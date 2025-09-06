Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Sylvia from California's avatar
Sylvia from California
Sep 7, 2025

I recall reading in history books ( sorry for the sarcasm) that there was a time ca1933-1945 when government and corporations used prisoners for slave labor. They got terrible rotten food, no medical, terrible punishments for noncompliance and horrific living conditions.

How, why, has this country slimed its way so low. If we read about this in some 3rd world dictatorship we’d be appalled. Nowadays it’s one abomination after another. Drumpt’s is reign is an embarrassment and humiliation of America.

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Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
Sep 7, 2025

All your articles hit hard and crack things open more. This one is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking even though I knew the outline of it.

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