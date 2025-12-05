A year ago to the day, a health insurance CEO was shot on a Manhattan sidewalk. He was on his way to an investor meeting — a private gathering where corporate executives and managers were deciding how many lives they could cut to boost quarterly returns — and the world watched one of the largest civilian manhunts in modern history unfold as a result.

Ultimately leading to the arrest of Luigi Mangione at a McDonalds in Altoona on December 9th, 2024. The manhunt for Luigi Mangione was massive and immediate, but the manhunt nor the math ever made sense. Brian wasn’t a soldier, a politician, or a celebrity.

No, he was a health insurance CEO.

Now, one year later, Mangione is no longer the target of a manhunt. He’s the defendant in a New York courtroom, fighting a state case that may not survive the scrutiny of the Constitution.

Luigi is represented in New York by Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Marc Agnifilo, and Jacob Kaplan from Agnifilo Intrater ( Source )

Somewhere between the sound of fries hitting oil, names echoing from the counter, and the smell of cheap beef, the officers who arrested him forgot the Fourth Amendment existed. They searched his bag without a warrant. They knew they didn’t have one, but they did it anyway because he, “might have a bomb or something.”

THE PEOPLE V. LUIGI MANGIONE

Now, Mangione is fighting that search in court. He’s facing charges in three jurisdictions — Pennsylvania, federal court, and New York State — but this week’s hearing is for the New York State case only.

His next federal court date is set for January. The Pennsylvania case remains open, with no scheduled hearing yet.

It’s a suppression hearing, which means the judge is deciding whether the evidence police collected that day can be used at trial. If it was gathered illegally (and it seems it was), it can be thrown out entirely.

Most of the evidence the state is relying on — the gun, the silencer, the red notebook with his ‘motive’ scrawled inside, the electronics, and even Luigi’s own words — could be thrown out. Why? Because police searched his bag without a warrant, are caught on camera admitting they didn’t have a warrant while actively searching his bag, and had questioned him for nearly 20 minutes before reading him his Miranda rights.

That means both the physical evidence in that bag, and any statements made by Luigi before being read his rights may be ruled inadmissible. Not able to be used against him in the court of law.

In the arrest footage you can hear Luigi ask the officers, ““You guys calling a couple more cars? I’m not that big, I’m just wearing a puffy jacket.”

If the judge agrees that the search and interrogation violated his constitutional rights, the state will lose the core of its case. The case will not be dropped entirely but evidence matters. With no evidence, how much of a case is there, really?

A lot of information is coming out during this hearing, including the fact that the McDonalds manager who called 911 couldn’t describe Luigi beyond his eyebrows. Officer Tyler Frye (one of the responding officers) testified that he knew it was Mangione because he had ‘seen him on Fox News.’

That was all they needed. Police boxed him in, searched his bag without a warrant, and later claimed it was to check for a bomb.

But since when does bomb detection involve reading someone’s notebook?

While this hearing is only for the New York state charges, the same legal standard applies federally. What’s tossed here can be challenged again in January, and again when the PA state case eventually starts up.

THIS MATH ISN’T ADDING UP

I wanted to get a rough estimate of just how much time, money, and man-power went into searching for Luigi. This is what I found:

In 2015, New York spent one million dollars a day chasing a prison escapee. The five-day manhunt for Luigi Mangione likely cost just as much totaling around 5 million dollars. A 2023 report found that police typically spend only eighteen thousand dollars investigating a standard murder.

That means the state spent ~500x times more chasing Mangione than it usually does seeking justice for anyone else. Anyone like you or me.

Brian Thompson’s wealth made him matter in a way most people never will. If it had been someone poor, someone ordinary, would America have responded the same way for you? It was never just about justice or regular people like us would get the same treatment. It was a warning.

Don’t fuck with the ultra wealthy, or we will hunt you down .

That’s why they launched a nationwide manhunt for one man. That’s why they purposely paraded Luigi in front of cameras like a trophy when they dragged him back to New York. It is why AG Pam Bondi used a press conference to announce to the public were seeking the death penalty on Luigi. It is why three different courts are trying him. That’s also the reason that shortly after the arrest they publicly posted photos to try to make him look afraid, and like he had urinated on himself as a result.

