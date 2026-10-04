Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sari Chapman's avatar
Sari Chapman
Oct 4

I was only 6 when I was sexually assaulted. I never told my parents, who are both now long dead (I'm 66). It was the summer before 1st grade. I remember nothing of first grade. I do know I must have been acting out, because my mother spanked me constantly, and my first grade teacher wrote awful things about me in my permanent school record. 60 years later, I'm still impacted at times. I'm my 40s, I had a date really drug out in my drink at a concert venue. I was with my husband and friends, so I made it home safely, but I remember very little of the evening. I completely understand why people don't report it right away, why their memories are hazy, and why they're afraid of saying anything.

Reply
Share
Ken Chapman's avatar
Ken Chapman
Oct 4

It pained me to read your harrowing story. Knowing that it has happened to so many people. Society is completely fucked. Brutality and force is what rules. Coercion can lead to devastating results. I don't know how to turn it around, but I'm thinking some heads on spikes might persuade rapists to rethink their behaviour. Oh, and some proper cops too, not the apologists that seem to be in charge.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dissent in Bloom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture