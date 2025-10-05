Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Recommendations
U.S. Election Investigations
Immigration & Customs Watch
The Vault
Videos
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
NSPM-7: Opposing the President Is Now Terrorism
Inside NSPM-7, the national security memo that attempts to make resistance a crime.
24 hrs ago
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
338
34
ICE Points Guns at Family, Breaks Glass Window Over Newborn Baby
Maya pressed her body over her newborn as glass rained down, pleading for the warrant ICE refused to show.
Oct 4
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
621
82
LIVE Recording: Chicago is Under Siege
A recording from Dissent in Bloom🌼's live video on 10/3/2025 9:00 PM ET
Oct 4
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
365
28
25:21
He Took His Son to Daycare. Minutes Later, ICE Shot Him Dead.
ICE claimed Silverio Villegas-González dragged an agent with his car; surveillance footage shows otherwise.
Oct 3
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
1,487
151
'Bucknaked' Children Thrown Into Back of Cargo Truck in 1 A.M. Chicago ICE Raid
It happened on October 1st, 2025. Homes destroyed. Families separated. Children Traumatized.
Oct 2
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
897
165
Oklahoma’s State-Sponsored Political Grooming of Children
Oklahoma is the test case. Would you trust Charlie Kirk with your child’s education?
Oct 1
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
192
22
September 2025
What's Really Happening in Portland?
September 27th, 2025: At 10:19 AM, ‘President’ Trump got on Truth Social and declared Portland a battlefield.
Sep 28
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
954
111
The War Congress Won’t See Coming
Inside the Collective of Trojan Horse Bills That Strip Congress of Power and Centralizes Power Under the State Department.
Sep 27
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
718
95
Dear RFK: From an Autistic Nurse, The Real Epidemic Is You
From the Nazis Aktion T4 to RFK Jr: The return of eugenic thinking in the name of public health.
Sep 22
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
3,793
170
America Isn’t Sliding Into Fascism. We’re Already There.
What is most terrifying about the descent into authoritarian rule is its normality.
Sep 21
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
482
62
1,800 Men Went Into Alligator Alcatraz. Only 600 Came Out?
They were not released. They were not deported. They have simply vanished from the camp, and no one will say where they went.
Sep 18
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
1,982
209
McCarthyism is Back, Baby
An investigative analysis and forensic report by Dissent in Bloom regarding the U.S. attempt to make political dissent a crime again.
Sep 17
•
Dissent in Bloom🌼
284
25
© 2025 Dissent in Bloom
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts