answering not to the public, but to one man. Trump in this case.

The cheeseburgers may eventually end him, but the power he hoarded will outlive him. Fascist regimes don’t usually collapse with the leader. They dig in, waiting for the next hand to feed them.

Most Americans won’t read the bills. The government knows that. The language is often more complex than most Americans can comfortably digest. Most members of Congress won’t either (just like they didn’t read the big ‘beautiful’ bill they voted for). Even though that is quite literally their entire job.

The truth is that each of the nine bills takes on a different piece of the State Department but together they form cohesive plan.

Group 1 (HR 5244, HR 5245): Expands the Secretary of State’s powers.

Group 2 (HR 5246, HR 5247, HR 5250, HR 5251): Makes sure diplomats follow ‘ white house approved script ’ and puts POTUS/SOS in control of diplomacy, security, and foreign aid.

Group 3 (HR 5248, HR 5299): Turns the State Department into an economic weapon.

Group 4 (HR 5300): Kill reports to congress, blinds Congress for ninety days, hides decisions essentially creating a shadow government.

Each bill takes out a pillar; together the house falls

H.R. 5300, arguably one of the worst pieces of this package, was an unwanted gift to America from Florida Rep. Brian Mast.

It ensures that not only does the State Department not need to consult Congress, they can keep decisions hidden for three months. Lawmakers do not get a say. They get told after the fact. This makes the very fabric of the constitution obsolete.

Ninety days is an eternity in foreign policy. In that window a war can be launched, borders slammed shut, allies abandoned, passports revoked, and aid weaponized, all without a single vote, hearing, or debate.

Can anyone who supports this explain to me how “America First” means stripping power from the only branch designed to represent the people and handing it to a single man? Or explain how it serves this country to give the State Department a blank check to operate in total secrecy for ninety days before Congress even learns what has been done?

That is not America First. That is Trump First. Heritage First. Billionaire First.

And if that doesn’t sound so bad… just look at the record since Trump took office this year.

The U.S. military is already striking Venezuelan boats and killing men in international waters while the POTUS brags about it to the world on the private social media platform he owns. It’s a launch of war without ever calling it one.

Screenshot from a video posted by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, September 15, 2025, show yet another U.S. military strike on a Venezuelan boat.

Then, just this week the Secretary of Defense, or rather the “Secretary of War” as they have started calling it, Pete Hegseth has abruptly summoned top military commanders to an emergency meeting in Virginia next week.

That kind of gathering is virtually unheard of and it is alarming. What the hell are they planning that requires every top commander in one room, behind closed doors?

Now, think... if this is what it looks like with at least some checks still in place, imagine what happens when there’s no oversight at all, and we don’t find out until months after?

Also buried inside the Trojan horse bill that is H.R. 5300 was a clause that would have allowed the State Department to ban passports for Americans merely accused, not convicted, of “supporting terrorism.”

And in an America where anyone outside the circle of alt-right loyalists, or anyone who dares to call for an end to the genocide in Palestine, is smeared as a “terrorist” by the President, the FBI, the DOJ, and the rest of the supervillains in his cabinet literally every single day, that is beyond chilling.

H.R. 5300 — which again was introduced by Rep. Brian Mast, a proud former VOLUNTEER Israeli solider — also severs U.S. cooperation with parts of the United Nations that dare to name Israel’s genocide in Palestine. This is a man who says that, “No innocent Palestinian civilians” exist while children die of starvation and bombings daily. Tell me, is it America First, or Israel First, Brian? Or maybe it’s really just Brian first, since as of March this year he’d received a ‘gift’ almost a million dollars from AIPAC all together. This man wanted to take away your passport to give Israel even more power here. I feel like that should be enough for you to look into what they’re doing if you haven’t already.

Rep. Brian Mast, from Florida (Republican).

It’s also important to bring up that earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the same man who would control this new State Department if these bills pass, secretly revoked the visas of protestors and put them in ICE prisons unlawfully.

This was one of the first things I wrote about on this newsletter. Now he’s doing it again to people who dared to not mourn Charlie Kirk.

Put those threads together and the message is clear. That was the soft launch. Americans losing their passports was just next on the list. Until they got caught and quickly backtracked.

And they will try again. They always back down until it’s out of the public eye and pass things when we’re latched onto the next media spectacle.

But you have power. We have power. More than they do. Never forget that. You only lose power when you allow them to take it.

September 10th, 2025

That was the day the first round of bills came. Don’t feel bad if you you missed it. You were never meant to see it.

That was the same day we all watched Charlie Kirk get shot in the neck. Our feeds filled with the same footage as headlines erupted. The story swallowed every news cycle, every broadcast, every feed. America couldn’t look away. Myself included.

While the nation’s attention was fixed in one place, something else happened.

In six separate states, lawmakers (people who only hold office because Americans put them there to represent us) quietly filed these bills. You can read them above where they’re linked in bolded or underlined text depending on the device you’re on.

Not bills to serve the public, but to strip power from the people and give it to the president alone. The target this round is the State Department. And it won’t be the last time they chip away at the checks and balances that are supposed to hold our government together.

All of these bills came from House Republicans, every single one. None of them stood up for you. Is this the representation you signed up for?

If you want to know who sold you out, start with these names:

Now ask yourself why would members of Congress move to dismantle its power?

The very power written into the Constitution. Power designed as a safeguard against tyranny. Power that comes only from the will of the people.. Power that is supposed to represent us — the people?

Oh, btw… on the same day, Congress also worked to bury the Epstein files (again).

Well, it’s simple. Greed. Safety. Money.

The same core values that guide all their choices. They are funded by billionaires, by powerful lobbies, and by an endless flow of money that insulates them from the damage they cause. Time and again they choose their donors over their constituents, their portfolios over our future.

Safety — because when the collapse comes, they won’t be the ones left behind to suffer. They won’t be the ones oppressed, working for scraps while food production dwindles and debtors camps come.

They won’t be the ones told they can’t leave the country, trapped inside borders that were once free. They won’t be the ones silenced, spied on, or disappeared for speaking out.

They know exactly what happens when checks and balances are erased and all power is handed to one man. History has written this story before. And they’ve chosen their side.

They aren’t representing you. They aren’t even pretending anymore. They represent themselves and they’ve sold you out.

They are counting on your silence. They are counting on your exhaustion. They are counting on you to look away. Because once you do, the war machine will not stop, the walls will not open, and the doors will not unlock. They are telling you exactly what they plan to do. The only thing left to decide is whether we let them. Call your representatives in the house and let them know THIS IS NOT OK. Shut this down NOW.

