Dissent in Bloom

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Silvia Brandon Pérez's avatar
Silvia Brandon Pérez
16h

This broke my heart in a good way. I was recently hospitalized for two weeks for a cardiac emergency. I am 77 and I have spent my life doing the work of organizing and speaking out for the downtrodden. My mother recently died at almost 98, and had heart issues that I never understood. My third son had a heart murmur and my second son had two consecutive heart attacks. Still, we have done good work and have a number of centenarians or near centenarians who did the good work… so my own cardiac issues were a surprise.

After I was sent home to continue aftercare treatment, I attended my first protest yesterday. I have suffered a number of fractures in recent times and avoided medication. My great-grandmother in Cuba who broke her hip at 96 continued to heal and lived to 106.

So hearing what you are going through was heartbreaking. I do believe in energy healing and teach and help with healing through Reiki. But obviously it didn’t initially help me.

I admire your commitment and courage. May you heal despite present challenges and medical predictions.

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Angela Predhomme's avatar
Angela Predhomme
16h

Thank you for sharing your personal trials and thoughts. That must be so difficult, but I'm sure it's true that what you've been through has given you superpowers when it comes to empathy.

Are you familiar with the Medical Medium books? He has an interesting take on auto-immune diseases, and many people say that a strict diet and some supplements helped them a lot. Please forgive me if this advice is unwelcome, but I want to offer the little I know of. I've had good luck with it.

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