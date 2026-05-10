Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Debra's avatar
Debra
12h

One carefully planned step by step, brick by brick. Right in front of our oblivious eyes. Democrats must get into the game in a different way. Because l fear we are losing.

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DL Jr's avatar
DL Jr
12h

If we don’t beat Repubs at their own game we are screwed. We need MASSIVE turnout in November!!!!!

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