September 27th, 2025: At 10:19 AM, ‘President’ Trump got on Truth Social and declared Portland a battlefield.

Not against a foreign army, but against Americans. He was going to send the “full force” of the military there. Not to defend the nation, but to silence it.

As of right now, no troops have been sent, but the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson says they’re ready. If the military is given unlawful orders, some will follow… but not all. I’ve been told by several veterans how following the Posse Comitatus Act was drilled into them from day one of their service.

This is theater. A stage built to justify the authoritarian takeover of democratic cities. Don’t fall for it. Look beneath the surface.

There is no siege. No anarchists. No Marxist army at the gates.

What the facility is really facing is an investigation. Just days before all of this, on September 24th, local officials had made it clear that ICE is about to lose its permit to operate in Portland because of repeated violations.

In the same week, local officials toured the facility, and ICE refused to answer their questions telling them they would need to contact the White House instead.

Of course, in the days after that, the Department of Homeland Security had put out a press release claiming the Portland ICE facility was under attack, and that they were, “fighting back against ANTIFA violence.”

Trump has blamed the “radical left” for the country’s political violence for weeks now. Pushing it everywhere he can from official White House memos to executive orders.

Yesterday, Stephen Miller tweeted, “this campaign of terrorism will be brought down... we are witnessing domestic terrorist sedition against the federal government,” Miller later added, “All necessary resources will be utilized.” This is the same man that said we should suspend habeas corpus to deport immigrants faster, btw.

Then today, Trump threatens to use the “full force” of the military on us.

All I am saying is this is very convenient timing for a war story to appear.

What Legacy Media Didn’t Tell You

The truth is not in the headlines. Local officials in Portland are preparing to revoke ICE’s permit that keeps them running and they are asking questions ICE does not want to answer.

Once again, Trump is trying to deploy the military where no one asked for it. Chicago. Los Angeles. Now Portland. Because this was never about protecting the city. It’s about protecting ICE.

But they also really want to create the narrative that the “left” is attacking the government and therefore the country. That’s all they care about. Optics.

Today, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden shot a video outside Portland’s ICE facility. No protesters. No chaos. Just a couple joggers. His message to Trump: “We don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city.”

The escalation in Trumps language is the tell that we need to watch for something big here. What was once use of the Guard in Chicago and L.A. is now the entire military. What was ‘protecting buildings’ is now threats of using “full force” on Americans.

And the question that lingers in the back of my mind… is this revenge, like what happened in Chicago, or is it a cover-up for what officials might uncover? What are they scared of people finding? The Epstein files in there? /sarcasm

Sadly, this is another situation where I’ve found many legacy media outlets are not telling us the entire truth, or even the truth at all. Instead, I’ve watched as many outlets simply reiterate what Trump said.

They’ll tell us POTUS has announced that Portland is “war ravaged,” and that protesters are “domestic terrorists” but not why. No context. No background. Some repeat DHS’s talking points word for word.

But the truth is obvious: aside from a few who push it too far, most protests are peaceful. And peaceful doesn’t sell so DHS rewrites it to focus on what they can using billionaire controlled media outlets like the New York Post — which is owned by Rupert Murdoch — who also owns Fox News and many other outlets.

“America Fights on Dunkin”

There are daily protests at the ICE facility in Oregon. The one located at 4310 S Macadam Avenue, Suite 300, Portland, OR 97239.

Night after night since June, the same small group has returned to the location. They’re on night 112. Their protest is against the human rights violations, family separation, the deaths, the abuse, the modern day slavery, and the torture carried out daily inside ICE detention.

In a video released today, they are asking locals to bring them food, water, Gatorade, snacks, frozen water, snacks, and hot food if they can.

Despite what Trump says, the people standing peacefully with signs? They’re not terrorists. They’re the people willing to show up when no one else will. And they have support. An online petition has gathered nearly 18,000 signatures since February demanding the city revoke ICE’s permit.

The protestors have been recording it all & the videos speak louder than any DHS press release or article.

One shows a protester in a wheelchair, motionless, sprayed then chased with pepper spray by ICE officers.

The next people dancing in costumes. In another, you can see protestors holding sticks with donuts dangling from a string. It’s almost comical. Funny. Some graffiti is scattered throughout. A few mean words shouted at DHS from across the barricades.

As a result, they’re met by a wall of ICE in full riot gear, locked arm-and-arm, marching towards in full force as one.

If this is war ravaged, then Trump’s battlefield is paved with sprinkles and glaze.

These kind of crackdowns are something happening every. single. night. ICE constantly meets the protesters with metal batons and tear gas. The assault has been so constant that an elementary school nearby had to uproot itself, moving children out just to protect their lungs.

This is the “war” they want you to believe in.

I want to remind everyone, that there are always two sides to a Trump spectacle.

The spectacle itself. Like this. Announced by Trump, built for cameras, headlines, and outrage. And the shadow beneath it where power slips bills into law unnoticed. Portland — a ‘liberal’ city investigating ICE — is perfect for both.

That’s why now is the moment to watch Congress. Watch his cabinet. Watch everyone but Trump. Look at bills are being introduced, what’s being voted on, what’s being passed while the cameras stay glued to the chaos.

This is textbook political theater.

It’s theater because martial law cannot replace civilian courts where they are open and functioning. A president can’t just swap out the legal system for military tribunals. The courts have affirmed this.

And the Trump admin has repeatedly shown us that theater this big always hides an even bigger secret. Keep your eyes open.

What’s Next?

Are you tired of them doing shit like this? general strike is how you force change. I know what some will say: “Not all of us can afford this.”

Or “My job will fire me.” That thinking is exactly how we stay stuck. They can’t fire us all. They can’t evict us all. We need to stick together. Support our communities.

Get to know your neighbors if you haven’t already. Go to a community center. Look up groups in your area. There are people who are just as tired as you.

One day of unified action is enough to shut down a city even a country. History shows strikes work. What stops them isn’t weakness, it’s fear.

Don’t wait for someone “better off” to take the first step. That’s the bystander effect the belief that someone else will do the right thing so you don’t have to. But there is no one else. It’s you. It’s me. It’s all of us.

I won’t sugarcoat it. It will be hard. But we have strength in numbers. And if we’re too scared to use it, nothing will ever change.

You can sign a national strike card by clicking here to show you are willing to participate if there is a strike in the future.

You are not powerless. There are things you can do right now. You can pick up the phone and call your representatives — tell them to fight back, tell them you’re watching, tell them their job is to defend democracy, not hand it over. You can show up to protest. You can stand with your neighbors. You can refuse to be silent.

And in the meantime, the little acts of resistance matter. Sharing the truth. Refusing to let their narrative go unchallenged. Supporting those who are on the frontlines. Every small act chips away at the illusion of inevitability they’re trying to build.

Power doesn’t just come from the top. It comes from us, multiplied by the thousands, the millions, who refuse to look away. That’s how you fight back.

Quick Note from the Author:

Hi, I’m Dissent. I am the writer for this article, and the only writer for this newsletter. I’m a person just like you. I’m a mom, nurse, and writer who thanks you for refusing to sleepwalk through this moment.

I started Dissent in Bloom because I was tired of lies. No newsroom, no billionaire backers. Just me, digging through records, asking questions, pouring coffee, and refusing silence.

Share

Subscribe free to stay connected. Paid subs keep the work alive, but this belongs to everyone. You can also buy me a coffee to fuel this work by clicking here.

Find me on other platforms here: linktr.ee/dissentinbloom

If this stirred you, share it. That’s how we spread truth. That’s also how we fight.