The International Criminal Court was born from the horror of the Holocaust. Out of the ashes of Europe’s death camps came a vow: never again would such crimes go unanswered.

At Nuremberg, the United States helped build that vow into law. American judges and prosecutors stood before the wreckage of humanity and said the world would no longer excuse genocide, torture, or war waged in cruelty.

Half a century later, that same idea became the Rome Statute. It was meant to be the legal backbone of a new world court, known as the International Criminal Court (ICC). A court that could prosecute genocide and war crimes from nearly anywhere in the world.

And on New Years Eve of the year 2000, America signed the Rome Statue. But the United States never voted to ratify the Rome Statute. Meaning, it was never set in stone.

So, in 2002, just as the court was finalizing it’s establishment, the Bush administration was able to renounce the treaty entirely, cutting the U.S. from the very justice it once demanded. It was never re-signed, and to this day, the ICC has limited jurisdiction over Americas crimes against humanity.

The United States even went so far as to sign the Hague Invasion Act, which states that if any American is ever jailed by the ICC for crimes against humanity or war crimes than the U.S. can use military force to free them.

How the ICC Actually Works

The ICC has the authority to prosecute only when crimes happen inside a member country, or if the crimes are done by a member country. Those arrested are housed in The Hague in the Netherlands.

A member country meaning a country who who has signed and ratified the Rome Statute. They’re considered members of the ICC. You can view the member countries here.

The only exception is if the United Nations Security Council gives the court permission to act. But the Council’s permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom — all hold veto power. The power to throw out a resolution to refer a country to the ICC to investigate a crime.

Three of them, including the U.S., Russia, and China, are not ICC members. That means the same governments often accused of war crimes can simply veto any attempt to investigate themselves.

Now, the ICC can investigate member countries on its own, but only with approval from a panel of judges. It can also investigate member countries if a situation is referred to them from another member country. It can issue arrest warrants, summon leaders to appear, and hold full trials. Sentences can reach life in prison.

But the court has no army or police of its own. It relies entirely on governments to make arrests, which means dictators and their loyalists can simply refuse to comply.

Putin, for example, has an ICC warrant for the abduction of Ukrainian children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also has an ICC arrest warrant, issued on November 21, 2024, for starvation and other crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people.

Yet they both often travel freely to member countries that ignore it.

ICC member states are legally obligated to arrest anyone sought by the Court if that person enters their territory, at least on paper. But in practice, enforcement is political and not consistent. And honestly? Member countries refusing to comply do not seem to face face any real repercussions.

Example: Earlier this year, the ICC member country of Hungary hosted Netanyahu, announced plans to quit the ICC, and refused to arrest him.

What’s most terrifying about this isn’t just that the ICC is powerless against global superpowers — it’s that countries that refuse to join can commit crimes against their own people and face no legal consequence at all.

A non-member state (like the United States, Israel, China, Russia, etc) can wipe out a city, bomb hospitals, disappear dissidents, or starve a population into submission, and the ICC’s hands are tied. It cannot intervene unless the UN Security Council, which those same people control, allows it.

This means entire governments can legally operate as their own executioners. The system that was meant to stop another Holocaust now gives nations a loophole to commit one — so long as the victims are their own citizens, or the crimes happen on their own soil.

The ICC Has Investigated America Before

The ICC first looked into the United States because of what happened in Afghanistan. Between 2003 and 2006, a flood of reports described horrifying scenes: Afghan men stripped naked, beaten until their bones snapped, waterboarded, and chained to ceilings in dark cells where no sunlight ever reached.

The CIA ran secret prisons, called “black sites,” hidden across Eastern Europe and the Middle East. At Bagram Airfield, detainees were hung by their wrists, forced to stand for days, or left in freezing rooms until their bodies gave out. Many never came out alive.

Afghan families told investigators their fathers and sons had vanished into these compounds, never to be seen again. Photographs of bruised corpses leaked out of detention centers. Soldiers spoke of orders to “soften up” prisoners before interrogation.

A corridor of Bagram prison — often called Afghanistan’s Guantanamo Bay — with a solitary chair that was used for torturing inmates ( Source )

In Afghanistan and Iraq, that phrase often hid much darker realities.

“Softening up” sometimes meant beating prisoners until they could barely stand, keeping them awake for days under blinding lights, forcing them to strip naked in freezing temperatures, or threatening them with dogs and mock executions

Human rights groups gathered the testimonies, medical records, and death reports, and sent them to the International Criminal Court.

Initially in 2019, the ICC judges refused to open a full investigation into the United States. They admitted there was enough evidence to believe American forces may have committed war crimes in Afghanistan but said continuing the case was “not in the interests of justice” because the U.S. refused to cooperate.

In other words, the court backed off out of fear that the U.S. would retaliate.

But in 2020, something changed, and the ICC was given permission to investigate the United States. But the U.S. has done everything it can to make sure the investigation goes no where.

Interestingly, in 2020 Venezuela (a member country) referred the U.S. to the ICC for crimes against humanity. Nothing came of this, either.

American officials began openly targeting the ICC. They still are.

They revoked visas, issued threats, and in September 2020, added the ICC’s lead prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to a sanctions list usually reserved for terrorists and drug lords.

When the United States sanctions the International Criminal Court, it doesn’t just block cooperation at home — it sends a global message that any nation siding with the ICC risks U.S. retaliation, scaring other countries out of supporting investigations, cutting off the court’s funding, isolating its officials, and weakening the entire system meant to hold world leaders accountable for war crimes.

By 2025, four ICC judges who had approved cases involving the U.S. or its allies were also hit with sanctions. The White House even declared that any ICC attempt to investigate, arrest, or prosecute an American would be seen as a threat to national security.

Where have we heard that before?

The message couldn’t be clearer: if the ICC dares to hold the U.S. accountable, it will be treated like an enemy state. Something that the Hague Invasion Act would justify.

American boots on international grounds if the world dares to hold them accountable.

Main entrance to the Hague Penitentiary Institution at the Scheveningen location.

The Final Verdict

The International Criminal Court was supposed to be the world’s conscience — the place where even the most powerful would answer for their crimes. But history has shown that power writes its own immunity. The United States helped build the rules, then built a fortress to stay above them. It signed the Rome Statute and then walked away. It passed a law that allows it to invade The Hague if one of its own is ever tried for war crimes. It sanctions the very judges who dare to question it.

What’s most terrifying is what that means at home. A country that can’t be held accountable abroad can do whatever it wants to its own people. If the United States decided to turn its military inward — to round up protesters, imprison dissidents, or starve communities through policy — there’s no world court that could intervene.

The ICC can’t touch it. No one can. The same is true for Israel, China, Russia — any nation powerful enough to reject the rules.

This isn’t justice. It’s theater. A stage where smaller nations are prosecuted for war crimes while empires rewrite the script mid-performance. The ICC still stands, but it stands on a foundation of fear — afraid of the very powers it was created to restrain.

And so the promise made after the Holocaust, after Nuremberg, after every mass grave uncovered since, remains broken. “Never again” has become “not if it’s us.”

The same nations that vowed to uphold humanity’s laws now decide when those laws apply.

That’s the real story of the International Criminal Court: not a failure of ideals, but a lesson in who gets to break them.

The ICC was built to bring justice to the powerful, but in a world ruled by fear and money, justice stops where American power begins.

