In October of 2024, a young woman walked out of a Cornell Chi Phi fraternity house carrying something she would never be able to set down. She told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted there by several men.

This year, after feeling continually failed by the very systems that were supposed to protect her—including Cornell University and the Cornell University Police—Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit with the New York County Court.

The Chi Phi fraternity house at Cornell University (Photo Source: NYT).

In a common practice for victims, the courts referred to her as Jane Doe for her privacy and protection throughout this case. Court records name her only as Jane Doe, and as will we.

What began as a report in the college paper, the Cornell Daily Sun, has spread like wildfire throughout the news cycle. As a result, we’ve all spent this week watching as some legacy media outlets and ideologues like Michael Tracey retraumatize a victim of violent sexual assault over-and-over.

Michael Tracey, a career Twitter/X “commentator,” decided that the victims’ anonymity just wasn’t fair. On September 28, 2026, Michael Tracey posted to his ~350k followers:

“Let’s see if anyone has the ‘balls’ to name this Jane Doe so we can all evaluate her veracity…”

After that, Tracey leaked her name to the world. Then he later deleted it, knowing nothing ever disappears on the internet. Now it’s in the hands of people who are sending her threats, telling her that they’ll hurt her and even kill her if she doesn’t drop the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, sitting U.S. President Donald Trump, himself an accused predator, spoke of the Cornell 7 with a softness that he never extended to the woman at the center of it all. Trump claimed that the men wouldn’t get a “fair shake” under a new criminal probe of the reported gang rape, as NY AG Letitia James is handling the case.

For survivors everywhere, many have had their “veracity” challenged. Those who made it out on the other side were questioned like criminals instead of given sympathy. The treatment felt as if they were the ones who assaulted someone.

“What were you wearing?”

“Did you lead him on?”

These are the victims reading Tracey’s post just knowing how much society has accepted the unacceptable.

A photo of the art exhibit “What Were You Wearing?” at the University of Kansas. An exhibit showing what victims of sexual assault wore at the time of their assault.

In the United States, a person is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.

Approximately 20% of women (1 in 5) in the U.S. experience completed or attempted rape in their lifetimes.

Roughly 40% of female victims experience their first rape or attempted rape before turning 18, and over 70% experience it before age 25.

More than 1 in 2 women in the U.S. have experienced some form of sexual violence involving physical contact. These statistics are based on women who have reported their experiences. The fact is that approximately 80 percent of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported.

Even after a rape is reported to police, roughly 9 in 10 (90%) of reports do not result in a felony conviction. Less than 17% ever lead to an arrest.

I am 1 in 5.

This is my story.

The same year I graduated high school and just months before my nineteenth birthday, someone assaulted me in my first home.

It was a crappy little basement apartment, with cheap linoleum floors and stained baseboards throughout, but it was mine. I did my best to make it feel like home, covering the walls with stickers from the dollar store and furnishing it with things I’d pulled off the curb. Money was tight, and I was just trying to get on my feet after the months of hell that led up to my eighteenth birthday.

Here I am, eighteen years old, in my dingy little apartment.

Looking back, I haven’t talked about it much before this moment. A few times, I’ve said just enough to let someone know they weren’t alone, and then I went silent again, sometimes for years. Even now, ten years later, the words don’t come easily.

But it wasn’t the first time someone had hurt me.

Those months of hell before my eighteenth birthday, when I was only 17 years old, were the months I left an abusive home. I was seventeen, and I went to stay with my boyfriend because I had nowhere else to go. My mom had just died, and my dad was dating a woman who liked to physically assault me, so I went to the only place I felt safe. And his stepfather knew about it.

My circumstances created the perfect victim.

One night, he talked my boyfriend into cheating on me. He convinced my boyfriend that he was only young once and even drove him to the other girl’s house himself. Then he came back and ‘found me’ alone in the basement I shared with my teenage boyfriend, and he told me all about what my ‘boyfriend had done.’

He conveniently left out the part where it was his idea and his own doing. I was sitting alone in that concrete prison, hurt and humiliated, and there was no one there to help me. He had set it up that way, and he took advantage of it.

He raped me. I was seventeen, and he was a grown man who had spent the night making sure I would be alone with him. I didn’t have the word for it then. I only knew that once I understood what it was, I wanted nothing to do with him.

I told his family what he had done; they just didn’t believe me. Instead, they kicked me out and forced me back into my abusive home.

I later found out that I wasn’t the first victim. Just a few years earlier, he had done it to one of my boyfriend’s cousins, and she had spoken up, too. They didn’t believe her either. Neither of us looked like what they thought a victim should look like. We were poor teenage girls who were easy to cast doubt on.

I can’t help but wonder if there were more.

He was a man who took pictures, and he took them of the people he hurt. He took tons of them on special phones just for that. In the end, those pictures are what caught him, because he had done it to his young daughter, too.

It wasn’t until he did it to his daughter that anyone was willing to listen. That anyone was willing to see this man for the monster he was.

She was a child. She did nothing to deserve what happened to her, and she should never have had to go through it. She went through it because the people who could have stopped him chose not to listen to the cousin, to me, or anyone that tried to warn them. The blame for this lies with every adult who chose to look away, as well as the man himself.

To his daughter: if you ever read this, I want you to know I am so sorry. You didn’t deserve what happened to you. You were a child, and you should have been safe with your father. Please hear these words from someone who knows it was never your fault. There’s nothing you could have done or said to make him want to do this. Is there something you could have done differently? Absolutely not. I hope one day the world will protect little girls like you and like me.

I wanted to take something back. So I started going on dates from Tinder, not to sleep with anyone, but to find a person who could make me feel safe in a world where everyone else felt dangerous.

