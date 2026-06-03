Dissent in Bloom

Dissent in Bloom

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Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
2d

I’m with you on a general strike. Delaney Hall is a nightmare scene.

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
2d

I am a handful of miles away from this. The only thing stopping me from being there every day is because I am on federal supervised release, and an arrest, wrongful or otherwise, could jeopardize that. I am wondering if anyone knows if I can provide material support to the protesters without physically being there. I am days away from simply deciding to go there myself, and I may end up doing that. Unfortunately I am very much at risk. But if anyone knows any organizations who are helping with the protests, please let me know so I can support them. I know the area well. It is not a safe area to protest, and I wear a target on my back. So if anyone has any advice, let me know. Otherwise, I may see you there.

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