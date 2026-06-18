We’ve all heard about just how deep Peter Thiel’s money goes: from funding and being used for JD Vance’s political rise, bankrolling ‘transhumanist’ companies promising eternal life, and feeding secretive networks and societies like the Rockbridge Network and Dialog.

The man names his companies after the darkest places in Tolkien’s map, so when Thiel reads like the bad guy in his own story, treat it as a deliberate.

This week, a basic security lapse led to a leak of internal information about the notoriously secretive organization, Dialog. It’s a private, invitation-only group cofounded in 2006 by Thiel and Auren Hoffman. The leak uncovered a registration list of 222 people scheduled to attend Dialog’s private retreat near Dublin, Ireland, in August 2026.

I scanned the list and found data brokers, algorithmic fortune tellers, and people who turn a profit on armed conflict.

Some of the registered attendees include: Democratic Senator Cory Booker, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Elon Musk, Scooter Braun, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, the President of Microsoft, the Governor of Maryland, Leonard Leo, and many, many more.

You can view the full list at the original source → by clicking here . ←

You can think of Dialog as the Bilderberg meeting of Silicon Valley, academia, and Washington. It’s networking for the elite, and emails from the Epstein files show that back in 2014 Jeffrey Epstein himself was set to attend Dialog.

So naturally you’re sitting there asking : ‘What, exactly, do rich, powerful people who are shaping the future of civilization actually talk about behind closed doors? ’

According to the schedule, attendees can expect an eclectic mix of off-the-record talks, among them, “Money (Does?) Buy Happiness,” “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” and, somewhat incongruously, “How’s Your Sex Life?”

The agenda also includes “Build-a-Cult,” led by the founder of the Christian networking platform Pray.com, and “Build-a-Party,” hosted by a former White House national security official.

You might read this itinerary, roll your eyes at the profound absurdity of the presentations, and find it easy to dismiss the whole meeting.

However, this isn’t just a weekend getaway for the ‘Masters of the Universe’ to drink single-malt and complain about their love lives but a network of regulatory and institutional capture.

Regulatory and Institutional Capture

The fact of the matter is that these meetings have been on-going, at-least annually, since Dialog was founded in 2006.

This shows us that this isn't some isolated anomaly but rather a deeply entrenched institutional capture that has been systemic for nearly two decades. Let’s look at all the ways we can expect to see that same capture play out at this upcoming event.

The Death of Data Privacy: Secret Meetings of Silicon Valley and Regulators

You know the TV trope where the mafia pays off the cops and the cops look the other way? That’s America. The mafia just swapped the Joe Pesci suits for Patagonia vests and khakis.

Run down the guest list, and you pass more than one sitting US Senator. One of them is Ted Cruz. The Senate seat alone might not move you. Look at the power he holds instead.

Ted Cruz chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, the panel that writes the rules for half the industries sitting in that same room.

This is the Congressional committee that oversees the Federal Trade Commission, the agency that confronts data brokers and the companies selling your information and writes the rules on how they handle your privacy.

And these companies have far more information on you than you realize. Most people have no idea of the sheer volume of personal data that apps like Facebook and Amazon harvest the moment you accept their terms of service.

There is a very specific, highly calculated reason that the terms of service agreement for every app you use seems to have a higher word count than the U.S. Constitution.

And now Ted Cruz, somehow installed as the gatekeeper of that personal data, will spend his evenings breaking bread with the exact people who make their fortunes selling and using it.

Including the men behind the curtain: Peter Thiel and Auren Hoffman themselves.

Peter Thiel (left) & Auren Hoffman (right). They co-founded Dialog together in 2006.

Hoffman alone is a Titan in the industry of selling your personal data. For starters, he was the founder and CEO of LiveRamp, a company whose expertise is in linking your identity to every digital click you make so advertisers can precisely target you.

Hoffman also founded a company called SafeGraph, which is a massive geospatial data broker that tracks and sells human location data harvested from mobile phones. To put it plainly, they track your cell phone’s location and sell it.

