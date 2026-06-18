Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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S Russell's avatar
S Russell
3d

This is just the current day continuation of the Epstein illuminati of 20 years ago. Every few decades they change their names, their meeting spots, and the details of their agenda, but the main goal is always the same. Maintaining their total control of the global economy, all of its wealth, the media and its narratives, the levers of govt, and absolute power.

Geographic borders mean nothing to them. The govts they control and the citizens beneath them are just tools to exploit for their own gain. International conflicts are just fabricated to distract us plebes and feed the war machine that maintains their power, wealth, and control.

Read through enough of the Epstein files and you'll start to see the truth. The files are full of examples showing that Russian, European, Middle Eastern, American, and Australian elite were happily colluding, networking, and criming with each other while many of the countries they controlled were otherwise said to be adversaries.

The infuriating truth is that the Illuminati exists, it just doesn't call itself the Illuminati. The Masons, Skull & Bones, The Bohemian Club, and now one of their newest reiterations, this "Dialog" club, are all just different transformations of the same group of elite dickbags. What we need to do is develop a plan to finally expose them to the world and take them down, before they destroy us all...

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KL L's avatar
KL L
3d

This is truly frightening, folks. With people like Cory Booker and Ted Cruz in this group...please read this message

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