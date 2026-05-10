Most people think of voting as a single moment. You show up, you cast your ballot, it gets counted. But that moment is actually the end of a long chain. And that chain has been quietly broken at almost every link.

It starts before you ever walk into a polling place. On their own, none of these things look connected.

This piece is long, but I encourage you to read it. The first step to fighting back is to know what’s going on.

On April 29, 2026, in a consequential ruling, the Supreme Court cut a significant part of the Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law that protected voters of color from discrimination.

The next day, Louisiana’s governor Jeff Landry canceled the state’s congressional primary election — even though more than 100,000 people had already mailed in their ballots, and in-person voting was set to start in two days.

A few months before that, the U.S. House passed a bill — known as the SAVE Act — that would require people to show a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. It’s been stuck in the Senate since, but that hasn’t stopped 12 states from making a law of their own.

New Voter ID laws in AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, LA, MS, NH, OH, SD, UT and WY restrict voter access without a secondary form of ID or a passport. About 146 million Americans don’t have a passport. Millions more do not readily have access to their birth certificates.

And last October, Dominion — the company whose voting machines are used by roughly one in three American voters — was bought by a former Republican election official, who promised the new company would follow Trump’s executive order on elections.

Between 2025 and 2026, at least nine things like this happened.

Some came from the courts. Some from Congress. Some from the White House. Some from state governors. One came from a private business deal. They didn’t happen to the same people by accident; they hit the same groups of voters, in the same stretch of time.

What follows is the story of how they fit together, and what we uncovered when we put them side by side.

First, They Dismantled the Department of Justice

Any strategy that depends on changing the rules starts by neutralizing the people enforcing the old ones.

There's a behavioral concept in political psychology called "regulatory capture” when an organization that's supposed to serve everyone — like a regulatory agency, a court, or a university — gradually gets taken over by a specific group that bends it to serve their own interests instead.

In the case of the DOJ, one could argue that this change was not gradual. The dismantling and replacement of the DOJ is explicitly listed in Project 2025 as one of the top priorities for the new administration. And that’s exactly how they treated it. It was swift.

In 2025, within days of Trump’s inauguration, active litigation protecting voters in Georgia, Virginia, Texas, and Alabama was dropped. By mid-2025, roughly 70% of the Department of Justice's Voting Section career attorneys were gone. At one point, three remained.

Those who remained were not understaffed but still protecting voting rights, no. They had new jobs, and keeping them required falling in line.

Beginning in May 2025, the DOJ sent demand letters for voter data to at least 48 states and Washington D.C.

They were not asking for publicly available voter data, but for complete, unredacted voter rolls that included driver’s license numbers, and even partial Social Security numbers. This type of request has never happened before in America, and was one of the many unprecedented things that have occurred.

The kind of identifying information that, if mishandled or deliberately weaponized, can be used to commit identity theft, access financial records, or facilitate targeted harassment at scale.

States that complied — like Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming — were asked to sign a memorandum of understanding agreeing to remove, within 45 days, any voter the DOJ flagged as ineligible. The agreement says nothing about how the DOJ will examine the voter rolls, nor does it say states would be given any reasons for the demanded removals.

Simply put, these MOUs mean they can remove anyone for any reason they choose. This is why it is so important to regularly check your voter registration status because you won’t be notified if it happens to you.

The one’s who did not comply were sued by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ has sued over 30 states for not complying: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, plus Washington DC.

The lawsuits in California, Michigan, Oregon, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island have been dismissed. The DOJ has filed appeals for half of those dismissals. Oklahoma is the only state that capitulated after being sued — reaching a settlement and handing over the data in exchange for the DOJ dismissing its lawsuit.

A press release from the DOJ themselves states, “Accurate voter rolls are the cornerstone of fair and free elections, and too many states have fallen into a pattern of noncompliance with basic voter roll maintenance,” said now former Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue filing proactive election integrity litigation until states comply with basic election safeguards.”

A whopping total of 24 (nearly half of the states) locked themselves into a agreement with DHS to run its voter rolls through SAVE — the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database — a system originally built to check immigrants’ eligibility for government benefits, not to verify voter citizenship.

DHS’s own documentation admits it “may produce inaccurate results,” and a ProPublica investigation found it flagged so many naturalized citizens as noncitizens that in one Missouri county, more than half of those identified as potential noncitizens turned out to be Americans.

This is just one tool being used to purge voter rolls, a move that could upend both the midterms and the 2028 election.

Time Magazine Supreme Court Photo - 1937

Then, They Came for the Judicial Infrastructure

The lawfare we are seeing extends far beyond the Department of Justice, permeating the entire federal infrastructure from the executive branch to the Supreme Court. Administrative changes can be reversed by the next administration. Supreme Court precedent is much harder to undo.

