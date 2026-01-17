This week at the Department of Justice six attorneys left the Civil Rights Division in protest. They didn’t take a stand; they took a walk. They looked at an immoral order (an order to investigate the grieving widow of Renee Good instead of the ICE agent who shot her wife) and they decided their personal virtue was more important than the job. By quitting, they didn’t slow the machine down. They just removed the speed bumps.

And the machine moves fast. While those attorneys were packing their boxes, the vacuum they left behind was filled by the exact brutality they were too principled to fight. We went from a bureaucratic failure on Tuesday to a six-month-old baby needing CPR & foaming at the mouth from military-grade munitions and chemical agents on Thursday.

On top of everything else, ICE is now running a protection racket on the Pine Ridge Reservation, kidnapping Oglala Sioux citizens and then claiming to have 'lost' them in the system the moment the tribe refused to trade their land rights for their people's freedom.

This is the precise execution of the plan written on Page 547 of Project 2025. The guardrails didn’t fail this week. They were dismantled, piece by piece, while the people who are supposed to protect them walked out the door.

The DOJ’s Most Wanted? Renee Good’s Family Apparently

According to the Department of Justice, the people responsible for Renee Good's death include her widow, two elected officials, and Renee herself. The only person apparently not responsible is the man who was holding the gun — Jonathan Ross.

Renee Nicole Good was only 37 years old. She should have had decades of birthdays, graduations, and quiet moments left to live. Instead, her timeline ends here. April 2, 1988 — January 7, 2026. Rest in peace ♥

Yes, the DOJ ordered a criminal investigation into Renee’s grieving widow, Becca Good, while simultaneously overruling Joseph H. Thompson’s attempt to let the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension determine if the shooting was even lawful. As a result six prosecutors (including Joesph H. Thompson) resigned in protest this week.

When handed an order that was corrupt, they quit in protest. Principled, maybe. Smart? I don’t think so.

They objected to the targeting of the victim. They objected to the protection of the shooter. But objections are just noise if you don't stay to enforce them. By resigning, they didn't stop the corruption; they just ensured the next person in the chair would say 'yes’ further consolidating Trumps power in the Department of Justice inline with the goals chapter 17 of Project 2025.

But lets go circle back to Jonathan, let’s talk about the medical miracle that is Jonathan Ross. The official narrative being pushed by DHS is that he was hospitalized with internal bleeding after Renee “weaponized” her car against him. But medical science must work differently for federal agents, because less than 36 hours later, he wasn't in an ICU… he was playing mover.

Pictured: Jonathan Ross moving a heavy computer less than 36 hours after the shooting. Any doctor will tell you that the physical exertion of lifting these boxes would raise intra-abdominal pressure and accelerate blood loss in a patient with internal bleeding. He isn’t recovering; he is relocating.

He walked away from the shooting. He drove himself home. And then, he was photographed by the Daily Mail alongside other masked men hauling heavy computer towers and plastic bins to relocate his family. He is lifting, walking, and driving, all while wearing the exact same mask he wore when he took Renee’s life.

If you want to know who the bad guys are, look at who isn’t being investigated.

DHS is protecting Jonathan Ross. The DOJ is sitting on its hands. The FBI has slammed the door on state investigators, locking the BCA completely out of the loop.

This is Renee Good and two of her children at Christmas, taken a few years ago, before her son lost their father and mother.

And somehow, that isn’t the worst news.

There is a six-year-old boy who just wants to go to first grade. He just lost his mother. He has lost his father not long ago. And now, thanks to a coordinated campaign of harassment by deranged MAGA lunatics, he has lost his classroom, too. Renee Goods 6-year-old sons school has been bombarded with so much hate and so many threats that they had to shut down in-person learning and move him to online classes. They are hunting a grieving child.

But he isn’t the only child this week to become collateral damage in their ‘war’ against Americans.

A Baby Choked on State-Issued Chemical Munitions

To understand the sheer depravity of what happened on Tuesday, you have to understand where the Jackson family started their evening. They were a family of eight driving home from a basketball game. A mom, dad, and six kids between the ages of 6 months and 11-years-old. They’d stopped at a grocery store on the way, and were looking forward to the rest of the night together.

