Dissent in Bloom

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Rebecca Kastl's avatar
Rebecca Kastl
May 8, 2025

Thank you so much for sharing this woman’s story and shining a light on it. Powerful and heartbreaking. I fear for so many children and families I work with in the public schools.

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Sheryl Allen's avatar
Sheryl Allen
May 9, 2025

My heart breaks every time I read another story of this blind of terroristic shit happening to another person! I am so sorry! It makes me sad and makes me cry to hear and read these horrible events! These are People with fears and families. I am so sorry and I pray your family member is returned home!

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