Before becoming LiveRamp, the company was called Rapleaf, and a 2010 Wall Street Journal investigation found that they illegally scraped users’ Facebook and MySpace data and sold it to advertisers without consent. And Google banned SafeGraph from the Play Store in 2021, and in 2022 it was caught selling private location data on visitors to Planned Parenthood and other clinics until public backlash forced them to stop.

Both of Hoffman’s data-harvesting companies — LiveRamp & SafeGraph — were funded and made possible by Peter Thiel.

Peter Thiel’s involvement does not stop there, though; alongside his fellow Dialog attendee, Joe Lonsdale, he co-founded Palantir, a company whose entire business model relies on turning that same harvested data into advanced mass surveillance, intelligence, and targeting software.

The US government, from the military to ICE, writes Palantir checks with our tax dollars, and between 2025 and 2026 the company’s profits have skyrocketed by roughly 300%, primarily off no-bid government contracts (work handed over through loopholes with no competing bids), pulling in their own reported $871 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $2.28 billion over the last twelve months .

For reference, the average American makes $63,795 and pays approximately $9,000 to $12,000 per year in federal income tax dollars. If you are an average American, it would take you roughly 75,000 to 100,000 years to spend ONE PERCENT of that $871,000,000 quarterly profit.

Step back and look at the whole thing, and the puzzle starts to make sense. Once you connect the pieces, you will see that Ted Cruz is running nothing less than a textbook protection racket for data brokers and the billionaire technocrats.

For the full PDF of this original DIB graphic, click here . If you use it, please keep my watermark intact.

At the Dialog conference, there are not many rules, but they explicitly told attendees two:

Everything is strictly off the record and there is a total press blackout. You must not use a .gov email address to RSVP. You must use your personal email.

Why? Because you can’t send a FOIA request for an off-the-record conversation.

You don’t need an analyst to see that this is a meet-and-greet for the American surveillance state, meeting right as data centers go up across the globe, raised to warehouse everything they pull off of us.

By the end of 2026, we are looking at a worldwide total of 8,821 data centers.

The Military Industrial Complex: “Navigating WW3" and “ Battlefield Technologies”

These are the names of just two of the presentations that are being offered for attendees to ‘enjoy.’ There is absolutely no ambiguity here. They aren't sitting around a conference table asking, "What if World War III breaks out?"

Nope. They are pointing to some war profiteers slide deck and casually letting the rich people of the world know, ‘The world is going into WW3, and here is our proprietary tech you need to survive it.’

Their actions alone tell us everything. To them, WW3 is an absolute certainty, which is why Peter Thiel and the tech billionaire VIPs on that guest list are actively preparing subterranean doomsday bunkers. This is something they have been doing long before Trump’s ‘war’ on Iran, and even before the war in Ukraine.

Now, let me be more specific:

According to the list, you’ve got a sitting NATO Supreme Allied Commander — General Alexus G. Grynkewich — attending panels like, “Navigating WWIII” sharing a room with the tech executives who sell the exact battlefield systems being discussed.

You’ve also got Dan Driscoll, Secretary of the Army, and Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. These are men who run the rooms where the money moves, Driscoll signing the Army's contracts and Himes overseeing the agencies that buy from the people sitting beside him.

General Alexus G. Grynkewich

It’s not just current military you should be watching. It’s the former ones, too.

Stan McChrystal, retired four-star Army general who commanded Joint Special Operations Command and led coalition forces in Afghanistan. Now runs the McChrystal Group consultancy.

Lisa Monaco , former Deputy Attorney General and, earlier, White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor.

Anne-Marie Slaughter , former Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, a core foreign-policy and national-security post.

Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, former head of Saudi intelligence (Minister of Intelligence) for over two decades.

You do not invite a retired four-star general, a former White House Counterterrorism Advisor, a former Director of Policy Planning at the State Department, and the former head of Saudi intelligence without reason.

McChrystal can still get the Army’s senior leaders on the phone because he trained half of them. Monaco spent 25 years inside the intelligence world, and she brought every one of those relationships with her to her new job at Microsoft.

