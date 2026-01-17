Dissent in Bloom 🌺

John Schwarzkopf
14h

I like what the Black Panthers are doing in Philly. Showing up armed to the teeth and daring ICE to fuck with them. And ICE knows better. This needs to happen everywhere ICE shows up. It's the same reason they won't go into neighborhoods with a large gang presence. They are cowards and they know they'd lose against heavily armed opposition. Fuck these Nazi bastards.

Kim
13h

Dissent in Bloom’s coverage is the best with breadth depth and compassion. At least multiple voices on Substack covering this. She’s the first with in-depth coverage of the Sioux abductions that I’ve heard of from non native community. Ugh.

