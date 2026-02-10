Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

Dubbed "Germany's forgotten genocide", and described by historians as the first genocide of the 20th Century, the systematic murder of more than 70,000 Africans is being marked with a national day of remembrance for the first time in Namibia.

Almost 40 years before their use in the Holocaust, concentration camps and pseudoscientific experiments were used by German officials to torture and kill people in what was then called South West Africa.

The victims, primarily from the Ovaherero and Nama communities, were targeted because they refused to let the colonisers take their land and cattle.

Genocide Remembrance Day in Namibia on Wednesday follows years of pressure on Germany to pay reparations.

This new, national holiday is "a symbol of unity and reflection" but the country will never forget its "emotional, psychological, economical and cultural scars", said Namibia's President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, joining community leaders in a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of genocide victims.

+--+

Great fatherland.

+--+

Iberian pestulence and multiple genocides making concentration camps look like Ronald MccDonald Houses.

100 million on turtle Island.

This is literally what I was feeling. I just saw a guy in his car that posted a video saying, “Is this Germany?” Thank you SO MUCH for this post. It needs to be said.

We set the blueprint and we’re out here doing it again. Hitler admired our Civil War tactics. I’ve said it before when comparing the Trump/ Epstein relationship or Trump/ Putin, “It’s like the devil admiring his own reflection.” This repeat in history is literally just that, the admiration of evil in reflection.

