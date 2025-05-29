Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Melissa Redman's avatar
Melissa Redman
May 29, 2025

I hope to God that Karma rains sheets of fire on all of these cretins.Other than that what these mofos deserve isn't printable here.

Those poor kids.Just shameful.

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Patris's avatar
Patris
May 29, 2025

Not in our name, by the hands of the depraved. These children deserve their experience to find the light of day. This horror.

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