NSPM-7: Opposing the President Is Now Terrorism
Inside NSPM-7, the national security memo that attempts to make resistance a crime.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
34
ICE Points Guns at Family, Breaks Glass Window Over Newborn Baby
Maya pressed her body over her newborn as glass rained down, pleading for the warrant ICE refused to show.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
82
LIVE Recording: Chicago is Under Siege
A recording from Dissent in Bloom🌼's live video on 10/3/2025 9:00 PM ET
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
28
25:21
He Took His Son to Daycare. Minutes Later, ICE Shot Him Dead.
ICE claimed Silverio Villegas-González dragged an agent with his car; surveillance footage shows otherwise.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
151
'Bucknaked' Children Thrown Into Back of Cargo Truck in 1 A.M. Chicago ICE Raid
It happened on October 1st, 2025. Homes destroyed. Families separated. Children Traumatized.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
165
Oklahoma’s State-Sponsored Political Grooming of Children
Oklahoma is the test case. Would you trust Charlie Kirk with your child's education?
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
22

September 2025

What's Really Happening in Portland?
September 27th, 2025: At 10:19 AM, 'President' Trump got on Truth Social and declared Portland a battlefield.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
111
The War Congress Won’t See Coming
Inside the Collective of Trojan Horse Bills That Strip Congress of Power and Centralizes Power Under the State Department.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
95
Dear RFK: From an Autistic Nurse, The Real Epidemic Is You
From the Nazis Aktion T4 to RFK Jr: The return of eugenic thinking in the name of public health.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
170
America Isn’t Sliding Into Fascism. We’re Already There.
What is most terrifying about the descent into authoritarian rule is its normality.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
62
1,800 Men Went Into Alligator Alcatraz. Only 600 Came Out?
They were not released. They were not deported. They have simply vanished from the camp, and no one will say where they went.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
209
McCarthyism is Back, Baby
An investigative analysis and forensic report by Dissent in Bloom regarding the U.S. attempt to make political dissent a crime again.
  
Dissent in Bloom🌼
25