I wanted control over my body again, and I wanted to feel like I could still decide who I was allowed to be, so I kept dating. It was not because I wanted sex. More than anything, I think I was looking for proof that another person could enter my life without taking something from me. I wanted to discover one person who could make me feel safe in a world where I no longer did.

One of those people would end up assaulting me.

I was 18 years old, and I wanted more for myself than the life I had been handed.

Most of the boys I had dated were stuck where I was, and I was tired of feeling like life was going nowhere. So when I matched with someone who seemed different, I allowed myself to hope a little. He was sharp, he texted in full sentences, and he told me he was in law school and planning to become an attorney. I remember thinking that maybe this was what it looked like when someone actually made it out.

We talked for days, and I started to believe there might be something real between us. I thought we could even grow together.

When it came time for our date, he wanted to take me to a restaurant across town, but the bus didn’t go there. He offered to pick me up, and something in me immediately said no. I had never let a date drive me anywhere before, and I didn’t want to start then, so I told him he could come to my apartment instead and we could watch a movie.

I want you to understand what that apartment looked like, because I still remember everything. I cleaned the whole place before he came over, picked out a movie, and felt proud of that little basement apartment because I had built a life there with what I had.

I trusted him because I was 18 years old, and I believed what he told me. At some point that night, I told him no, and he didn’t stop.

I won’t tell you everything that happened after that because I don’t owe anyone those details, and I will not make you live my trauma in detail, but I remember the movie still playing in the background. I remember the voices, the music, and how strange it felt that something so ordinary could keep going while something was happening to me that would change the way I looked at my body for years. I looked at myself for years.

Messages I sent a friend after...

When it was over, I asked him to leave, and he refused.

Instead, he stood in my doorway, foot blocking me from shutting the door, and kept asking me to come with him, as if nothing had happened and as if I had not already made myself clear.

For about 20 minutes, I kept telling him no. My hands were shaking, the tears welled up in my eyes, and I remember watching the clock while something deep down in me was warning me, setting off alarm bells that I was in danger.

Eventually, he gave up. He left.

Relief.

I immediately locked the door behind him and stood there with my back pressed against it for a while. Then I ended up throwing up, took off my clothes and put them into a bag, slowly and carefully, the way you do something you have only ever seen people do on television. Like CSU.

I sat on the floor with my phone in my hand and tried to work up the courage to call the police, but the same thoughts kept circling in my head. He was in law school. He knew how all of this worked. He was going to be an attorney. I was not even 19 years old, sitting on the floor of a crappy low-income apartment, and I already knew what it felt like not to be believed.

I kept asking myself why anyone would believe me over him.

In the end, I never made that call. I ended up throwing the clothes out.

After all, I had met him on Tinder, and who was I compared to him in the hierarchy of society?

Later, I found out he had never been in law school at all. He had invented an entire life for himself, and the lie worked on me twice. First, it made me trust him enough to let him through my door, and afterward, it made me afraid enough of him that I stayed quiet.

For a long time, I asked myself the questions women are always taught to ask themselves after someone hurts them. I wondered whether I had led him on, whether I had done something wrong, whether I should have seen it coming, why I had invited him over, and what I could have done differently. I found a hundred different ways to make what he did my fault, and none of them were true.

Messages I sent to a friend after

I would lie awake wondering whether he had done this to someone else. I had flashbacks that could pull me right back into that apartment because of a name, a certain laugh, a face, or a profile picture.

Eventually, I found out who he really was, and apparently he found me too. He messaged me on Facebook twice in 2019, again in 2020, and again in 2022. I never responded to any of them. But every time his name popped up on my cell phone, it was like I was in that moment again.

To this day, I still don’t know what he wanted when he stood in my doorway that night and kept trying to convince me to leave with him, and I’m afraid to even try to hypothesize.

I was almost 19 years old. Not even 19 yet. I was barely an adult, and I didn’t deserve what happened to me.

No one does. There is no world where sexual assault is acceptable.

No one should have to survive something like this and then watch strangers reduce the worst night of their life to whether they find her convincing or credible enough.

Or, as Michael Tracey prefers to put it, whether her story has enough “veracity.”

I am telling you my story, knowing exactly what can happen when a woman puts her name to something like this. I know people can pick it apart, criticize me, question the choices I made when I was a fresh adult, or take pieces of it and try to use them against me. I am willing to take that risk, but I also understand why so many women are not.

Remember this whenever we talk about sexual assault. You don’t know who around you has survived it, who has never told anyone, or who is listening while you debate whether another victim is believable. There are so many reasons survivors do not report, and watching what happens to the women who speak—like Jane Doe—is one of them.

If you have experienced sexual assault, whether it happened yesterday or years ago, and you need someone to talk to or help finding resources, there are people you can contact:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline: Free, confidential support is available 24/7 at 800-656-HOPE (4673), by texting HOPE to 64673, or through online chat. RAINN can also connect survivors with local sexual-assault services.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: If the assault or abuse happened within a relationship, advocates are available at 800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting START to 88788 , or through online chat. They can also help with safety planning and finding local services.

StrongHearts Native Helpline: Native American and Alaska Native survivors of domestic or sexual violence can call or text 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483) or use online chat. Support is available 24/7 and is confidential and anonymous.

DoD Safe Helpline: Members of the military community affected by sexual assault can reach confidential, anonymous support 24/7 at 877-995-5247 or through Safe Helpline’s online services.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: If what happened has left you overwhelmed, in emotional distress, or simply needing someone to talk to, you can call or text 988 at any time. You do not have to be suicidal to use 988.

You do not have to tell the internet what happened to you for it to matter, and you do not owe anyone your story to deserve help.

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