And that is what we are seeing right now with the legal dismantling of the Voting Rights Act.

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920, but in many states, Black women were still blocked from voting. They faced unfair barriers like poll taxes, hard-to-pass reading tests, and threats meant to scare them away. This didn’t really change until the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965.

It’s important to know that the ruling in the headlines is not where this began. It didn’t start in 2026, it happened over 13 years, one ruling at a time.

2013 — Shelby County v. Holder: States with long histories of racial discrimination in voting — places where the federal government had documented, repeated abuse — no longer had to get advance approval before changing their voting laws. The moment this ruling came down, several states moved within hours to enact new voting restrictions. The early-warning system was gone.

2021 — Brnovich v. DNC: Even when a voting rule clearly disadvantages minority voters, the legal bar for proving it’s discriminatory was raised significantly. Showing that a rule has an unequal impact was no longer enough on its own — making it much harder to win in court even with solid evidence.

2023 — Eighth Circuit ruling: In seven states, ordinary citizens lost the right to sue to enforce the Voting Rights Act at all. Only the Department of Justice could bring those cases — and by this point, the DOJ had effectively stopped doing so.

April 2026 — Louisiana v. Callais: To challenge a discriminatory voting map now, you must prove that someone intentionally discriminated against you right now — not that a policy has a discriminatory effect, not that the history of discrimination in your state explains the outcome, not that the pattern is obvious. Intent. Present tense. Proven in court.

This is what happens when the Supreme Court is heavily staffed by Federalist Society alumni. Six of the nine current justices have ties to the organization, a private legal network that has spent four decades vetting and grooming conservative lawyers for the federal bench. Rulings like Shelby, Brnovich, and Callais are not coincidences. They are the predictable outcomes of a long-term institutional coup by the ultra-wealthy.

And this is the same SCOTUS who will be ruling on Watson v. Republican National Committee in June 2026, this is a case that could throw out mail ballots that were sent and postmarked before Election Day but arrived a few days late. At oral arguments in March, the conservative majority sounded ready to side with the Republican National Committee. If they do, grace periods in 14 states and DC disappear, just months before the midterms.

So, TLDR? What this means is in the seven states covered by the 2023 Eighth Circuit ruling (Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota), private citizens can’t sue at all under Section 2.

Only the DOJ can — and the DOJ has stopped bringing these cases.

In the rest of the country, private citizens can still technically sue. But now, thanks to Louisiana v. Callais, they have to clear that nearly impossible expectation.. proving someone intentionally discriminated against you — specifically you — right now, in court.

Next, They Came for the Entire Federal Infrastructure

First, the Department of Government Efficiency was granted access to voter roll and immigration database cross-checks. Then came the executive orders, two of them, signed exactly one year apart, each pushing further than the last.

The first, signed March 25, 2025, required documentary proof of citizenship on federal voter registration forms, ordered the postal service to enforce an Election Day ballot receipt rule, and threatened to cut federal election funding from states that didn’t comply.

It also rescinded the Biden administration’s executive order promoting voter access.

Federal courts in Washington D.C., Massachusetts, and Washington State blocked or permanently enjoined the most aggressive provisions. What they could not block was the confusion those orders generated in the offices actually running elections. Staff trying to figure out what applied and what didn’t. Procedures rewritten and then rewritten again. That damage was done regardless of what any judge ruled.

The second order, signed March 31, 2026, went further. It directed federal agencies to compile a verified citizenship list and transmit it to every state at least 60 days before each federal election, and directed the postal service to only send mail ballots to people on a state-submitted pre-approved list, with unique barcoded envelopes attached to each one.

Yes, they are asking to post-office to throw out your vote if it is not in a “pre-approved” list and almost no one is talking about it.

Election law experts called it both unconstitutional and physically impossible to carry out before November 2026. Seven states announced lawsuits within hours of its signing. Courts can block executive orders.

They cannot give back the months of compliance uncertainty, staff hours, and administrative chaos those orders leave behind.

Then, in October 2025, came something no court had been asked to weigh in on at all.

To understand it, you have to start not with the headline, but with a company most people have never heard of.

KNOWiNK makes the electronic check-in systems used at polling places across the country. Before you vote, before anything is counted, a KNOWiNK device looks you up and decides whether you get a ballot. It is, in the most literal sense, the gatekeeper. That company already controlled those systems in 37 states when its owner, Scott Leiendecker, purchased Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion, the company at the center of false claims about the 2020 election, was rebranded Liberty Vote. Its machines now count ballots in more than half of all US states. The press release announcing the acquisition was written in the language of the MAGA election integrity movement, promising hand-marked paper ballots, third-party auditing, and “100% American” ownership.

In his first statement after the purchase, Leiendecker pledged explicit compliance with the same executive order federal courts had been blocking as unconstitutional.

