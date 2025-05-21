Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Angie's avatar
Angie
May 21, 2025

The big beautiful budget finishes the job on the Department of Education. People are so outraged over Medicaid that they don't know that it's going to completely destroy the Department of Education. The budget does everything that was outlined in the EO.

The issues they are debating at 1am are deeper cuts, not saving the DOE or preserving Medicaid. Call if it helps you feel better. However, state legislators in Indiana and Louisiana, for example, are already enacting all of the same cruel policies at the state level that are going to ensure the further destruction of public services at state and local levels.

In red states, it's just over; it's too late now. It was over in November. Punishment for blue states is coming. FEMA is already ignoring emergencies in red states, in another example. States cannot handle the withdrawal of federal funding at this scale.

I'm sorry to strike such a hopeless note but the budget cuts are already a done deal. Lock in. It's going to be a bumpy night.

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Elizabeth
May 21, 2025

This is essential reading. The American people have been robbed of our democratic process and rights by a wealthy 501C3. A “charity” disguised Christo fascist organization literally funding the demise of democracy. They are eroding our constitution 1 elected official at a time. We need financial disclosure by our elected leadership. We need term limits and we need limits on political private funding. Only the sinister hide behind anonymity.

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