The Jackson family a few years back. Look at this photo. This is who ICE considered a threat worthy of war-grade chemical weapons.

But their route home took them to a street where protests about the shooting of Renee Good were. When they hit the blockade, they tried to safely get through without hurting anyone. They rolled down the windows to plead with the federal agents standing in the road, explaining that they had a car full of children and just needed to get through the line to get home.

Their windows were down, their lights were on. Agents saw the children in the back of the car according to the Destiny Jackson, mom of the six kids hospitalized that night.

The agents didn’t wave them through or turn them around. Instead, ICE agents responded by rolling flash-bang grenades, smoke grenades, and tear gas canisters directly underneath the families vehicle. The explosion was immediate & the violence from the flash-bangs caused the airbags to deploy and the doors to lock, sealing the family inside a cabin that was instantly filling with ‘Maximum HC’ smoke and chemical agents. The family had to scramble out of the car with help of bystanders, spilling onto a street choked with toxic haze.

The aftermath of by ICE on the Jackson family’s minivan has left them without a vehicle.

It was in that chaos that the six-month-old baby boy began to deteriorate. Exposure to the chemicals caused the baby boy to foam at the mouth, and he quickly began choking on his own fluids and stopped responding. His mother, standing on the side of a militarized street, had to perform CPR on her own son while EMS units struggled to navigate the wall of federal barricades and smoke.

The survivor: A six-month-old infant who required resuscitation after inhaling chemical agents. He is only alive because his mother performed CPR.

Let’s be incredibly honest about the stakes here: You do not perform CPR on a healthy child. You perform CPR on a child who is dying. ICE effectively suffocated an infant for the crime of being in the backseat of a car.

And how did the agency handle this? With a smear campaign — their specialty. The official Twitter account of DHS initially posted a statement claiming the parents were “violent agitators” who had intentionally brought their children to a riot. It was a blatant lie designed to get ahead of the news cycle. When the facts became undeniable, they quietly deleted the tweet.

Their spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, later released a statement to news outlets to walk back the accusation, awkwardly pivoting to blame the protesters for the fact that her agency fired chemical weapons at six children.

We need to talk about the smoke. Reports indicate that ICE has escalated its crowd control tactics that night by deploying 'Maximum HC Smoke,' grenades.. a munition containing Hexachloroethane (HC). This isn't standard riot control… it is a known carcinogen and a central nervous system depressant.

This chemical was deemed lethal by the U.S. Army in a 1994 study, which found that high concentrations cause injury and death to soldiers. They stopped using it.

The official report from the U.S. Army has scrubbed from the government's own database as of 2025. I had to pull the study from the digital archives of the Wayback Machine because the official record has been purged.

The use of this lethal HC smoke is not new to the Trump administration, It was first deployed on American streets by DHS agents in Portland during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, leaving women with irregular menstrual cycles, the environment sick, and those affected lifelong health issues. It is currently being used against Gaza in M150 munitions. Now it’s being used again in Minnesota.

An image of the chemical agents released that night. Photo Source: Substack

ICE is Kidnapping Indigenous Americans



And if you thought the moral rot was confined to city streets, look at what is happening on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

It seems the federal government decided to dust off America’s oldest playbook. We have a long, bloody history of imperialists exploiting Native Americans — of trading blood for soil — and here we go again… ICE abducted four Oglala Sioux citizens, released one and were holding the remaining 3 as leverage in a “deal.”

The Oglala Sioux are noted for being great warriors who fought in many battles and won.

Remember that these are indigenous Americans. United States citizens. To them, we are the immigrants. They are members of a sovereign nation whose treaties predate the federal agencies now claiming they have authority over them.

When the tribal leaders attempted to locate their missing members, they weren’t given a case number; they were given an ultimatum. The federal government told them to sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ granting agents access to sovereign tribal land, or else they might never see their people again. The Oglala Sioux refused to be extorted. They stood firm. And in immediate retaliation, ICE suddenly ‘lost’ the detainees.

You lose your keys. You lose a receipt. You do not lose three human beings in a high-security federal detention system unless you are trying to make them disappear. This is extortion, plain and simple.