They wanted to teach a lesson to all of us. All that America saw was a man denied the right to use the restroom.

Luigi Mangione’s New York Perp Walk, 2025.

DELAY. DENY. DEPOSE.

They reportedly found a bag of bullets in Central Park with three words carved into them. Delay. Deny. Depose. These words were a reference to a real book that teaches health insurance executives how to get rich by letting people suffer. Brian Thompson knew that playbook.

Delay the claim until the patient is desperate. Deny the care they were promised. Depose them until they are too broke or too broken to fight back. That is the job. That is what he did. That is a choice he made every day.

Including the day he was killed. Remember, that he was actively en route to an “investor” meeting to find out how to make even more money when he was shot.

The media and the ultra wealthy have tried to make Brian Thompson into a saint. But he was not. He was not a martyr. He was the CEO of a company that built profit on suffering.

No, I am not justifying what happened that day. I do not condone street murder.

But I want you all to remember that just a year before his death, UnitedHealth was hit with a class-action lawsuit for using an AI tool called nH Predict to systematically deny care to elderly patients. The algorithm had a 90 percent error rate.

They knew it. They used it anyway. Denials went out automatically, overriding real doctors, and they counted on patients being too sick or too poor to fight back. 90% of the patients. That’s who he was. That is who he chose to be every day. That is how he will be remembered.

And months before he was killed, Thompson was named in an insider trading lawsuit. He and other executives dumped millions in stock right before the public found out about a DOJ antitrust investigation. Regular shareholders lost big. Thompson didn’t.

A Senate report had just dropped in October 2024, calling out UnitedHealth for using prior authorization to block care and pad profits. The DOJ was digging into how UHC used its monopoly over doctors employed by Optum to crush competition and control the entire system so they could make even more money.

So no, Brian Thompson wasn’t a good person. He didn’t deserve death, but he is a symbol of everything that’s wrong with this system. They turned him into a victim to distract from the victims he helped create. From the lives that Brian Thompson was complicit in ending to pad his pockets. They want to make an example out of Luigi to keep the rest of us in line.

“Luigi Mangione, hero of the people” in Marseille, France

No matter how hard they try to smear him, Luigi Mangione has support around the world. From Marseille to Mexico City, from Italian city walls to American hospital waiting rooms, people know exactly why he did what he did.

Because we have buried our mothers, our fathers, our children, and our friends after battles with insurance companies that would not approve one more night in a hospital bed. We have watched nurses cry on the phone to appeal denials they knew would come.

We have begged strangers online for GoFundMe donations just to afford chemotherapy or a ventilator. We have watched people suffer in silence while executives like Brian Thompson — worth millions — cashed another bonus check. That is why Luigi has support.

“Delay Deny Defend Depose” in Lucca, Italy

This isn’t about glorifying violence. It’s about recognizing the quiet violence that came before. The kind no one put on the news.

The violence of being told no. The violence of waiting. The violence of being handed a bill instead of the care you need. The violence of knowing someone you loved might still be here if people like Brian Thompson had made a different choice.

People support Luigi because they know what he was up against, and because some part of them wishes someone had stood up sooner. Not everyone agrees with how this happened. But they understand why it did. And that is something no smear campaign can erase.

TL;DR

The facts are simple. A man was killed on his way to a meeting where he and other executives planned how to extract more money from the sick. The suspect, Luigi Mangione, was arrested days later under conditions that violated his constitutional rights. The evidence was gathered without a warrant.

The questioning happened without Miranda rights being read. The charges include murder and stalking, but the state already tried and failed to make terrorism stick. The case now rests on a handful of items pulled from an illegal search and words spoken before his rights were read.

At the same time, the man they call the victim was facing multiple lawsuits and federal investigations for denying care and harming people, defrauding investors, and manipulating entire markets.

The story being told in court is not the whole story. And the version being written for the public is one the system needs you to believe. I’ll keep following this story. Subscribe to follow along with me.

A Jane Rosenberg sketch showing Luigi in court this week.

