Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE's avatar
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE
1dEdited

My autoimmune disease, while dx’d and the root cause of early heart disease/failure, has never been treated. When you have one of the “biggies” they tend not to spend time on the rest of the stuff bothering your system, probably figuring you’ll be dead soon anyhow.

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Jane B's avatar
Jane B
1d

There is something deeply deeply wrong with somebody who throws around the word 'nuked'.

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