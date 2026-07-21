Nearly 80 percent of all autoimmune patients are women, and yet it takes a woman five years and five different doctors on average to finally receive an autoimmune diagnosis.

In those five years without treatment, women face irreversible damage to their bodies as the severity of their disease begins to ramp up. By the time they finally receive a diagnosis, it’s gone from an early-stage disease that could easily be managed to a chronic debilitating condition.

Five years of your body attacking itself.

In the 1900s, women got a hysteria diagnosis. That diagnosis was removed from the Diagnostic and Statistics Manual in 1980, so in 2026, women instead get an anxiety diagnosis.

Women are seven times more likely than men to be misdiagnosed and sent home from the hospital while in the middle of having a heart attack. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than anyone else.

It wasn’t until 1993 that women of childbearing age were allowed to participate in clinical trials—because a potential fetus was deemed more important to the state than a woman’s ability to access equitable, quality medical care.

This week, the House Education and Workforce Committee held a congressional hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools”

D.E.I. = Diversity, equity, inclusion.

For normal people, that just means teaching doctors to treat every human being with basic, equal dignity. It means teaching medical students not to make fatal assumptions based on what a patient looks like.

Women die on a routine basis because of gender and racial bias in health care. This week, our elected representatives sat in a stuffy conference room to state that they do not want the doctors of America’s future to have a diverse, equitable, and inclusive practice.

If you’ve ever read the book 1984 by George Orwell, you’ve heard the concept of doublethink. Orwell defines it as the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one's mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.

War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.

This concept was supposed to remain fiction. A warning of what could happen. It was meant to be a guidebook for politicians or corruption. I want you to keep this in mind as we talk about what happened in this hearing.

The hearing kicked off with a speech from a Republican from Michigan named Tim Walberg. He’s the chairman of the committee.

He told the room that the real problem—the “deeper problem,” as he called it—isn’t a broken, profit-driven healthcare system. No, the real concern is the “activist infrastructure” of medical schools putting people into racial categories. He claims that diversity is being used to discriminate.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary , diversity is a noun that means the state of practice of including people from different races and cultures in a group or organization.

And then, he took it a step further. He claimed that teaching diversity and equity is actually what’s inciting “pervasive antisemitism” on campuses. Why? Because, according to Walberg, D.E.I. labels Jewish people as “white,” and therefore “privileged and oppressors.”

Tim didn’t give any actual evidence of this happening. He did not list any schools, any classes, or any actual cases where this happened. It is a strange world we live in—where our congressman can make extreme claims without evidence.

What we saw Tim do today is very similar to what Stephen Miller had recently done when targeting the landmark Olmstead v. LC case earlier this year. This is the legal case that let disabled people out of institutions and into their homes and the community. Both use the same argument: that equitable care towards one group means that you’re being discriminatory against everyone else.

“Are we going to teach medicine or are we teaching social justice?” asked Rep. Owen Burgess, a Republican from Utah.

Rep. Owen Burgess at the July 14th “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools” meeting.

Medicine is social justice. Think about it. If a working-class kid comes into the ER with severe asthma because his family can only afford rent right next to a corporate chemical plant, treating the root cause of his asthma is social justice. If a woman’s heart attack is missed because decades of medical textbooks were based entirely on male bodies, teaching future doctors to recognize her symptoms is social justice.

Social justice is not a political buzzword. It’s the modern-day politicians who have assigned this word to their narratives surrounding identity politics. But in reality, social justice, as it is and always has been, is the right to equitable conditions—whether school, voting rights, or healthcare—for every single person in America.

Burgess Owens was born in 1951.

He didn’t grow up reading about segregation in a history textbook like most of us. He was actually born into it. Not only that, but he grew up in the same America where Black people were legally barred from holding office, drinking from the same water fountains, and even receiving care in the same hospitals as white people.

When he was a child, a Black person having a medical emergency would be turned away if they went to the ‘wrong’ hospital, a “whites-only” hospital. And when these segregated hospitals refused care, it led to the deaths of hundreds of children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents.

