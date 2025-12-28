When you imagine being safe, you imagine comfort and predictability. You imagine your bed, your backyard, a warm shower. You do not imagine kidnapping, armed conflict, or countries so unstable that U.S. troops are ordered to stay behind fortified walls.

But this is what the Trump administration has labeled “safe,” a place it can now send not only the 232 South Sudanese people who just lost protected status, but anyone who dares to seek asylum in the United States.

According to the U.S. State Department, Americans should not travel to South Sudan for any reason because it’s full of, “carjackings, shootings, ambushes, assaults, robberies, and kidnappings” and, “foreign nationals have been the victims of rape, sexual assault, armed robberies, and other violent crimes.” And if you do go, they urge to make sure you have your will written.

South Sudan was not a willing partner in this deal. The administration secured this deal by exploiting South Sudan’s desperation — threatened to cut off the remaining aid to the area — following massive DOGE-led budget cuts, which eliminated over 75% of U.S. aid to the region earlier in the year leading to 1,600 preventable deaths in the region from causes like cholera—a disease contracted through contaminated food and water

Trump and his staffers then celebrated the USAID cuts with cake.

South Sudan has been war torn for decades, and is on the precipice of yet another civil war after the last one ended just six years ago.

The ‘deal’ for South Sudan to take in asylum seekers and deportees was forced through behind closed doors in May 2025, never disclosed to the American public, never even posted to the Federal Register, and was only exposed after whistleblowers revealed the U.S. had planned secret deportation flights to South Sudan and Uganda.

The U.S. sent 8 men there in July after SCOTUS allowed them to, and according to Tom ‘Border Czar’ Homan, “They're free as far as we're concerned. They're free, they're no longer in our custody, they're in Sudan.”

Under U.S. law, asylum seekers cannot be expelled to a country where their life or freedom would be threatened, and they are entitled to notice and a meaningful opportunity to contest removal.

South Sudan is only one of fourteen countries who have signed an ‘Asylum Cooperative Agreements’ (ACA) agreement with the United States. Under these ACAs, the U.S. can expel asylum seekers to countries they have never stepped foot in by claiming they’re a safe ‘third’ option. These places are mostly scattered in Africa and Latin America.

These “third country” deportation agreements are designed to meet DHS’s stated goal of 1 million deportations a year. At least 58 countries have been approached.

America once labeled this South Sudan too dangerous to send people back to, then chose it as a destination for people escaping violence, persecution, and death. I just want you to let that sink in for a second. This was never about border security or immigration.

SHELTER VS. PRISON: THE ASYLUM LOTTERY

As shocking as it may sound, certain ACA agreements would lead to outcomes that are less dangerous for migrants than remaining in the United States right now. Places like Ecuador have stated they will provide shelter and a place in society for asylum seekers.

The issue is that there is no actual framework determining who is sent to a country that will actually help them, and who is transferred to a foreign prison in El Salvador or Eswatini.

That’s not an exaggeration. We all know about CECOT — the mega prison in El Salvador — that was used to hold 252 Venezuelan people. But did you know about the men being kept (without charges) in solitary confinement at the Matsapha Correctional Complex in Eswatini? A place at almost 200% capacity and riddled with human rights violations.

The Trump Administration has found themselves some very powerful friends — Nayib Bukele the Dictator of El Salvador and the Mswati III the king of Eswatini — men who will throw people in their cages without question.

I suppose when you give $5.1 million to the king of Eswatini upfront, and then hundreds of millions more a few months later for ‘health’ funding.

The king of Eswatini is worth millions, he has 15 wives, 30 children, owns Rolls-Royces, private jets, and multiple palaces. At the same time, up to 70% of Eswatini’s people survive on less than $2 a day in a country ravaged by HIV/AIDS, and U.S. taxpayers are now sending him more money.

Mswati III , the king of Eswatini, the last living monarchy in Africa.

And Nayib Bukele of El Salvador got $6 million of American tax-payer money to put Venezuelans in CECOT for 4 months. Amounting to over $200,000 for each man.