Slaughter shows up with her old State Department contacts and with Eric Schmidt, the man who funded her think tank and gave her the job, sitting right there in the room with her. Turki Al Faisal is a direct line to the money in Saudi Arabia.

These people get invited for the contacts they still have, and the whole room is set up to keep those contacts close.

Joe Lonsdale, Palantir Co-founder. Image Source: Wikipedia

Current or former power, these are the people who’ll be rubbing elbows with the likes of Joe Lonsdale, the Palantir co-founder I mentioned above.

And Lonsdale? He sits on the boards of defense companies Epirus and Saronic, his firm 8VC was an early backer of Anduril, and he’s a Trump-administration adviser on military priorities.

His investments have already paid off long before this conference. Palantir’s profits jumped 300 percent between 2025 and 2026, Anduril hit a $61 billion valuation in May 2026 after landing a $20 billion Army contract, and Saronic now carries a $4 billion price tag.

TLDR? Joe Lonsdale makes a lot of money from war.

And at the annual Dialog conference, Joe gets every opportunity to mingle with the haves and the has-beens of military and intelligence power. The military angle alone turns this from a Washington ethics violation into a global security crisis.

The defense contractors there aren't just your run-of-the-mill Lockheed-and-Raytheon guys. Silicon Valley has done the math on war and decided it likes what it sees.

The AI tech bros aren’t just there to sell your data to the government; they’re part of the war machine now, too .

Take OpenAI, whose founder Greg Brockman and Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon are both on the guest list. Brockman sells AI weaponry to the U.S. military, and OpenAI itself is being used to power Pentagon systems.

Then there’s trillionaire Elon Musk, whose AI Grok was just used to fire missiles at Iran, and whose company SpaceX is being used to pump out satellites and launch rockets for the military, on top of a special version of Starlink he built called Starshield, which provides internet service to war efforts.

Greg Brockman (left), Elon Musk (center), and Jason Kwon (right).

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google himself, makes tools for the U.S. military to send into war zones, and the Pentagon just awarded a $500 million contract to Perennial Autonomy for counter-drone systems, a company Schmidt financially backs.

Caroline Cochran, co-founder of Oklo, has been awarded Department of Defense microreactor contracts for tiny, portable nuclear power plants, and Pete Shadbolt, co-founder of PsiQuantum, holds government DARPA quantum contracts, meaning he builds ultra-fast, futuristic supercomputers for the military.

We don't have a conflict of interest here. A conflict of interest implies a struggle. A conflict implies that at some point, somebody was actually conflicted, and a planned gathering hardly screams conflict.

The man who regulates the data brokers eats dinner with the data brokers. The man who signs the Army's checks toasts the men cashing them. The retired generals lend the room their Rolodexes, the sitting ones lend it their signatures, and the tech billionaires lend it the war they've already decided is coming.

Peter Thiel named his surveillance company after the all-seeing eye in Tolkien, named the next one after the dark towers, and it’s all deliberate because a man who casts himself as the villain is telling you exactly how the story ends if we don’t stop him.

See, historically, we know that these men love to talk about their plans publicly. They publish them, they podcast them, they put them on stage and funnel them through think tank after think tank.

This is an image from 20 years ago . Think of just how much they’ve expanded in that time.

The moment they build a secret platform with a total press blackout and a rule that you cannot RSVP from a government email to prevent the public from finding out? That’s their Achilles heel.

When the people who never stop talking suddenly want silence, we need to be concerned, and we need to make some noise. Your local news network is not going to do it for you. So I need you to shout this from the rooftops.

Figuratively, but if you want to do it literally, I support that too.

Don’t let Peter Thiel and his rich foes finish our story. A better tomorrow starts with all of us. It starts with you. It starts with me. Don't just scroll past it; share it. Don't just think it; say it. Be the annoying one at dinner. Be the inconvenient one in the group chat. Cause ‘good trouble’ as some of you say. Because if we don’t, our future is written.

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