One person now controls the systems that determine who gets a ballot and the machines that count them across much of the country.

Security researchers have raised specific concerns about what KNOWiNK’s architecture makes possible. The devices connect to the internet. They sync voter data in real time. They link directly to state voter rolls.

The concern is not a dramatic, movie-style hack of an entire election. It is something smaller and harder to trace: small, targeted changes at the precinct level. Flagging certain voters as inactive. Slowing check-ins in specific locations. Routing someone to the wrong ballot type.

In close races, researchers note, it takes only a few dozen voters per precinct being blocked or misrouted to change an outcome, without leaving an obvious trace. When one county tried to return to paper poll books over exactly these concerns, local officials were threatened with felony charges rather than given any answers.

Then, They Came for the Districts Themselves

Two big shifts have followed. The first is on the map itself.

States are redrawing congressional districts mid-decade, something that hasn't happened on this scale since the 1800s. Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio drew new lines to favor Republicans.

California and Virginia did the same for Democrats. However, Virginia had their redistricting map thrown out recently.

After Callais, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and South Carolina began dismantling the majority-Black districts that gave Black voters representation for decades.

The seat counts may roughly even out for 2026, but the bigger loss is the norm itself. For two decades, California, Arizona, Michigan, and Colorado built independent redistricting commissions as a bipartisan reform.

That standard is gone.

The second shift is at the ballot itself.

In 2025, sixteen states passed thirty-one laws making it harder to vote, the second most in any year on record. Twelve now require proof of citizenship to register, which quietly trips up naturalized citizens, married women whose names don’t match their birth certificates, elderly Black voters born before hospital records were routine, and rural voters far from any election office.

Roughly twenty-one million eligible citizens don’t have these documents within easy reach. Ohio, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah ended grace periods for mail ballots. Indiana and Florida no longer accept student IDs.

Texas allows just one drop box per county. Every change is justified as protecting election integrity. The documented rate of noncitizen voting is about 0.04 percent, roughly four cases per ten thousand registrations.

Is this truly a justification for purging voter rolls of hundreds of thousands of legal, eligible voters? I’d think not.

Next, Test What Executives Can Do Mid-Election

This is the step most coverage has missed, and it may be the most consequential.

On April 29, 2026, the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Callais. Within days, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry suspended the state’s congressional primary mid-stream, voiding more than 42,000 absentee ballots that had already been received. His justification was that the ruling required new maps, and new maps required stopping the election.

The ruling required no such thing.

It found Louisiana’s existing map unconstitutional. That’s it. It did not order any election stopped. It did not void cast ballots. It said nothing about the timeline Landry imposed.

Trump praised Landry publicly, posting that if voters “have to vote twice, so be it.” Civil rights organizations sued immediately. The courts were still reviewing the matter as of early May 2026.

Here’s the thing. Louisiana was already a deeply red state. Republicans were not at risk of losing congressional seats there. Which raises a question coverage of this event has largely not asked: why Louisiana, and why now?

Louisiana is an almost ideal testing ground precisely because the political stakes are low. If courts block the move, Republicans lose nothing they were going to win anyway. If courts allow it, or allow enough of it, the precedent is established. A governor can suspend an active election, void tens of thousands of already-cast ballots, and use a Supreme Court ruling as justification, even when that ruling required none of it.

That precedent does not stay in Louisiana.

It becomes available in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona. States where the same maneuver, deployed at the right moment, could change the outcome of an election that matters nationally.

This is not a redistricting story. It is a stress test of what executives can do to elections in progress, conducted in a safe environment, with a sitting president providing public cover.

Finally, They Let Confusion Do the Rest

The final step requires no law, no ruling, and no specific action. It is the cumulative product of all the others operating at once.

State election directors, including Republicans, have described the current pre-election environment as the most chaotic in living memory. Voters in affected states cannot reliably know whether their registration is valid. Whether their district has changed. Whether their mail ballot will arrive in time. Whether their ID will be accepted. Whether their polling place has moved.

Confusion suppresses turnout without turning anyone away.

When enough voters face enough uncertainty, many of them simply don’t try. That outcome requires no enforcement. It is self-executing.

What this adds up to

Each of these mechanisms has a defensible legal or political rationale when examined alone. Proof-of-citizenship laws are election integrity. Redistricting is legal compliance. Executive orders are federal coordination. Supreme Court rulings are constitutional interpretation. DOJ changes are prosecutorial discretion.

The frame changes when you step back.

When seven mechanisms hit the same demographic groups at the same time, from seven different directions, with the enforcement systems that would have pushed back removed in advance, the question of intent becomes almost secondary to the question of effect.

Who can vote. Who cannot. And whether, by the time that is fully understood, what has been built is too embedded to dismantle.

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