Those 252 Venezuelan men that were later used in a trade to get 10 Americans out of Venezuelan prisons, including Wilbert Joseph Castañeda, a Navy SEAL arrested in Venezuela in 2024 for allegedly staging a CIA-backed coup in Venezuela by supplying 400 guns to Tren De Aragua with the plan to attack several government buildings creating confusion so they could overthrow Maduro. (Yes, the same gang that the U.S. government says is infiltrating America to justify DHS crackdowns & Border Patrol operating hundreds of miles from the border.) The prisoner swap was also framed as Bukeles idea, of course, and he was awarded for that, too. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly thanked Bukele for his "leadership" and his role in facilitating the deal.

It's ironic the U.S. wants to take over Venezuela because of "dictatorship" but we continue to financially support dictators around the world.

Now, knowing this it’s important you understand that it is completely up to the Trump administration where they decide to send people.

With this in mind, remember that this is the same administration, who not long ago, had explicitly threatened to send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda if he continued to fight back in court.

The same administration who attempted to secretly deport a plane full of Guatemalan children by themselves. The same administration who secretly tried to deport multiple flights of men to South Sudan and Uganda. The same administration who flew a plane full of Venezuelan men to CECOT despite a judges order.

They really love their secretive, in-the-middle-of-the-night ‘deportations.’

There is a reason their detention camps — like Alligator Alcatraz & Alexandria Staging Facility — are all located near private airstrips.

Alexandria, LA: Global X airplanes and an immigrant detention center on the tarmac, June 9, 2025.

They want sending people to places like South Sudan — a place Americans are told to avoid by all means if they want to live — to be like,“ [Amazon] Prime, but with human beings ” according to ICE Director Todd Lyons .

I can’t help but wonder how many ‘deportation’ flights that have happened that we simply don’t know about.

But let’s talk about what we DO know: More than 8,000 people were flown to third countries because the government claims that their countries of origin refused their return. That claim collapsed when it was exposed that in many cases no request was ever made. At the same time, thousands of people have vanished from detention sites, including Alligator Alcatraz, with no record of where they went or what happened to them. They just disappeared.

HOW MUCH IS A PERSONS LIFE WORTH?

Every country that agreed to accept asylum seekers from the United States was paid in some form.

In places like South Sudan, the payment came as survival. In others, including Eswatini, Uganda, and El Salvador, it came as billions of dollars in direct financial benefit.

Uganda has financially ‘scored’ the most from American taxpayer.

This was another case where officials attempted to keep the agreement out of public view for as long as possible. The agreement was quietly finalized in the summer, without any public announcement.

In August 2025, Uganda initially denied it was ready to take migrants due to a “lack of facilities.”

The perfect language to justify giving them an unspecified amount of money for "settlement infrastructure" as part of the deal. Uganda disclosed the deal a month later. It was not entered into the Federal Register until a month later in September 2025.

It’s a sociopathic loop: we’re using taxpayer money to build ‘settlement infrastructure’ in a country that codified the death penalty for being gay. No, I’m not being dramatic, homosexuality is a crime in Uganda, and the punishment is death.

That money for this infrastructure would likely come from DHS’s $10 billion “discretionary fund,” aka their ‘slush fund.' Funds that can be spent with little oversight as long as they are labeled as protecting borders. Paying for immigration infrastructure abroad conveniently fits that definition.

Every Trump policy has a beneficiary. This one is no different. Which oligarch gets richer from this?

In many cases, the Trump administration used leverage. One of its most effective tools was the promise to lift so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” in Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, and Honduras. The same tariffs Americans were told existed to make things equal. Instead, they were bargaining chips in human trade negotiations and stock market manipulation.

Imagine fleeing violence, passing your credible fear interview, then being put on a plane to a country you have never heard of, where you do not speak the language, have no lawyer, and no way home.

That is what is happening to people that are being traded like cargo for aid and political favors. There are no lawyers, no records, and no tracking. Once the planes land in the dead of night, the trail goes cold. We are paying to make human beings vanish into a void where oversight is dead and hope exists only in dreams.

