VIDEO: We Are Falling for the Same FBI Tricks That Broke Civil Rights Movements

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/872334VIDEO: We Are Falling for the Same FBI Tricks That Broke Civil Rights MovementsClosed captions created automatically. May contain errorsDissent in Bloom 🌻Aug 26, 2025872334ShareSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDissent in BloomSubscribeAuthorsDissent in Bloom 🌻Recent PostsThe Shooting of Alex Pretti Jan 24 • Dissent in Bloom 🌻LIVE Recording: Chicago is Under SiegeOct 4, 2025 • Dissent in Bloom 🌻CECOT: Sent to Hell by the United StatesJul 22, 2025 • Dissent in Bloom 🌻Why I Started Dissent in Bloom — And Why I’m (Also) Coming to YouTubeJul 17, 2025 • Dissent in Bloom 🌻Jun 29, 2025