So, the communities responded by creating their own hospitals. In these institutions, they treated Black patients, had Black physicians, and would also treat white patients who needed it. Social equity is the only reason Burgess Owens is allowed to hold office, or even receive healthcare in the same building as Rep. Tim Walberg.

“And you do teach biology?”

Rep. Mary Miller at the July 14th “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools” meeting.

Let’s talk about Representative Mary Miller of Illinois.

Social justice is the reason she can vote, hold office, and seek medical care without being locked in an asylum for being hysterical. White women were unable to vote until 1920. And while they could technically hold office, state and federal governments skirted around legality, arguing that the 19th Amendment only applied to the voting booth, not the halls of power. In states like Oklahoma, the legal battles to keep women out of elected office dragged on all the way into the 1940s.

It was even harder for Black women. It was not until 1968—years later—that Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman ever elected to Congress.

Shirley Chisholm

Mary Miller’s questions were loaded around her upset with some university courses using the term “pregnant people,” questioning the physicians about their credentials and knowledge.

If you are a working-class woman in this country, getting pregnant means you are about to enter one of the most predatory, expensive, and dangerous medical systems in the developed world. It means deciding if you can afford a $15,000 hospital bill just to deliver a child. It means going back to work two weeks after a C-section because the politicians in Washington refuse to guarantee paid family leave. Mary didn’t mention that.

On June 24th, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. The next day, Mary Miller took that time to stand next to Trump on a campaign stage, calling it a “historic victory for white life.”

White life

Her staffers stated the Congresswoman simply “misread her notes.” She meant to say “right to life,” you see.

When normal people make a mistake reading out loud, what do they do? They stop, blink, and they correct themselves. If you accidentally say something entirely different from what you meant—especially something as jarring as substituting “white” for “right”—your brain catches it. You say, “Excuse me, I meant right to life.”

But watch Mary Miller. She claps instead.

I think one of the most ironic things here is that this committee started out by stating that diversity groups cause anti-Semitism. Yet only two days into her 2021 House term, Miller issued a prepared speech to the conservative think tank Moms for America, where she quoted Adolf Hitler saying:

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we're still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing: he said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.’” — Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, January 5th, 2021.

On January 7, Miller's office tweeted that her remarks had been intended to compare alleged youth indoctrination efforts by “left-wing radicals” to those of Hitler.

‘Left-wing radicals’ are not the ones quoting Hitler. Left-wing radicals aren’t the ones speaking about “historic victories for white life,” either.

Rep. Randy Fine at the July 14th “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools” meeting.

“We’re so determined to be diverse that we’re willing to take unqualified people, and we put them into our institutions.” — Rep. Randy Fine

In April 2023, an ethics investigation found that Randy Fine abused his constituents when he tried to withhold state funding from Special Olympics Florida in the city of West Melbourne because of a personal feud with a school board member.

So what exactly counts as a qualified, Representative Fine? Is it a deep commitment to public service?

Is it voting to cut Affordable Care Act subsidies, leading to millions of Americans losing health insurance? Or is it voting to cut Medicaid, raising costs and cutting off health care access for thousands of Americans, even though increasing access to health insurance was a campaign promise you ran on?

Is it quality to illegally vote for your fellow representatives who aren’t present?

Is it quality to refuse to move to the district that you represent? Or is it doxing a school board member in your community—sharing her personal phone number and telling people to contact her, leading to her home being vandalized and her life being threatened?

Remember, these are the same politicians who held a whole congressional hearing to scream that teaching diversity makes people discriminatory. They clutch their pearls over college syllabuses. They claim they are deeply concerned about hate.

Meanwhile, what is Randy Fine doing?

That. He is also publicly calling for the mass expulsion of all Muslims from the United States. He routinely labels Muslim Americans as “terrorists”.

Randy Fine also openly calls for the starvation of Palestinian children, and the for dropping nuclear weaponry on them. Is discrimination the problem, or is it okay as long as it’s directed at the ‘right’ people?

So the next time they tell you who the “extremists” are, and the next time they tell you that being diverse is discriminatory, remember Randy Fine. Remember exactly what kind of people are running this system.

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